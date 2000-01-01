Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
New Living Translation
There will be no mercy for those who have not shown mercy to others. But if you have been merciful, God will be merciful when he judges you.
English Standard Version
For judgment is without mercy to one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
Berean Study Bible
For judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
Berean Literal Bible
For judgment without mercy will be to the one not having shown mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
New American Standard Bible
For judgment will be merciless to one who has shown no mercy; mercy triumphs over judgment.
New King James Version
For judgment is without mercy to the one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
King James Bible
For he shall have judgment without mercy, that hath shewed no mercy; and mercy rejoiceth against judgment.
Christian Standard Bible
For judgment is without mercy to the one who has not shown mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
Contemporary English Version
Do this, because on the day of judgment there will be no pity for those who have not had pity on others. But even in judgment, God is merciful!
Good News Translation
For God will not show mercy when he judges the person who has not been merciful; but mercy triumphs over judgment.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For judgment is without mercy to the one who hasn't shown mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
International Standard Version
For the one who has shown no mercy will be judged without mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
NET Bible
For judgment is merciless for the one who has shown no mercy. But mercy triumphs over judgment.
New Heart English Bible
For judgment is without mercy to him who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
The judgment is without mercy against him who does not practice mercy, but with mercy, you have dominion over judgment.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
No mercy will be shown to those who show no mercy to others. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
New American Standard 1977
For judgment will be merciless to one who has shown no mercy; mercy triumphs over judgment.
King James 2000 Bible
For he shall have judgment without mercy, that has showed no mercy; and mercy triumphs over judgment.
American King James Version
For he shall have judgment without mercy, that has showed no mercy; and mercy rejoices against judgment.
American Standard Version
For judgment is without mercy to him that hath showed no mercy: mercy glorieth against judgment.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For judgment without mercy to him that hath not done mercy. And mercy exalteth itself above judgment.
Darby Bible Translation
for judgment [will be] without mercy to him that has shewn no mercy. Mercy glories over judgment.
English Revised Version
For judgment is without mercy to him that hath shewed no mercy: mercy glorieth against judgment.
Webster's Bible Translation
For he shall have judgment without mercy that hath shown no mercy; and mercy rejoiceth against judgment.
Weymouth New Testament
For he who shows no mercy will have judgement given against him without mercy; but mercy triumphs over judgement.
World English Bible
For judgment is without mercy to him who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.
Young's Literal Translation
for the judgment without kindness is to him not having done kindness, and exult doth kindness over judgment.
Study BibleA Warning against Favoritism
…12Speak and act as those who are going to be judged by the law that gives freedom. 13For judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment. 14What good is it, my brothers, if someone claims to have faith, but has no deeds? Can such faith save him?…
Cross References
2 Chronicles 28:11
Now therefore, listen to me and return the captives you took from your kinsmen, for the fierce anger of the LORD is upon you."
Proverbs 21:13
Whoever shuts his ears to the cry of the poor, he too shall cry out and receive no answer.
Proverbs 22:16
Oppressing the poor to enrich oneself, or giving gifts to the rich, will surely lead to poverty.
Matthew 5:7
Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.
Matthew 18:32
Then the master summoned him and declared, 'You wicked servant! I forgave all your debt because you begged me.
Luke 6:37
Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.
James 3:17
But the wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, accommodating, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial, and sincere.
Treasury of Scripture
For he shall have judgment without mercy, that has showed no mercy; and mercy rejoices against judgment.
he.
James 5:4 Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth.
Genesis 42:21 And they said one to another, We are verily guilty concerning our brother, in that we saw the anguish of his soul, when he besought us, and we would not hear; therefore is this distress come upon us.
Judges 1:7 And Adonibezek said, Threescore and ten kings, having their thumbs and their great toes cut off, gathered their meat under my table: as I have done, so God hath requited me. And they brought him to Jerusalem, and there he died.
and.
Psalm 85:10 Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other.
Jeremiah 9:24 But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the LORD which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the LORD.
Ezekiel 33:11 Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?
rejoiceth.
LexiconFor
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
judgment
κρίσις (krisis)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2920: Decision; by extension, a tribunal; by implication, justice.
without mercy [ will be shown to ]
ἀνέλεος (aneleos)
Adjective - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 448: Without mercy, merciless. Inexorable.
anyone who
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
has not been merciful.
ποιήσαντι (poiēsanti)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 4160: (a) I make, manufacture, construct, (b) I do, act, cause. Apparently a prolonged form of an obsolete primary; to make or do.
Mercy
ἔλεος (eleos)
Noun - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 1656: Pity, mercy, compassion. Of uncertain affinity; compassion.
triumphs over
κατακαυχᾶται (katakauchatai)
Verb - Present Indicative Middle or Passive - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 2620: To boast against, exult over. From kata and kauchaomai; to exult against.
judgment.
κρίσεως (kriseōs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2920: Decision; by extension, a tribunal; by implication, justice.
For he shall have judgment without mercy, that hath shewed no mercy.--Better, For unmerciful judgment shall be to him that wrought not mercy. Here again are the clearest echoes of our Saviour's words (Matthew 6:1-2, et seq.), and a reference, we can hardly doubt, to His well-known parable (Matthew 18:21-35); and we must remember, further, that "the unforgiving temper, apart from all outward wrong, constitutes the sin of the unmerciful servant;" opportunity only being lacking for its full effect. The pitiless are usually cowards, and may well be moved by fear, if they will not by love: "I will repay, saith the Lord" (Romans 12:19).
Mercy rejoiceth against judgment.--There can hardly be a fitter comment on this text than that which must be present in every reader's mind--the speech of Portia in The Merchant of Venice,
"The quality of mercy is not strained;" &c.
--(Acts 4 scene 1.)
But let the words of the Greek, John the Golden Mouthed, be added, for their exceeding beauty also. "Mercy is dear to God, and intercedes for the sinner, and breaks his chains, and dissipates the darkness, and quenches the fire of hell, and destroys the worm, and rescues from the gnashing of teeth. To her the gates of Heaven are opened. She is the queen of virtues, and makes men like to God, for it is written, 'Be ye merciful as your Father also is merciful' (Luke 6:36). She has silver wings like the dove, and feathers of gold, and soars aloft, and is clothed with divine glory, and stands by the throne of God; when we are in danger of being condemned she rises up and pleads for us, and covers us with her defence, and enfolds us in her wings. God loves mercy more than sacrifice" (Matthew 9:13).Verse 13. - A clear reminiscence of our Lord's teaching in the sermon on the mount (Matthew 7:1, etc.; Matthew 5:7): Μακάριοι οἱ ἐλεήμονες ὅτι αὐτοὶ ἐλεηθήσονται. Ἀνέλεος is certainly the right form of the word (א, A, B, C, K), not ἀνιλέως (Receptus with L), and the καὶ of the Textus Receptus is entirely wanting in manuscript authority, and should be deleted. The subject is ended by the abrupt declaration, almost like a cry of triumph, "Mercy glorieth against judgment."
