◄ Psalm 118 ► New King James Version Par ▾ Praise to God for His Everlasting Mercy 1Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good!

For His mercy endures forever. 2Let Israel now say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

3Let the house of Aaron now say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

4Let those who fear the Lord now say,

“His mercy endures forever.” 5I called on the Lord in distress;

The Lord answered me and set me in a broad place.

6The Lord is on my side;

I will not fear.

What can man do to me?

7The Lord is for me among those who help me;

Therefore I shall see my desire on those who hate me.

8It is better to trust in the Lord

Than to put confidence in man.

9It is better to trust in the Lord

Than to put confidence in princes. 10All nations surrounded me,

But in the name of the Lord I will destroy them.

11They surrounded me,

Yes, they surrounded me;

But in the name of the Lord I will destroy them.

12They surrounded me like bees;

They were quenched like a fire of thorns;

For in the name of the Lord I will destroy them.

13You pushed me violently, that I might fall,

But the Lord helped me.

14The Lord is my strength and song,

And He has become my salvation. 15The voice of rejoicing and salvation

Is in the tents of the righteous;

The right hand of the Lord does valiantly.

16The right hand of the Lord is exalted;

The right hand of the Lord does valiantly.

17I shall not die, but live,

And declare the works of the Lord.

18The Lord has chastened me severely,

But He has not given me over to death. 19Open to me the gates of righteousness;

I will go through them,

And I will praise the Lord.

20This is the gate of the Lord,

Through which the righteous shall enter. 21I will praise You,

For You have answered me,

And have become my salvation. 22The stone which the builders rejected

Has become the chief cornerstone.

23 This was the Lord’s doing;

It is marvelous in our eyes.

24This is the day the Lord has made;

We will rejoice and be glad in it. 25Save now, I pray, O Lord;

O Lord, I pray, send now prosperity.

26Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!

We have blessed you from the house of the Lord.

27God is the Lord,

And He has given us light;

Bind the sacrifice with cords to the horns of the altar.

28You are my God, and I will praise You;

You are my God, I will exalt You. 29Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good!

For His mercy endures forever.





Bible Hub The Holy Bible, New King James Version, Copyright © 1982 Thomas Nelson. All rights reserved.