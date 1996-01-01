A psalm of praise of David.

1I will exalt you, my God and King,

and praise your name forever and ever.

2I will praise you every day;

yes, I will praise you forever.

3Great is the LORD! He is most worthy of praise!

No one can measure his greatness.

4Let each generation tell its children of your mighty acts;

let them proclaim your power.

5I will meditate on your majestic, glorious splendor

and your wonderful miracles.

6Your awe-inspiring deeds will be on every tongue;

I will proclaim your greatness.

7Everyone will share the story of your wonderful goodness;

they will sing with joy about your righteousness.

8The LORD is merciful and compassionate,

slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love.

9The LORD is good to everyone.

He showers compassion on all his creation.

10All of your works will thank you, LORD,

and your faithful followers will praise you.

11They will speak of the glory of your kingdom;

they will give examples of your power.

12They will tell about your mighty deeds

and about the majesty and glory of your reign.

13For your kingdom is an everlasting kingdom.

You rule throughout all generations.

The LORD always keeps his promises;

he is gracious in all he does.

14The LORD helps the fallen

and lifts those bent beneath their loads.

15The eyes of all look to you in hope;

you give them their food as they need it.

16When you open your hand,

you satisfy the hunger and thirst of every living thing.

17The LORD is righteous in everything he does;

he is filled with kindness.

18The LORD is close to all who call on him,

yes, to all who call on him in truth.

19He grants the desires of those who fear him;

he hears their cries for help and rescues them.

20The LORD protects all those who love him,

but he destroys the wicked.

21I will praise the LORD,

and may everyone on earth bless his holy name

forever and ever.