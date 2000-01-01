Study Bible

Cross References

Exodus 34:6

Then the LORD passed in front of Moses and called out: "The LORD, the LORD God, is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion and faithfulness,



Numbers 14:18

The LORD is slow to anger and abounding in loving devotion, forgiving wrongdoing and rebellion. But He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished; He visits the iniquity of the fathers upon their children to the third and fourth generation.'



Psalm 86:5

For You, O Lord, are kind and forgiving, rich in loving devotion to all who call on You.



Psalm 86:15

But You, O Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion and truth.



Psalm 103:8

The LORD is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion.



Psalm 111:4

He has caused His wonders to be remembered; the LORD is gracious and compassionate.



Treasury of Scripture

They will extol the fame of Your abundant goodness and sing joyfully of Your righteousness.The LORD is good to all; His compassion rests on all He has made.…

The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.

Lord is Gracious

Psalm 86:5,15 For thou, Lord, art good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee…

Psalm 100:5 For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.

Psalm 103:8 The LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy.

of great mercy.