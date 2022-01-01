◄ Deuteronomy 4 ► New American Standard Bible ►► Israel Urged to Obey God’s Law 1“Now , Israel , listen to the statutes and the judgments which I am teaching you to perform , so that you will live and go in and take possession of the land which the LORD , the God of your fathers , is giving you. 2You shall not add to the word which I am commanding you, nor take away from it, so that you may keep the commandments of the LORD your God which I am commanding you. 3Your eyes have seen what the LORD has done in the case of Baal-peor , for all the men who followed Baal-peor , the LORD your God has destroyed them from among you. 4But you who clung to the LORD your God are alive today , every one of you. 5“See , I have taught you statutes and judgments just as the LORD my God commanded me, that you are to do these things in the land where you are entering to take possession of it. 6So keep and do them, for that is your wisdom and your understanding in the sight of the peoples who will hear all these statutes and say , ‘Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people .’ 7For what great nation is there that has a god so near to it as is the LORD our God whenever we call on Him? 8Or what great nation is there that has statutes and judgments as righteous as this whole Law which I am setting before you today ? 9“Only be careful for yourself and watch over your soul diligently , so that you do not forget the things which your eyes have seen and they do not depart from your heart all the days of your life ; but make them known to your sons and your grandsons . 10Remember the day you stood before the LORD your God at Horeb , when the LORD said to me, ‘Assemble the people to Me, that I may have them hear My words so that they may learn to fear Me all the days that they live on the earth , and that they may teach their children .’ 11You came forward and stood at the foot of the mountain , and the mountain was burning with fire to the heart of the heavens : darkness , cloud , and thick gloom . 12Then the LORD spoke to you from the midst of the fire ; you heard the sound of words , but you saw no form —there was only a voice . 13So He declared to you His covenant which He commanded you to perform , that is, the Ten Commandments ; and He wrote them on two tablets of stone . 14The LORD commanded me at that time to teach you statutes and judgments , so that you would perform them in the land where you are going over to take possession of it. 15“So be very careful yourselves , since you did not see any form on the day the LORD spoke to you at Horeb from the midst of the fire , 16so that you do not act corruptly and make a carved image for yourselves in the form of any figure , a representation