New International Version
I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches.
New Living Translation
I have rejoiced in your laws as much as in riches.
English Standard Version
In the way of your testimonies I delight as much as in all riches.
Berean Study Bible
I rejoice in the way of Your testimonies as much as in all riches.
New American Standard Bible
I have rejoiced in the way of Your testimonies, As much as in all riches.
New King James Version
I have rejoiced in the way of Your testimonies, As much as in all riches.
King James Bible
I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, as much as in all riches.
Christian Standard Bible
I rejoice in the way revealed by your decrees as much as in all riches.
Contemporary English Version
Obeying your instructions brings as much happiness as being rich.
Good News Translation
I delight in following your commands more than in having great wealth.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I rejoice in the way revealed by Your decrees as much as in all riches.
International Standard Version
I find joy in the path of your decrees, as if I owned all kinds of riches.
NET Bible
I rejoice in the lifestyle prescribed by your rules as if they were riches of all kinds.
New Heart English Bible
I have rejoiced in the way of your testimonies, as much as in all riches.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
I have loved the way of your testimonies more than all riches!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I find joy in the way [shown by] your written instructions more than I find joy in all kinds of riches.
JPS Tanakh 1917
I have rejoiced in the way of Thy testimonies, As much as in all riches.
New American Standard 1977
I have rejoiced in the way of Thy testimonies, As much as in all riches.
King James 2000 Bible
I have rejoiced in the way of your testimonies, as much as in all riches.
American King James Version
I have rejoiced in the way of your testimonies, as much as in all riches.
American Standard Version
I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, As much as in all riches.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
I have delighted in the way of thy testimonies, as much as in all riches.
Douay-Rheims Bible
I have been delighted in the way of thy testimonies, as in all riches.
Darby Bible Translation
I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, as [much as] in all wealth.
English Revised Version
I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, as much as in all riches.
Webster's Bible Translation
I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, as much as in all riches.
World English Bible
I have rejoiced in the way of your testimonies, as much as in all riches.
Young's Literal Translation
In the way of Thy testimonies I have joyed, As over all wealth.
…13With my lips I proclaim all the judgments of Your mouth. 14I rejoice in the way of Your testimonies as much as in all riches. 15I will meditate on Your precepts and regard Your ways.…
Cross References
Psalm 1:2
But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on His law he meditates day and night.
Psalm 19:8
The precepts of the LORD are right, bringing joy to the heart; the commandments of the LORD are radiant, giving light to the eyes.
Psalm 112:1
Hallelujah! Blessed is the man who fears the LORD, who greatly delights in His commandments.
Psalm 119:111
Your testimonies are my heritage forever, for they are the joy of my heart.
Psalm 119:162
I rejoice in Your promise like one who finds great spoil.
Treasury of Scripture
I have rejoiced in the way of your testimonies, as much as in all riches.
rejoiced
Psalm 119:47,72,77,111,127,162 And I will delight myself in thy commandments, which I have loved…
Psalm 19:9,10 The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether…
Psalm 112:1 Praise ye the LORD. Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in his commandments.
LexiconI rejoice
שַׂ֗שְׂתִּי (śaś·tî)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7797: To be bright, cheerful
in the way
בְּדֶ֖רֶךְ (bə·ḏe·reḵ)
Preposition-b | Noun - common singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1870: A road, a course of life, mode of action
of Your testimonies
עֵדְוֺתֶ֥יךָ (‘ê·ḏə·wō·ṯe·ḵā)
Noun - feminine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5715: Testimony
as much as in
כְּעַ֣ל (kə·‘al)
Preposition-k
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
riches.
הֽוֹן׃ (hō·wn)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1952: Wealth, sufficiency
Verse 14. - I have rejoiced in the way of thy testimonies, as much as in all riches (comp. ver. 72). God's Word is a treasure, beyond expression precious, calculated to rejoice the heart of all such as possess it.
