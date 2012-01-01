Luke 12:34

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New Living Translation
Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be.
English Standard Version
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Berean Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Berean Literal Bible
For where your⁺ treasure is, there also your⁺ heart will be.
King James Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
New King James Version
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New American Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
NASB 1995
“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
NASB 1977
“For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Legacy Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Amplified Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Berean Annotated Bible
For where your⁺ treasure is, there your⁺ heart will be also.
Christian Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
American Standard Version
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Contemporary English Version
Your heart will always be where your treasure is.
English Revised Version
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Your heart will be where your treasure is.
Good News Translation
For your heart will always be where your riches are.
International Standard Version
Because where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."
NET Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
New Heart English Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Webster's Bible Translation
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Weymouth New Testament
For where your wealth is stored, there also will your heart be.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
World English Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Berean Literal Bible
For where your⁺ treasure is, there also your⁺ heart will be.
Young's Literal Translation
for where your treasure is, there also your heart will be.
Smith's Literal Translation
For where your treasure is, there also will be your heart.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Catholic Public Domain Version
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
New American Bible
For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.
New Revised Standard Version
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
For where your treasure is, there also will be your heart.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
“For wherever your treasure is, there shall your heart be also.”
NT TranslationsAnderson New Testament
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Godbey New Testament
Haweis New Testament
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Mace New Testament
for where your treasure is, there likewise will your affections be.
Weymouth New Testament
For where your wealth is stored, there also will your heart be.
Worrell New Testament
Worsley New Testament
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextDo Not Worry
…33Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide yourselves with purses that will not wear out, an inexhaustible treasure in heaven, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys. 34For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. 35Be dressed for service and keep your lamps burning.…
Cross References
For where your treasure is,
Matthew 6:19-21
Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. / But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. / For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
1 Timothy 6:17-19
Instruct those who are rich in the present age not to be conceited and not to put their hope in the uncertainty of wealth, but in God, who richly provides all things for us to enjoy. / Instruct them to do good, to be rich in good works, and to be generous and ready to share, / treasuring up for themselves a firm foundation for the future, so that they may take hold of that which is truly life.
James 5:1-3
Come now, you who are rich, weep and wail over the misery to come upon you. / Your riches have rotted and moths have eaten your clothes. / Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify against you and consume your flesh like fire. You have hoarded treasure in the last days.
there your heart will be also.
Proverbs 4:23
Guard your heart with all diligence, for from it flow springs of life.
Colossians 3:1-2
Therefore, since you have been raised with Christ, strive for the things above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God. / Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.
Philippians 3:7-8
But whatever was gain to me I count as loss for the sake of Christ. / More than that, I count all things as loss compared to the surpassing excellence of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have lost all things. I consider them rubbish, that I may gain Christ
Matthew 6:21
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Matthew 19:21
Jesus told him, “If you want to be perfect, go, sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow Me.”
Colossians 3:2
Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.
Hebrews 10:34
You sympathized with those in prison and joyfully accepted the confiscation of your property, knowing that you yourselves had a better and permanent possession.
1 Peter 1:4
and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, reserved in heaven for you,
Philippians 3:20
But our citizenship is in heaven, and we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,
2 Corinthians 4:18
So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
Matthew 13:44
The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and in his joy he went and sold all he had and bought that field.
Psalm 119:11
I have hidden Your word in my heart that I might not sin against You.
Proverbs 23:5
When you glance at wealth, it disappears, for it makes wings for itself and flies like an eagle to the sky.
Treasury of Scripture
For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
where.
Matthew 6:21 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Colossians 3:1-3 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God…
Jump to PreviousHeart Stored Treasure Wealth
Jump to NextHeart Stored Treasure Wealth
Luke 121. Jesus preaches to his apostles to avoid hypocrisy
13. and warns against covetousness, by the parable of the man who set up greater barns.
22. We must not worry about earthly things,
31. but seek the kingdom of God;
33. give alms;
35. be ready at a knock to open to our Lord whensoever he comes.
41. Jesus' disciples are to see to their charges,
49. and look for persecution.
54. The people must take this time of grace;
57. because it is a fearful thing to die without reconciliation.
Jesus had just commanded His disciples to seek an unfailing treasure in heaven by trusting the Father, giving generously, and seeking His kingdom rather than living in anxiety over earthly provision. Material wealth is temporary and vulnerable to loss, but what is invested in God’s kingdom endures. The rich fool had stored abundance for himself while remaining unprepared to meet God, revealing the poverty of a life centered on possessions.
Mat 6:19-21 Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth…
there your heart will be also.
A person’s deepest loyalties, desires, and decisions follow what he counts as valuable. Wealth may become an idol when it displaces trust in God, while treasure laid up in heaven reflects devotion to Christ and confidence in His promises. Jesus calls His followers to guard their hearts by directing their resources, hopes, and service toward the kingdom that cannot pass away.
Pro 4:23 Guard your heart with all diligence, for from it flow…
Persons / Places / Events1. Jesus Christ
The speaker of this verse, Jesus is teaching His disciples and the crowd about the importance of prioritizing heavenly treasures over earthly ones.
2. Disciples
The primary audience of Jesus' teachings in this chapter, they are being instructed on how to live a life that reflects the values of the Kingdom of God.
3. The Crowd
A larger group of people who are also listening to Jesus' teachings, representing a broader audience beyond just the disciples.
Teaching PointsPrioritizing Heavenly Treasures
Jesus calls us to evaluate what we truly value and prioritize in our lives. Our actions and decisions should reflect a focus on eternal, heavenly treasures rather than temporary, earthly ones.
The Heart's Alignment
Our heart naturally follows what we treasure. By investing in God's kingdom, our heart will align with His purposes and desires.
Guarding Against Materialism
In a world that often equates success with material wealth, Jesus' teaching challenges us to guard against the trap of materialism and to seek fulfillment in spiritual riches.
Reflecting Kingdom Values
As followers of Christ, our lives should reflect the values of the Kingdom of God. This includes generosity, compassion, and a focus on eternal matters.
Self-Examination
Regularly examine where your time, energy, and resources are being invested. This can reveal where your true treasure lies and help you realign with God's priorities.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Luke 12:34?
2. How does Luke 12:34 guide us in prioritizing our financial decisions today?
3. What does "where your treasure is" reveal about our spiritual condition?
4. How can we align our hearts with God's kingdom according to Luke 12:34?
5. What other scriptures emphasize the importance of storing treasures in heaven?
6. How can we practically invest in heavenly treasures in our daily lives?
7. How does Luke 12:34 challenge materialism in modern society?
8. What does Luke 12:34 reveal about the relationship between heart and treasure?
9. How does archaeology support the historical context of Luke 12:34?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Luke 12?
What Does Luke 12:34 MeanFor
Jesus begins with a linking word, showing this statement flows directly from His call to “sell your possessions and give to the poor” so that you may have “an inexhaustible treasure in heaven” (Luke 12:33).
• “For” grounds the command in unshakable truth: storing treasure somewhere inevitably ties our inner life to that place.
• It echoes the same reasoning in Matthew 6:21—“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also”—revealing a consistent kingdom principle.
• Philippians 3:20 affirms that believers’ “citizenship is in heaven,” underscoring why heavenly investment makes sense.
where your treasure is
“Treasure” includes whatever we prize most—money, time, talents, affections.
• Proverbs 23:5 warns how earthly riches “sprout wings” and fly away, stressing their instability.
• 1 Timothy 6:17-19 urges the rich “to be rich in good deeds... storing up for themselves a treasure as a good foundation for the future,” clarifying that generosity converts temporary assets into eternal wealth.
• Matthew 6:19-20 commands, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth… but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven,” highlighting the safer vault of eternity.
Practical checkpoints:
- Bank statements and calendars reveal what we truly treasure.
- Treasures can be redirected: giving, serving, and worship shift resources from earth to heaven.
there your heart
In Scripture the “heart” is the control center of thoughts, desires, and will.
• Proverbs 4:23 advises, “Guard your heart with all diligence, for from it flow springs of life,” confirming its decisive role.
• Deuteronomy 6:5 commands us to “love the LORD your God with all your heart,” making total devotion non-negotiable.
• Colossians 3:1-2 urges believers to “set your hearts on things above… not on earthly things,” aligning emotion and ambition with Christ.
When treasure and heart converge, two outcomes emerge:
- If the treasure is earthly, the heart clings to what fades, producing anxiety (Luke 12:22-30).
- If the treasure is heavenly, the heart rests in God’s unchanging provision (Psalm 62:10; Hebrews 13:5).
will be also
Jesus states an unbreakable certainty, not a suggestion.
• Galatians 6:7-8 reminds, “Whatever a man sows, he will reap,” reinforcing the inevitable harvest of where we invest.
• James 4:4 cautions that friendship with the world makes one “an enemy of God,” proving double-hearted living is impossible.
• Revelation 21:24-26 pictures nations bringing their splendor into the New Jerusalem, showing that kingdom—oriented investments ultimately appear in eternity.
Key takeaways:
- Heart follows treasure; it never leads.
- Changing destination of treasure today shapes the direction of the heart tomorrow.
- Eternal placement of treasure secures an eternal, joy-filled heart.
summary
Luke 12:34 teaches that investment determines attachment. Place your resources in earthly stockpiles, and your heart will be chained to what decays. Redirect them toward God’s purposes, and your heart will be anchored in heaven, free from fear and rich toward God.For where your treasure is.—See Note on Matthew 6:21.
GreekFor
γάρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
where
ὅπου (hopou)
Adverb
Strong's 3699: Where, whither, in what place. From hos and pou; what(-ever) where, i.e. At whichever spot.
your
ὑμῶν (hymōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
treasure
θησαυρὸς (thēsauros)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2344: A store-house for precious things; hence: a treasure, a store. From tithemi; a deposit, i.e. Wealth.
is,
ἐστιν (estin)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
there
ἐκεῖ (ekei)
Adverb
Strong's 1563: (a) there, yonder, in that place, (b) thither, there. Of uncertain affinity; there; by extension, thither.
your
ὑμῶν (hymōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
heart
καρδία (kardia)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's 2588: Prolonged from a primary kar; the heart, i.e. the thoughts or feelings; also the middle.
will be
ἔσται (estai)
Verb - Future Indicative Middle - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
also.
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's 2532: And, even, also, namely.
Additonal ResourcesLuke 12:34 Blue Letter Bible
Luke 12:34 Bible Gateway
Luke 12:34 Bible.com
Luke 12:34 NIV