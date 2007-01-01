Aramaic Bible in Plain English

And when multitudes of great crowds were gathered together so that they would tread on one another, Yeshua began to say to his disciples, "First, beware among yourselves of the yeast of the Pharisees, which is phoniness."

"For there is nothing covered that will not be revealed, neither anything secret that will not be known."

"For everything that you will say in darkness shall be heard in the light and whatever you whispered in an ear in an inner chamber will be preached on the rooftops."

4"And I say to you my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after this there is nothing more for them to do." 5"But I will show you whom you should fear: that one who after he kills is authorized to cast into Gehenna; yes I say to you, be afraid of this one*." 6"Are not five sparrows sold for two assarii, and not one of them is forgotten before God?" 7"But every hair of the hairs of your heads is numbered, therefore you shall not be afraid, because you are better than a multitude of sparrows."

8"And I say to you that everyone who will confess me before the children of men, The Son of Man will also confess him before the Angels of God." 9"But whoever denies me before the children of men shall himself be denied before the Angels of God." 10"And everyone who will say a word against The Son of Man shall be forgiven, but whoever blasphemes The Spirit of Holiness, it will not be forgiven to him." 11"But whenever they bring you to assemblies before rulers and authorities, you shall not be concerned how you will give an answer or what you will say." 12"For The Spirit of Holiness shall teach you in that hour what it is necessary for you to say."

13A man from that crowd said to him, "Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me." 14But Yeshua said to him, "Man, who has set me as a judge and a divider over you?" 15And he said to his disciples, "Beware of all greed, because life is not in the abundance of riches." 16And he told a parable to them: "A certain rich man's land brought him many crops." 17"And he thought to himself and said, 'What shall I do, for there is no place for me to gather my crops?' " 18"And he said, 'I shall do this: I shall pull down my barns, and I shall build and enlarge them, and I shall gather all my produce and my goods.' " 19"And I shall say to my soul, 'My soul, you have many goods laid up for many years, be contented, eat, drink and be merry.' " 20"Then God said to him, 'Fool, in this night your soul will be required from you, and whose will these things be which you have prepared?' " 21"Thus is whoever lays down a treasure for himself and is not rich in God."

22And he said to his disciples, "Because of this, I say to you that you shall not be taking pains for yourselves what you will eat, neither for your bodies, what you will wear." 23"For the soul is more important than food, and the body than clothing." 24"Consider the ravens that they do not sow, neither do they reap; there is no inner chamber or granary for them, and God feeds them; therefore, how much more important are you than the birds?" 25"Which of you by taking pains* can add one cubit to his height?" 26"But if you cannot do the small thing, why do you take pains* over the rest?" 27"Consider the lilies how they grow, that they do not labor neither do they weave, but I say to you that not even Solomon in all his glory was robed like one of these." 28"But if God so clothes the grass that today is in the field and tomorrow will fall into a fire, how much better is he to you, O' small of faith?" 29"You should not seek what you will eat and what you will drink, neither should your mind be distracted by these things." 30"For all the people of the world* are seeking these things, for your Father knows that these things are necessary for you." 31"However, seek The Kingdom of God, and all these things are added to you." 32"Fear not, little flock, for your Father desires to give you The Kingdom."

33"Sell your possessions and give charity; make for yourselves pouches that do not wear out and treasure that is not diminished in Heaven, where a thief does not come in and a moth does not devour." 34"For wherever your treasure is, there shall your heart be also."

35"Let your waist be girded and your lamps burning." 36"Be like people waiting for their Lord when he will return from the wedding chamber, so that whenever he comes and knocks, they may open to him at once." 37"Blessings to those servants whom, when their Lord will come, he shall find while they are watching. Amen, I say to you, that he shall gird his waist and he shall make them recline and he shall go through and shall wait on them." 38"And if he will come in the second or third watch, and he will find them thus, blessings to those servants."

39"Know this, that if the owner of a house had known in which watch a thief would come, he would have been awakened and would not have allowed his house to be broken into." 40"Be you also ready therefore, for in that hour when you are not expecting, The Son of Man comes."

41Shimeon Kaypha said to him, "Our Lord, are you saying this parable to us or to everyone also?" 42Yeshua said to him, "Who indeed is the faithful and wise steward, whom his Lord will appoint over his servants to give a portion in his time?" 43"Blessed is that servant whom, when his Lord will come, he will find doing so." 44"Truly, I say to you, that he will appoint him over all his possessions." 45"But if that servant will say in his heart, 'My Lord delays to come', and he should begin to strike the servants and the maids of his Lord and he should begin to eat and to drink and to get drunk." 46"The Lord of that servant will come in a day when he does not expect and in an hour when he does not know; he shall cut him off* and he shall appoint his portion with those who are unbelievers." * 47"The servant who knew the will of his master and did not prepare for him according to his will, he shall be beaten many times." 48But he who did not know and did something worthy of blows shall be beaten with few blows, for from everyone to whom much is given, much shall be required, and of him to whom they commit much, they shall require more."

49"I have come to set fire to the earth, and I only wish it were already burning." 50"I have a baptism with which to be baptized, and I am much afflicted until it is fulfilled." 51"Do you think that I have come to bring peace to the earth? I say to you, no, but division." 52"From now on there shall be five in one house who are divided, three against two and two against three." 53"For a father will be divided against his son and son against his father, mother against her daughter and daughter against her mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law."

54He said to the crowds, "Whenever you see a cloud that rises from the West, and at once you say, 'Rain is coming', it is so." 55"And when a south wind blows, you say, 'It will be hot', and it is." 56"Accepters of faces, you know to discern the face of the earth and sky, how do you not discern this time?"

57"Why do you not judge the truth from yourselves?" 58"For whenever you go with your plaintiff to the Ruler, while you are on the road, give merchandise and be ransomed from him, lest he bring you to the Judge and the Judge deliver you to the Officer and the Officer should cast you into prison." 59"I say to you, you shall not go out from there until you give the last quarter cent."