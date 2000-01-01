Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
New Living Translation
“So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.
English Standard Version
“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.
Berean Study Bible
Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.
Berean Literal Bible
Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Sufficient to the day is its own trouble.
New American Standard Bible
"So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
New King James Version
Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.
King James Bible
Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
Christian Standard Bible
Therefore don't worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
Contemporary English Version
Don't worry about tomorrow. It will take care of itself. You have enough to worry about today.
Good News Translation
So do not worry about tomorrow; it will have enough worries of its own. There is no need to add to the troubles each day brings.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Therefore don't worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
International Standard Version
So never worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own."
NET Bible
So then, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.
New Heart English Bible
Therefore do not be anxious for tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Therefore you shall not be concerned about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be concerned for itself. A day's own trouble is sufficient for it.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"So don't ever worry about tomorrow. After all, tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. Stop Judging-
New American Standard 1977
“Therefore do not be anxious for tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
King James 2000 Bible
Take therefore no thought for tomorrow: for tomorrow shall take thought of the things for itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
American King James Version
Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the evil thereof.
American Standard Version
Be not therefore anxious for the morrow: for the morrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Be not therefore solicitous for to morrow; for the morrow will be solicitous for itself. Sufficient for the day is the evil thereof.
Darby Bible Translation
Be not careful therefore for the morrow, for the morrow shall be careful about itself. Sufficient to the day [is] its own evil.
English Revised Version
Be not therefore anxious for the morrow: for the morrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
Webster's Bible Translation
Therefore be not anxious for the morrow: for the morrow will be solicitous for the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is its own evil.
Weymouth New Testament
Do not be over-anxious, therefore, about to-morrow, for to-morrow will bring its own cares. Enough for each day are its own troubles.
World English Bible
Therefore don't be anxious for tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Each day's own evil is sufficient.
Young's Literal Translation
Be not therefore anxious for the morrow, for the morrow shall be anxious for its own things; sufficient for the day is the evil of it.
Study BibleDo Not Worry
…33But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you. 34Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.
Cross References
Matthew 6:25
Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?
Matthew 6:27
Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?
Luke 10:41
"Martha, Martha," the Lord replied, "you are worried and upset about many things.
Luke 12:11
When you are brought before the synagogues, rulers, and authorities, do not worry about how to defend yourselves or what to say.
Luke 12:22
Then Jesus said to His disciples, "Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat, or about your body, what you will wear.
Philippians 4:6
Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
1 Peter 5:7
Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you.
Treasury of Scripture
Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the evil thereof.
no.
Matthew 6:11,25 Give us this day our daily bread…
Exodus 16:18-20 And when they did mete it with an omer, he that gathered much had nothing over, and he that gathered little had no lack; they gathered every man according to his eating…
Lamentations 3:23 They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.
for.
Deuteronomy 33:25 Thy shoes shall be iron and brass; and as thy days, so shall thy strength be.
1 Kings 17:4-6,14-16 And it shall be, that thou shalt drink of the brook; and I have commanded the ravens to feed thee there…
2 Kings 7:1,2 Then Elisha said, Hear ye the word of the LORD; Thus saith the LORD, To morrow about this time shall a measure of fine flour be sold for a shekel, and two measures of barley for a shekel, in the gate of Samaria…
Sufficient.
John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
John 16:33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
Acts 14:22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
LexiconTherefore
οὖν (oun)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 3767: Therefore, then. Apparently a primary word; certainly, or accordingly.
[do] not
Μὴ (Mē)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3361: Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.
worry
μεριμνήσητε (merimnēsēte)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 3309: To be over-anxious; with acc: To be anxious about, distracted; I care for. From merimna; to be anxious about.
about
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
tomorrow,
αὔριον (aurion)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 839: Tomorrow. From a derivative of the same as aer; properly, fresh, i.e. to-morrow.
for
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
tomorrow
αὔριον (aurion)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 839: Tomorrow. From a derivative of the same as aer; properly, fresh, i.e. to-morrow.
will worry about
μεριμνήσει (merimnēsei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 3309: To be over-anxious; with acc: To be anxious about, distracted; I care for. From merimna; to be anxious about.
itself.
ἑαυτῆς (heautēs)
Reflexive Pronoun - Genitive Feminine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1438: Himself, herself, itself.
Today
ἡμέρᾳ (hēmera)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2250: A day, the period from sunrise to sunset.
[has] enough
ἀρκετὸν (arketon)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 713: Sufficient, enough. From arkeo; satisfactory.
trouble
κακία (kakia)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2549: From kakos; badness, i.e. depravity, or malignity, or trouble.
of its own.
αὐτῆς (autēs)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Feminine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
Take therefore no thought for the morrow.--No precept of divine wisdom has found so many echoes in the wisdom of the world. Epicurean self-indulgence, Stoic apathy, practical common-sense, have all preached the same lesson, and bidden men to cease their questionings about the future. That which was new in our Lord's teaching was the ground on which the precept rested. It was not simply the carpe diem--"make the most of the present"--of the seeker after a maximum of enjoyment, nor the acceptance by man's will of an inevitable destiny, nor the vain struggle to rise above that inevitable fate. Men were to look forward to the future calmly, to avoid the temper
"Over-exquisite
To cast the fashion of uncertain evils,"
because they had a Father in heaven who cared for each one of them with a personal and individualising love.
Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.--The word rendered "evil" occurs in the Gospels only in this passage, and in the Epistles has commonly the sense of "wickedness." That meaning would be too strong here; but it reminds us that our Lord is speaking not of what we call the simple accidents or misfortunes of life, but of the troubling element which each day brings with it, and against which we have to contend, lest it should lead us into sin. That conflict is more than enough for the day, without anticipating a further mischief.
Verse 34. - Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof. Matthew only. Luke's conclusion to this section ("Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom") is perhaps more closely connected with the preceding verse, and also grander as dwelling upon God's side; but Matthew's is more practical, dealing with the subject from man's side. Christ says, "Because all needful things shall be added, do not have one anxious thought for the future, even for what is coming on the very next day." Such anxiety shows a want of common sense, for each day brings its own burden of anxiety for itself. Christ here seems to allow anxiety for each day as it comes round. "But," he says, "put off your to-morrow's anxiety until to-morrow." If this be done, the greater part of all our anxiety is put aside at once, and, for the rest of it, the principle will apply to each hour as well as to each day (cf. Bengel). The Christian will ever try to follow the inspired advice of St. Paul (Philippians 4:6) and St. Peter (1 Peter 5:7). The morrow shall take thought for; "be anxious" as supra. The things of itself; for itself (Revised Version); αὑτῆς. The unique construction of the genitive after μεριμνάω led to the insertion of τὰ by the copyists (cf. 1 Corinthians 7:32-34). Sufficient unto the day, etc.; Tyndale, "For the day present hath ever enough of his own trouble." Sufficient (Matthew 10:25, note).