2 Chronicles 28:11

Now therefore, listen to me and return the captives you took from your kinsmen, for the fierce anger of the LORD is upon you."



Proverbs 21:13

Whoever shuts his ears to the cry of the poor, he too shall cry out and receive no answer.



Proverbs 22:16

Oppressing the poor to enrich oneself, or giving gifts to the rich, will surely lead to poverty.



Matthew 5:7

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.



Matthew 18:32

Then the master summoned him and declared, 'You wicked servant! I forgave all your debt because you begged me.



Luke 6:37

Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.



James 3:17

But the wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, accommodating, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial, and sincere.



Treasury of Scripture

Speak and act as those who are going to be judged by the law that gives freedom.What good is it, my brothers, if someone claims to have faith, but has no deeds? Can such faith save him?…

For he shall have judgment without mercy, that has showed no mercy; and mercy rejoices against judgment.

James 5:4 Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth.

Genesis 42:21 And they said one to another, We are verily guilty concerning our brother, in that we saw the anguish of his soul, when he besought us, and we would not hear; therefore is this distress come upon us.

Judges 1:7 And Adonibezek said, Threescore and ten kings, having their thumbs and their great toes cut off, gathered their meat under my table: as I have done, so God hath requited me. And they brought him to Jerusalem, and there he died.

Psalm 85:10 Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other.

Jeremiah 9:24 But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the LORD which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the LORD.

Ezekiel 33:11 Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?

rejoiceth.