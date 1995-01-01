Luke 12:34

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New Living Translation
Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be.
English Standard Version
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Berean Study Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Berean Literal Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
King James Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
New King James Version
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New American Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
NASB 1995
“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
NASB 1977
“For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Amplified Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Christian Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
American Standard Version
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
“For wherever your treasure is, there shall your heart be also.”
Contemporary English Version
Your heart will always be where your treasure is.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Good News Translation
For your heart will always be where your riches are.
International Standard Version
Because where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."
Literal Standard Version
for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New American Bible
For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.
NET Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New Revised Standard Version
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New Heart English Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Weymouth New Testament
For where your wealth is stored, there also will your heart be.
World English Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Young's Literal Translation
for where your treasure is, there also your heart will be.
Additional Translations ...
ContextDo Not Worry
…33Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide yourselves with purses that will not wear out, an inexhaustible treasure in heaven, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys. 34For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. 35Be dressed for service and keep your lamps burning.…
Cross References
Matthew 6:21
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Luke 12:35
Be dressed for service and keep your lamps burning.
Treasury of Scripture
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
where.
Matthew 6:21 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Colossians 3:1-3 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God…
For where your treasure is.--See Note on Matthew 6:21.
GreekFor
γάρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
where
ὅπου (hopou)
Adverb
Strong's 3699: Where, whither, in what place. From hos and pou; what(-ever) where, i.e. At whichever spot.
your
ὑμῶν (hymōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
treasure
θησαυρὸς (thēsauros)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2344: A store-house for precious things; hence: a treasure, a store. From tithemi; a deposit, i.e. Wealth.
is,
ἐστιν (estin)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
there
ἐκεῖ (ekei)
Adverb
Strong's 1563: (a) there, yonder, in that place, (b) thither, there. Of uncertain affinity; there; by extension, thither.
your
ὑμῶν (hymōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
heart
καρδία (kardia)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's 2588: Prolonged from a primary kar; the heart, i.e. the thoughts or feelings; also the middle.
will be
ἔσται (estai)
Verb - Future Indicative Middle - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
also.
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's 2532: And, even, also, namely.
