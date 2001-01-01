His Steadfast Love Endures Forever

1Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;

for his steadfast love endures forever!

2Let Israel say,

“His steadfast love endures forever.”

3Let the house of Aaron say,

“His steadfast love endures forever.”

4Let those who fear the Lord say,

“His steadfast love endures forever.”

5Out of my distress I called on the Lord;

the Lord answered me and set me free.

6The Lord is on my side; I will not fear.

What can man do to me?

7The Lord is on my side as my helper;

I shall look in triumph on those who hate me.

8It is better to take refuge in the Lord

than to trust in man.

9It is better to take refuge in the Lord

than to trust in princes.

10All nations surrounded me;

in the name of the Lord I cut them off!

11They surrounded me, surrounded me on every side;

in the name of the Lord I cut them off!

12They surrounded me like bees;

they went out like a fire among thorns;

in the name of the Lord I cut them off!

13I was pushed hard, so that I was falling,

but the Lord helped me.

14The Lord is my strength and my song;

he has become my salvation.

15Glad songs of salvation

are in the tents of the righteous:

“The right hand of the Lord does valiantly,

16the right hand of the Lord exalts,

the right hand of the Lord does valiantly!”

17I shall not die, but I shall live,

and recount the deeds of the Lord.

18The Lord has disciplined me severely,

but he has not given me over to death.

19Open to me the gates of righteousness,

that I may enter through them

and give thanks to the Lord.

20This is the gate of the Lord;

the righteous shall enter through it.

21I thank you that you have answered me

and have become my salvation.

22The stone that the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

23This is the Lord’s doing;

it is marvelous in our eyes.

24This is the day that the Lord has made;

let us rejoice and be glad in it.

25Save us, we pray, O Lord!

O Lord, we pray, give us success!

26Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!

We bless you from the house of the Lord.

27The Lord is God,

and he has made his light to shine upon us.

Bind the festal sacrifice with cords,

up to the horns of the altar!

28You are my God, and I will give thanks to you;

you are my God; I will extol you.

29Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good;

for his steadfast love endures forever!