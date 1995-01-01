The righteous king rules with God’s concern for those without wealth, influence, or protection. Rather than exploiting weakness, he hears the afflicted and acts on their behalf, fulfilling the duty of a ruler to defend those who cannot defend themselves (Proverbs 31:8–9). Such compassion reflects the Lord, who sustains the vulnerable and overturns the injustice of the wicked (Psalm 146:7–9). Solomon’s reign offered a partial picture of this ideal, but the words ultimately anticipate Christ, who welcomed the overlooked, healed the suffering, and proclaimed good news to the poor (Luke 4:18).

Jer 22:16 He took up the cause of the poor and needy,…

Pro 31:9 Open your mouth, judge righteously, and defend…

Psa 82:3-4 Defend the cause of the weak and fatherless;…



and save the lives of the oppressed.

The king does not merely feel compassion; he delivers people from violence, exploitation, and unjust power. God revealed Himself in this way when He saw Israel’s affliction in Egypt and came down to rescue them (Exodus 3:7–8). The Messiah fulfills this saving work completely, freeing His people from sin and its bondage and establishing justice that no earthly ruler can secure. His kingdom assures the oppressed that suffering and oppression will not endure forever, for God will finally remove every cause of sorrow and death (Revelation 21:4).

Jer 20:13 Sing to the LORD! Praise the LORD! For He rescues the life…

Psa 35:10 All my bones will exclaim, “Who is like You, O LORD,…

Psa 146:7 He executes justice for the oppressed and gives food…



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What Does Psalm 72:13 Mean

1.Traditionally attributed as the author of Psalm 72 , Solomon was the son of King David and Bathsheba, known for his wisdom and wealth. This psalm is often seen as a prayer for his reign and a foreshadowing of the Messiah's kingdom.2.These individuals represent those who are marginalized, vulnerable, and in need of assistance. In the context of the psalm, they are the recipients of the king's compassion and justice.3.This group includes those who suffer under injustice and exploitation. The psalm highlights the king's role in delivering and saving them.4.While the immediate context refers to Solomon, the psalm is also seen as a messianic prophecy pointing to Jesus Christ, the ultimate King who embodies perfect justice and compassion.5.The setting of the psalm is a kingdom characterized by righteousness, justice, and peace, reflecting God's ideal for leadership and governance.God's compassion is a central theme in Scripture, and believers are called to emulate this attribute in their interactions with others.Leaders, both secular and spiritual, are tasked with the responsibility to protect and uplift the marginalized, reflecting God's heart for justice.Jesus Christ perfectly fulfills the role of the compassionate King, offering salvation and hope to all who are oppressed by sin and injustice.Christians are encouraged to actively seek out ways to support and advocate for the poor and needy in their communities.Believers should pray for leaders who embody the values of justice and compassion, as outlined in Psalm 72

• The verse opens with active compassion: “take pity.” This is not passive sympathy but deliberate movement toward those in distress.

• God’s heart is consistently shown this way—Psalm 103:13 says, “As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear Him.”

• Christ mirrors this in the Gospels; in Matthew 14:14 He “was moved with compassion for them and healed their sick.” The royal son of Psalm 72 acts in the same spirit.

• Scripture links God’s rule with special concern for the vulnerable. Proverbs 19:17: “Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender.”

• Psalm 70:5 personalizes it: “But I am poor and needy; hurry to me, O God.” The king in Psalm 72 answers that cry.

• This focus marks genuine, righteous leadership. Isaiah 11:4 foretells a ruler who “will judge the poor with righteousness.”

• Pity moves to action—salvation. God never stops with feeling; He rescues. Psalm 34:6: “This poor man called out, and the LORD heard him; He saved him from all his troubles.”

• The same saving intent motivates Christ’s mission (Luke 19:10: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost”).

• In Psalm 72 the king’s deliverance is comprehensive, covering earthly needs and pointing ahead to eternal security in the Messiah.

• More than temporary relief, the promise reaches to “lives”—the very breath and future of the oppressed.

• Psalm 22:26 links life and hope: “The poor will eat and be satisfied; those who seek the LORD will praise Him—may your hearts live forever!”

• God guards life itself (Psalm 121:7: “The LORD will keep you from all harm; He will watch over your life”).

• Oppression can be economic, social, or spiritual; whatever its form, the king stands as liberator.

• Psalm 9:9: “The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.”

• Psalm 146:7 adds that He “upholds the cause of the oppressed.” Psalm 72 portrays those truths enacted through a righteous ruler, ultimately fulfilled in Jesus who breaks every chain (Luke 4:18).

Psalm 72:13 paints a ruler whose heart beats with God’s own compassion: He notices the suffering, is moved by pity, takes decisive action to save, safeguards the very lives of those downtrodden, and ends their oppression. It is a portrait of ideal kingship realized perfectly in Christ—a Savior-King who feels, moves, and delivers, ensuring that the poor, needy, and oppressed find lasting rescue and life in Him.

Verse 13.

He shall spare the poor and needy;

the weak and needy. And shall save the souls of the needy.















Hebrew

He will have compassion

יָ֭חֹס

(yā·ḥōs)

Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular



To pity, look upon with compassion

on

עַל־

(‘al-)

Preposition



Above, over, upon, against

the poor

דַּ֣ל

(dal)

Adjective - masculine singular construct



Dangling, weak, thin

and needy

וְאֶבְי֑וֹן

(wə·’eḇ·yō·wn)

Conjunctive waw | Adjective - masculine singular



In want, needy, poor

and save

יוֹשִֽׁיעַ׃

(yō·wō·šî·a‘)

Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular



To be open, wide, free, to be safe, to free, succor

the lives

וְנַפְשׁ֖וֹת

(wə·nap̄·šō·wṯ)

Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine plural construct



A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion

of the oppressed.

אֶבְיוֹנִ֣ים

(’eḇ·yō·w·nîm)

Noun - masculine plural



In want, needy, poor







Additonal Resources

or,He shall not merely deliver them from their cruel oppressors in this life (ver. 4), but also give health and life to their souls.

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OT Poetry: Psalm 72:13 He will have pity on the poor (Psalm Ps Psa.)