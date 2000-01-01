Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The LORD is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and rich in love.
New Living Translation
The LORD is merciful and compassionate, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love.
English Standard Version
The LORD is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.
Berean Study Bible
The LORD is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in loving devotion.
New American Standard Bible
The LORD is gracious and merciful; Slow to anger and great in lovingkindness.
New King James Version
The LORD is gracious and full of compassion, Slow to anger and great in mercy.
King James Bible
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.
Christian Standard Bible
The LORD is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and great in faithful love.
Contemporary English Version
You are merciful, LORD! You are kind and patient and always loving.
Good News Translation
The LORD is loving and merciful, slow to become angry and full of constant love.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The LORD is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and great in faithful love.
International Standard Version
Gracious and merciful is the LORD, slow to become angry, and overflowing with gracious love.
NET Bible
The LORD is merciful and compassionate; he is patient and demonstrates great loyal love.
New Heart English Bible
The LORD is gracious, merciful, slow to anger, and of great loving kindness.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Lord Jehovah is merciful and cherishing; he is patient and his grace is abundant.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The LORD is merciful, compassionate, patient, and always ready to forgive.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; Slow to anger, and of great mercy.
New American Standard 1977
The LORD is gracious and merciful; Slow to anger and great in lovingkindness.
King James 2000 Bible
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.
American King James Version
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.
American Standard Version
Jehovah is gracious, and merciful; Slow to anger, and of great lovingkindness.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The Lord is compassionate, and merciful; long suffering, and abundant in mercy.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The Lord is gracious and merciful: patient and plenteous in mercy.
Darby Bible Translation
Jehovah is gracious and merciful; slow to anger, and of great loving-kindness.
English Revised Version
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.
Webster's Bible Translation
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.
World English Bible
Yahweh is gracious, merciful, slow to anger, and of great loving kindness.
Young's Literal Translation
Gracious and merciful is Jehovah, Slow to anger, and great in kindness.
Study BibleI Will Exalt You, My God and King
…7They will extol the fame of Your abundant goodness and sing joyfully of Your righteousness. 8The LORD is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in loving devotion. 9The LORD is good to all; His compassion rests on all He has made.…
Cross References
Exodus 34:6
Then the LORD passed in front of Moses and called out: "The LORD, the LORD God, is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion and faithfulness,
Numbers 14:18
The LORD is slow to anger and abounding in loving devotion, forgiving wrongdoing and rebellion. But He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished; He visits the iniquity of the fathers upon their children to the third and fourth generation.'
Psalm 86:5
For You, O Lord, are kind and forgiving, rich in loving devotion to all who call on You.
Psalm 86:15
But You, O Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion and truth.
Psalm 103:8
The LORD is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion.
Psalm 111:4
He has caused His wonders to be remembered; the LORD is gracious and compassionate.
Treasury of Scripture
The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.
Lord is Gracious
Psalm 86:5,15 For thou, Lord, art good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee…
Psalm 100:5 For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.
Psalm 103:8 The LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy.
of great mercy.
LexiconThe LORD
יְהוָ֑ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
is gracious
חַנּ֣וּן (ḥan·nūn)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2587: Gracious
and compassionate,
וְרַח֣וּם (wə·ra·ḥūm)
Conjunctive waw | Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7349: Compassionate
slow
אֶ֥רֶךְ (’e·reḵ)
Adjective - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 750: Long
to anger
אַ֝פַּ֗יִם (’ap·pa·yim)
Noun - md
Strong's Hebrew 639: The nose, nostril, the face, a person, ire
and abounding
וּגְדָל־ (ū·ḡə·ḏāl-)
Conjunctive waw | Adjective - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1419: Great, older, insolent
in loving devotion.
חָֽסֶד׃ (ḥā·seḏ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2617: Kindness, piety, reproof, beauty
Psalm 86:15; Psalm 103:8; Psalm 111:4.Verse 8. - The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. Professor Cheyne compares the epithets in a Babylonian hymn to the sun-god; but a closer parallel is to be found in Exodus 34:6, 7, "The Lord God is merciful and gracious, long-suffering, and abundant in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity, and transgression, and sin" (see also Psalm 86:15).
