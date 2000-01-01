Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
As has just been said: "Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as you did in the rebellion."
New Living Translation
Remember what it says: “Today when you hear his voice, don’t harden your hearts as Israel did when they rebelled.”
English Standard Version
As it is said, “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.”
Berean Study Bible
As it has been said: “Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts, as you did in the rebellion.”
Berean Literal Bible
As it is said: "Today if you should hear His voice, do not harden your hearts, as in the rebellion."
New American Standard Bible
while it is said, "TODAY IF YOU HEAR HIS VOICE, DO NOT HARDEN YOUR HEARTS, AS WHEN THEY PROVOKED ME."
New King James Version
while it is said: “Today, if you will hear His voice, Do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.”
King James Bible
While it is said, To day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
Christian Standard Bible
As it is said: Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.
Contemporary English Version
The Scriptures say, "If you hear his voice today, don't be stubborn like those who rebelled."
Good News Translation
This is what the scripture says: "If you hear God's voice today, do not be stubborn, as your ancestors were when they rebelled against God."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
As it is said: Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.
International Standard Version
As it is said, "Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as they did when they provoked me."
NET Bible
As it says, "Oh, that today you would listen as he speaks! Do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion."
New Heart English Bible
while it is said, "Today if you will hear his voice, do not harden your hearts, as in the rebellion."
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Just as it was said, “Today, if you will hear his voice, do not harden your hearts to anger him.”
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Scripture says, "If you hear God speak today, don't be stubborn. Don't be stubborn like those who rebelled."
New American Standard 1977
while it is said, “TODAY IF YOU HEAR HIS VOICE, DO NOT HARDEN YOUR HEARTS, AS WHEN THEY PROVOKED ME.”
King James 2000 Bible
While it is said, Today if you will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
American King James Version
While it is said, To day if you will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
American Standard Version
while it is said, To-day if ye shall hear his voice, Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
Douay-Rheims Bible
While it is said, To day if you shall hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in that provocation.
Darby Bible Translation
in that it is said, To-day if ye will hear his voice, do not harden your hearts, as in the provocation;
English Revised Version
while it is said, Today if ye shall hear his voice, Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
Webster's Bible Translation
While it is said, To-day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
Weymouth New Testament
seeing that the warning still comes to us, "To-day, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts as your forefathers did in the time of the provocation."
World English Bible
while it is said, "Today if you will hear his voice, don't harden your hearts, as in the rebellion."
Young's Literal Translation
in its being said, 'To-day, if His voice ye may hear, ye may not harden your hearts, as in the provocation,'
Study BibleThe Peril of Unbelief
…14We have come to share in Christ if we hold firmly to the end the assurance we had at first. 15As it has been said: “Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts, as you did in the rebellion.” 16For who were the ones who heard and rebelled? Were they not all those Moses led out of Egypt?…
Cross References
Psalm 95:7
For He is our God, and we are the people of His pasture, the sheep under His care. Today, if you hear His voice,
Hebrews 3:7
Therefore, as the Holy Spirit says: "Today, if you hear His voice,
Hebrews 4:7
God again designated a certain day as "Today," when a long time later He spoke through David as was just stated: "Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts."
Treasury of Scripture
While it is said, To day if you will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.
To day.
Hebrews 3:7,8 Wherefore (as the Holy Ghost saith, To day if ye will hear his voice, …
Hebrews 10:38,29 Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him…
LexiconAs
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
it has been said:
λέγεσθαι (legesthai)
Verb - Present Infinitive Middle or Passive
Strong's Greek 3004: (a) I say, speak; I mean, mention, tell, (b) I call, name, especially in the pass., (c) I tell, command.
“Today,
Σήμερον (Sēmeron)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 4594: Today, now. Neuter of a presumed compound of the article ho and hemera; on the day; generally, now.
if
ἐὰν (ean)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1437: If. From ei and an; a conditional particle; in case that, provided, etc.
you hear
ἀκούσητε (akousēte)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 191: To hear, listen, comprehend by hearing; pass: is heard, reported. A primary verb; to hear.
His
αὐτοῦ (autou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
voice,
φωνῆς (phōnēs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 5456: Probably akin to phaino through the idea of disclosure; a tone; by implication, an address, saying or language.
{do} not
Μὴ (Mē)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3361: Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.
harden
σκληρύνητε (sklērynēte)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4645: To harden, make hard, make stubborn. From skleros; to indurate, i.e. render stubborn.
your
ὑμῶν (hymōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
hearts,
καρδίας (kardias)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 2588: Prolonged from a primary kar; the heart, i.e. the thoughts or feelings; also the middle.
as [you did]
ὡς (hōs)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 5613: Probably adverb of comparative from hos; which how, i.e. In that manner.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
the
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
rebellion.”
παραπικρασμῷ (parapikrasmō)
Noun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3894: A provocation, irritation, rebellion. From parapikraino; irritation.
If ye will hear.--Rather, as before (Hebrews 3:7), if ye shall hear. The true connection of this verse is not easily decided. By many it is held that the words should be joined with what follows, and commence a new paragraph; but this does not seem probable. Either Hebrews 3:14 is parenthetical, so that this verse emphasises the reference to "today" in Hebrews 3:13; or the thought of the writer is that we must "hold fast the beginning of our confidence" in the presence of this divine warning--whilst day by day these words are addressed to us anew.Verse 15. - While it is said, Today, etc. Commentators have found unnecessary difficulty in determining the connection of ἐν τῷ λέγεσθαι. Many, taking the words as the beginning of a new sentence, have been at pains to discover the apodosis to them. Cbrysostom, Grotius, Rosenmuller, and others find it in φοβηθῶμεν οϋν, Hebrews 4:1; notwithstanding the οϋν, which seems evidently to introduce a new sentence, and the long parenthesis which, on this supposition, intervenes. Others find it in μὴ σκληρύνητε ("harden not your hearts"), in the middle of the citation of ver. 16, as if the writer of the Epistle adopted these words as his own. Delitzsch finds it in ver. 16, taken as an interrogation (τίνες, not τινὲς: see below); thus: "When it is said, Today... harden not your hearts as in the provocation,... who did provoke? Nay, did not all?" The γὰρ after τίνες he accounts for by its idiomatic use found in such passages as Acts 8:31; Acts 19:35, conveying the sense of the English, "Why, who did provoke?" But this use of γὰρ, obvious in the texts adduced as parallel, would be forced here; the structure of the sentence does not easily lend itself to it. Still, this is the view taken by Tholuck, Bleek, De Wette, Lunemann, and others, as well as Delitzsch. But, notwithstanding such weighty support, difficulties are surely best avoided by taking ἐν τῷ λέγεσθαι, not as commencing a new sentence, but in connection with ver. 14 preceding, as it seems most natural to take it in the absence of any connecting particle to mark a new proposition. In this case the translation of the A.V. gives a fully satisfactory sense: "If we hold fast the beginning of our confidence firm unto the end, while it is still being said, To-day," etc.; i.e. (as in ver. 13) "so long as it is called Today." Ebrard, Alford, and others, taking the same view of the connection of the words, prefer the translation, "In that it is said." But the other seems more in accordance with the thought pervading the passage.
