Good News Translation

A Hymn of Praise +

1I will proclaim your greatness, my God and king;

I will thank you forever and ever.

2Every day I will thank you;

I will praise you forever and ever.

3The Lord is great and is to be highly praised;

his greatness is beyond understanding.

4What you have done will be praised from one generation to the next;

they will proclaim your mighty acts.

5They will speak of your glory and majesty,

and I will meditate on your wonderful deeds.

6People will speak of your mighty deeds,

and I will proclaim your greatness.

7They will tell about all your goodness

and sing about your kindness.

8The Lord is loving and merciful,

slow to become angry and full of constant love.

9He is good to everyone

and has compassion on all he made.

10All your creatures, Lord, will praise you,

and all your people will give you thanks.

11They will speak of the glory of your royal power

and tell of your might,

12so that everyone will know your mighty deeds

and the glorious majesty of your kingdom.

13Your rule is eternal,

and you are king forever.

The Lord is faithful to his promises;

he is merciful in all his acts.

14He helps those who are in trouble;

he lifts those who have fallen.

15All living things look hopefully to you,

and you give them food when they need it.

16You give them enough

and satisfy the needs of all.

17The Lord is righteous in all he does,

merciful in all his acts.

18He is near to those who call to him,

who call to him with sincerity.

19He supplies the needs of those who honor him;

he hears their cries and saves them.

20He protects everyone who loves him,

but he will destroy the wicked.

21I will always praise the Lord;

let all his creatures praise his holy name forever.