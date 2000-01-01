Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
But if from there you seek the LORD your God, you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.
New Living Translation
But from there you will search again for the LORD your God. And if you search for him with all your heart and soul, you will find him.
English Standard Version
But from there you will seek the LORD your God and you will find him, if you search after him with all your heart and with all your soul.
Berean Study Bible
But if from there you will seek the LORD your God, you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and with all your soul.
New American Standard Bible
"But from there you will seek the LORD your God, and you will find Him if you search for Him with all your heart and all your soul.
New King James Version
But from there you will seek the LORD your God, and you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and with all your soul.
King James Bible
But if from thence thou shalt seek the LORD thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.
Christian Standard Bible
But from there, you will search for the LORD your God, and you will find him when you seek him with all your heart and all your soul.
Good News Translation
There you will look for the LORD your God, and if you search for him with all your heart, you will find him.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
But from there, you will search for the LORD your God, and you will find Him when you seek Him with all your heart and all your soul.
International Standard Version
If from there you will seek the LORD your God, then you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and soul.
NET Bible
But if you seek the LORD your God from there, you will find him, if, indeed, you seek him with all your heart and soul.
New Heart English Bible
But from there you shall seek the LORD your God, and you shall find him, when you search after him with all your heart and with all your soul.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
But if you look for the LORD your God when you are among those nations, you will find him whenever you search for him with all your heart and with all your soul.
JPS Tanakh 1917
But from thence ye will seek the LORD thy God; and thou shalt find Him, if thou search after Him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.
New American Standard 1977
“But from there you will seek the LORD your God, and you will find Him if you search for Him with all your heart and all your soul.
King James 2000 Bible
But if from there you shall seek the LORD your God, you shall find him, if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.
American King James Version
But if from there you shall seek the LORD your God, you shall find him, if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.
American Standard Version
But from thence ye shall seek Jehovah thy God, and thou shalt find him, when thou searchest after him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And there ye shall seek the Lord your God, and ye shall find him whenever ye shall seek him with all your heart, and with all your soul in your affliction.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And when thou shalt seek there the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him: yet so, if thou seek him with all thy heart, and all the affliction of thy soul.
Darby Bible Translation
And from thence ye shall seek Jehovah thy God, and thou shalt find him, if thou shalt seek him with thy whole heart and with thy whole soul.
English Revised Version
But if from thence ye shall seek the LORD thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou search after him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.
Webster's Bible Translation
But if from thence thou shalt seek the LORD thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou shalt seek him with all thy heart, and with all thy soul.
World English Bible
But from there you shall seek Yahweh your God, and you shall find him, when you search after him with all your heart and with all your soul.
Young's Literal Translation
'And -- ye have sought from thence Jehovah thy God, and hast found, when thou seekest Him with all thy heart, and with all thy soul,
Study BibleWarning Against Idolatry
…28And there you will serve man-made gods of wood and stone, which cannot see or hear or eat or smell. 29But if from there you will seek the LORD your God, you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and all your soul. 30When you are in distress and all these things have happened to you, then in later days you will return to the LORD your God and listen to His voice.…
Cross References
Deuteronomy 6:5
And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.
Deuteronomy 10:12
"And now, O Israel, what does the LORD your God ask of you but to fear the LORD your God by walking in all His ways, to love Him, to serve the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul,
Deuteronomy 11:13
So if you carefully obey the commandments I am giving you today, to love the LORD your God and to serve Him with all your heart and all your soul,
Deuteronomy 26:16
The LORD your God commands you this day to follow these statutes and ordinances. You must be careful to follow them with all your heart and with all your soul.
Deuteronomy 30:1
When all these things come upon you--the blessings and curses I have set before you--and you call them to mind in all the nations to which the LORD your God has banished you,
Deuteronomy 30:2
and when you and your children return to the LORD your God and obey His voice with all your heart and all your soul according to everything I am giving you today,
Deuteronomy 30:10
if you obey the LORD your God by keeping His commandments and statutes that are written in this book of the law, and if you turn to Him with all your heart and all your soul.
Joshua 22:5
But be very careful to observe the commandment and the law that Moses the servant of the LORD gave you: to love the LORD your God, to walk in all His ways, to keep His commandments, to hold fast to Him, and to serve Him with all your heart and with all your soul."
1 Kings 8:48
and when they return to You with all their heart and soul in the land of the enemies who took them captive, and when they pray to You in the direction of the land that You gave to their fathers, the city You have chosen, and the house I have built for Your Name,
2 Chronicles 15:4
But in their distress they turned to the LORD, the God of Israel, and sought Him, and He was found by them.
Nehemiah 9:27
So You delivered them into the hands of their enemies, who oppressed them. And in their time of distress, they cried out to You, and You heard them from heaven. In Your abundant compassion You gave them deliverers, who rescued them from the hands of their enemies.
Psalm 119:2
Blessed are those who keep His testimonies, and seek Him with all their heart.
Isaiah 55:6
Seek the LORD while He may be found; call on Him while He is near.
Jeremiah 29:13
You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart.
Jeremiah 51:50
You who have escaped the sword, depart and do not linger! Remember the LORD from far away, and let Jerusalem come to mind.
Ezekiel 6:9
Then in the nations to which they have been carried captive, your survivors will remember Me--how I have been grieved by their adulterous hearts that turned away from Me, and by their eyes that lusted after idols. So they will loathe themselves for the evil they have done and for all their abominations.
Joel 2:12
"Yet even now," declares the LORD, "return to Me with all your heart, with fasting, weeping, and mourning."
Amos 5:4
For this is what the LORD says to the house of Israel: "Seek Me and live!
Treasury of Scripture
But if from there you shall seek the LORD your God, you shall find him, if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.
But if
Deuteronomy 30:10 If thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to keep his commandments and his statutes which are written in this book of the law, and if thou turn unto the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul.
Leviticus 26:39-42 And they that are left of you shall pine away in their iniquity in your enemies' lands; and also in the iniquities of their fathers shall they pine away with them…
2 Chronicles 15:4,15 But when they in their trouble did turn unto the LORD God of Israel, and sought him, he was found of them…
with all
Deuteronomy 30:1-3 And it shall come to pass, when all these things are come upon thee, the blessing and the curse, which I have set before thee, and thou shalt call them to mind among all the nations, whither the LORD thy God hath driven thee, …
1 Kings 8:47,48 Yet if they shall bethink themselves in the land whither they were carried captives, and repent, and make supplication unto thee in the land of them that carried them captives, saying, We have sinned, and have done perversely, we have committed wickedness; …
2 Kings 10:31 But Jehu took no heed to walk in the law of the LORD God of Israel with all his heart: for he departed not from the sins of Jeroboam, which made Israel to sin.
LexiconBut if from there
מִשָּׁ֛ם (miš·šām)
Preposition-m | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 8033: There, then, thither
you will seek
וּבִקַּשְׁתֶּ֥ם (ū·ḇiq·qaš·tem)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Piel - Conjunctive perfect - second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1245: To search out, to strive after
the LORD
יְהוָ֥ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
your God,
אֱלֹהֶ֖יךָ (’ĕ·lō·he·ḵā)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
you will find
וּמָצָ֑אתָ (ū·mā·ṣā·ṯā)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4672: To come forth to, appear, exist, to attain, find, acquire, to occur, meet, be present
Him
כִּ֣י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
if you seek
תִדְרְשֶׁ֔נּוּ (ṯiḏ·rə·šen·nū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person masculine singular | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1875: To tread, frequent, to follow, to seek, ask, to worship
Him with all
בְּכָל־ (bə·ḵāl)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
your heart
לְבָבְךָ֖ (lə·ḇā·ḇə·ḵā)
Noun - masculine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3824: Inner man, mind, will, heart
and all
וּבְכָל־ (ū·ḇə·ḵāl)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
your soul.
נַפְשֶֽׁךָ׃ (nap̄·še·ḵā)
Noun - feminine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
Verse 29. - With all thy heart and with all thy soul. As true religion consists in loving the Lord with all the heart and soul, the whole inner nature (Deuteronomy 6:5; Deuteronomy 10:12), so true repentance consists in a turning from sin and all ungodliness to God, in a coming from a state of enmity to him, or of indifference to his claims, to honor, reverence, and serve him intelligently and sincerely, thinking of him aright, adoring his perfections, delighting in him u the alone good, giving to him that honor which is his due, and doing his will from the heart (cf. 2 Chronicles 15:15). When men have apostatized from God, it is often by means of "tribulation" that they are brought to a right state of mind towards him, and to a true repentance "not to be repented of;" and to effect this is the design of all the chastisements which God sends on his own people (Hebrews 12:5-11; cf. Jeremiah 24:7; Jeremiah 29:10-13; L 4, etc.; Ezekiel 6:11, etc.).
