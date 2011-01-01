◄ Psalm 145 ► New International Version Par ▾ Psalm 145 A psalm of praise. Of David. 1I will exalt you, my God the King; I will praise your name for ever and ever. 2Every day I will praise you and extol your name for ever and ever. 3Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; his greatness no one can fathom. 4One generation commends your works to another; they tell of your mighty acts. 5They speak of the glorious splendor of your majesty— and I will meditate on your wonderful works. 6They tell of the power of your awesome works— and I will proclaim your great deeds. 7They celebrate your abundant goodness and joyfully sing of your righteousness. 8The Lord is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and rich in love. 9The Lord is good to all; he has compassion on all he has made. 10All your works praise you, Lord; your faithful people extol you. 11They tell of the glory of your kingdom and speak of your might, 12so that all people may know of your mighty acts and the glorious splendor of your kingdom. 13Your kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and your dominion endures through all generations. The Lord is trustworthy in all he promises and faithful in all he does. 14The Lord upholds all who fall and lifts up all who are bowed down. 15The eyes of all look to you, and you give them their food at the proper time. 16You open your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing. 17The Lord is righteous in all his ways and faithful in all he does. 18The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth. 19He fulfills the desires of those who fear him; he hears their cry and saves them. 20The Lord watches over all who love him, but all the wicked he will destroy. 21My mouth will speak in praise of the Lord. Let every creature praise his holy name for ever and ever. New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



