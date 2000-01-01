

































































































































































Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.“So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Sufficient to the dayits own trouble."So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the dayits own trouble.Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the daythe evil thereof.Therefore don't worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.Don't worry about tomorrow. It will take care of itself. You have enough to worry about today.So do not worry about tomorrow; it will have enough worries of its own. There is no need to add to the troubles each day brings.Therefore don't worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.So never worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own."So then, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.Therefore do not be anxious for tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.Therefore you shall not be concerned about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be concerned for itself. A day's own trouble is sufficient for it."So don't ever worry about tomorrow. After all, tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. Stop Judging-“Therefore do not be anxious for tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself.day has enough trouble of its own.Take therefore no thought for tomorrow: for tomorrow shall take thought of the things for itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the evil thereof.Be not therefore anxious for the morrow: for the morrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.Be not therefore solicitous for to morrow; for the morrow will be solicitous for itself. Sufficient for the day is the evil thereof.Be not careful therefore for the morrow, for the morrow shall be careful about itself. Sufficient to the day [is] its own evil.Be not therefore anxious for the morrow: for the morrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.Therefore be not anxious for the morrow: for the morrow will be solicitous for the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is its own evil.Do not be over-anxious, therefore, about to-morrow, for to-morrow will bring its own cares. Enough for each day are its own troubles.Therefore don't be anxious for tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Each day's own evil is sufficient.Be not therefore anxious for the morrow, for the morrow shall be anxious for its own things; sufficient for the day is the evil of it.