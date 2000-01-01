Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
New Living Translation
The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.
English Standard Version
Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.
Berean Study Bible
A generous soul will prosper, and he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed.
New American Standard Bible
The generous man will be prosperous, And he who waters will himself be watered.
New King James Version
The generous soul will be made rich, And he who waters will also be watered himself.
King James Bible
The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself.
Christian Standard Bible
A generous person will be enriched, and the one who gives a drink of water will receive water.
Contemporary English Version
Generosity will be rewarded: Give a cup of water, and you will receive a cup of water in return.
Good News Translation
Be generous, and you will be prosperous. Help others, and you will be helped.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
A generous person will be enriched, and the one who gives a drink of water will receive water.
International Standard Version
A generous person will prosper, and anyone who gives water will receive a flood in return.
NET Bible
A generous person will be enriched, and the one who provides water for others will himself be satisfied.
New Heart English Bible
The liberal soul shall be made fat. He who waters shall be watered also himself.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
The blessed soul will grow fat and an accursed one will again be cursed.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
A generous person will be made rich, and whoever satisfies others will himself be satisfied.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The beneficent soul shall be made rich, and he that satisfieth abundantly shall be satisfied also himself.
New American Standard 1977
The generous man will be prosperous, And he who waters will himself be watered.
King James 2000 Bible
The liberal soul shall be made rich: and he that waters shall be watered also himself.
American King James Version
The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that waters shall be watered also himself.
American Standard Version
The liberal soul shall be made fat; And he that watereth shall be watered also himself.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Every sincere soul is blessed: but a passionate man is not graceful.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The soul which blesseth, shall be made fat: and he that inebriateth, shall be inebriated also himself.
Darby Bible Translation
The liberal soul shall be made fat, and he that watereth shall be watered also himself.
English Revised Version
The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself.
Webster's Bible Translation
The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself.
World English Bible
The liberal soul shall be made fat. He who waters shall be watered also himself.
Young's Literal Translation
A liberal soul is made fat, And whoso is watering, he also is watered.
Study BibleDishonest Scales
…24One gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds what is right, only to become poor. 25A generous soul will prosper, and he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed. 26The people will curse the hoarder of grain, but blessing will crown the one who sells it.…
Cross References
Matthew 5:7
Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.
2 Corinthians 9:6
Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.
2 Corinthians 9:7
Each one should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not out of regret or compulsion. For God loves a cheerful giver.
2 Samuel 17:28
They brought beds, basins, and earthen vessels, as well as wheat, barley, flour, roasted grain, beans, lentils,
Proverbs 3:9
Honor the LORD with your wealth and with the firstfruits of all your harvest;
Proverbs 3:10
then your barns will be filled with plenty, and your vats will overflow with new wine.
Proverbs 11:24
One gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds what is right, only to become poor.
Proverbs 28:25
A greedy man stirs up strife, but he who trusts in the LORD will prosper.
Isaiah 32:8
But a noble man makes honorable plans; he stands up for worthy causes.
Treasury of Scripture
The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that waters shall be watered also himself.
liberal soul
Proverbs 28:27 He that giveth unto the poor shall not lack: but he that hideth his eyes shall have many a curse.
Job 29:13-18 The blessing of him that was ready to perish came upon me: and I caused the widow's heart to sing for joy…
Job 31:16-20 If I have withheld the poor from their desire, or have caused the eyes of the widow to fail; …
LexiconA generous
בְּרָכָ֥ה (bə·rā·ḵāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1293: Benediction, prosperity
soul
נֶֽפֶשׁ־ (ne·p̄eš-)
Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
will prosper,
תְדֻשָּׁ֑ן (ṯə·ḏuš·šān)
Verb - Pual - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1878: To be fat, to fatten, to anoint, to satisfy, to remove, ashes
and he who refreshes others
וּ֝מַרְוֶ֗ה (ū·mar·weh)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Hifil - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7301: To be saturated, drink one's fill
will himself
ה֥וּא (hū)
Pronoun - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1931: He, self, the same, this, that, as, are
be refreshed.
יוֹרֶֽא׃ (yō·w·re)
Verb - Hofal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3384: To flow as water, to lay, throw, to point out, to teach
Verse 25. - The sentiment of the preceding verse is here carried on and confirmed. The liberal soul; literally, the soul of blessings, the man that blesses others by giving liberally. Shall be made fat (Proverbs 13:4; Proverbs 28:25). The term is used of the rich and prosperous (Psalm 22:29). Septuagint, "Every simple soul is blessed." He that watereth - benefits and refreshes others - shall be watered also himself; shall receive the blessing which he imparts. The Vulgate introduces another idea, Qui inebriat, ipse quoque inebriabitur, where the verb implies rather abundance than excess, as in Proverbs 5:19, etc. The Septuagint departs widely from the present text: "A passionate man is not graceful" (εὐσχήμων), i.e. is ugly in appearance and manner - a sentiment which may be very true, but it is not clear how it found its way into the passage. St. Chrysostom comments upon it in 'Hom.' 17, on St. John. There are some Eastern proverbs on the stewardship of the rich. When a good man gets riches, it is like fruit falling into the midst of the village. The riches of the good are like water turned into a rice field. The good, like clouds, receive only to give away. The rivers themselves drink not their water; nor do the trees eat their own sweet fruit, and the clouds eat not the crops. The garment in which you clothe another will last longer than that in which you clothe yourself. Who gives alms sows one and reaps a thousand.
