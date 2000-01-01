Study Bible

Cross References

Deuteronomy 6:5

And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.



Deuteronomy 10:12

"And now, O Israel, what does the LORD your God ask of you but to fear the LORD your God by walking in all His ways, to love Him, to serve the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul,



Deuteronomy 11:13

So if you carefully obey the commandments I am giving you today, to love the LORD your God and to serve Him with all your heart and all your soul,



Deuteronomy 26:16

The LORD your God commands you this day to follow these statutes and ordinances. You must be careful to follow them with all your heart and with all your soul.



Deuteronomy 30:1

When all these things come upon you--the blessings and curses I have set before you--and you call them to mind in all the nations to which the LORD your God has banished you,



Deuteronomy 30:2

and when you and your children return to the LORD your God and obey His voice with all your heart and all your soul according to everything I am giving you today,



Deuteronomy 30:10

if you obey the LORD your God by keeping His commandments and statutes that are written in this book of the law, and if you turn to Him with all your heart and all your soul.



Joshua 22:5

But be very careful to observe the commandment and the law that Moses the servant of the LORD gave you: to love the LORD your God, to walk in all His ways, to keep His commandments, to hold fast to Him, and to serve Him with all your heart and with all your soul."



1 Kings 8:48

and when they return to You with all their heart and soul in the land of the enemies who took them captive, and when they pray to You in the direction of the land that You gave to their fathers, the city You have chosen, and the house I have built for Your Name,



2 Chronicles 15:4

But in their distress they turned to the LORD, the God of Israel, and sought Him, and He was found by them.



Nehemiah 9:27

So You delivered them into the hands of their enemies, who oppressed them. And in their time of distress, they cried out to You, and You heard them from heaven. In Your abundant compassion You gave them deliverers, who rescued them from the hands of their enemies.



Psalm 119:2

Blessed are those who keep His testimonies, and seek Him with all their heart.



Isaiah 55:6

Seek the LORD while He may be found; call on Him while He is near.



Jeremiah 29:13

You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart.



Jeremiah 51:50

You who have escaped the sword, depart and do not linger! Remember the LORD from far away, and let Jerusalem come to mind.



Ezekiel 6:9

Then in the nations to which they have been carried captive, your survivors will remember Me--how I have been grieved by their adulterous hearts that turned away from Me, and by their eyes that lusted after idols. So they will loathe themselves for the evil they have done and for all their abominations.



Joel 2:12

"Yet even now," declares the LORD, "return to Me with all your heart, with fasting, weeping, and mourning."



Amos 5:4

For this is what the LORD says to the house of Israel: "Seek Me and live!



Treasury of Scripture

And there you will serve man-made gods of wood and stone, which cannot see or hear or eat or smell.When you are in distress and all these things have happened to you, then in later days you will return to the LORD your God and listen to His voice.…

But if from there you shall seek the LORD your God, you shall find him, if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.

But if

Deuteronomy 30:10 If thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to keep his commandments and his statutes which are written in this book of the law, and if thou turn unto the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul.

Leviticus 26:39-42 And they that are left of you shall pine away in their iniquity in your enemies' lands; and also in the iniquities of their fathers shall they pine away with them…

2 Chronicles 15:4,15 But when they in their trouble did turn unto the LORD God of Israel, and sought him, he was found of them…

with all

Deuteronomy 30:1-3 And it shall come to pass, when all these things are come upon thee, the blessing and the curse, which I have set before thee, and thou shalt call them to mind among all the nations, whither the LORD thy God hath driven thee, …

1 Kings 8:47,48 Yet if they shall bethink themselves in the land whither they were carried captives, and repent, and make supplication unto thee in the land of them that carried them captives, saying, We have sinned, and have done perversely, we have committed wickedness; …

2 Kings 10:31 But Jehu took no heed to walk in the law of the LORD God of Israel with all his heart: for he departed not from the sins of Jeroboam, which made Israel to sin.