New International Version
He will take pity on the weak and the needy and save the needy from death.
New Living Translation
He feels pity for the weak and the needy, and he will rescue them.
English Standard Version
He has pity on the weak and the needy, and saves the lives of the needy.
Berean Study Bible
He will take pity on the poor and needy and save the lives of the oppressed.
New American Standard Bible
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And the lives of the needy he will save.
New King James Version
He will spare the poor and needy, And will save the souls of the needy.
King James Bible
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
Christian Standard Bible
He will have pity on the poor and helpless and save the lives of the poor.
Contemporary English Version
The king has pity on the weak and the helpless and protects those in need.
Good News Translation
He has pity on the weak and poor; he saves the lives of those in need.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
He will have pity on the poor and helpless and save the lives of the poor.
International Standard Version
He will have compassion on the poor and the needy, and he will save the lives of the needy.
NET Bible
He will take pity on the poor and needy; the lives of the needy he will save.
New Heart English Bible
He will have pity on the poor and needy. He will save the souls of the needy.
A Faithful Version
He shall have compassion upon the weak and needy, and shall save the lives of the needy.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
He shows pity upon the poor and upon the afflicted and he saves the souls of the poor.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He will have pity on the poor and needy and will save the lives of the needy.
JPS Tanakh 1917
He will have pity on the poor and needy, And the souls of the needy he will save.
New American Standard 1977
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And the lives of the needy he will save.
King James 2000 Bible
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
American King James Version
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
American Standard Version
He will have pity on the poor and needy, And the souls of the needy he will save.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall deliver the souls of the needy.
Douay-Rheims Bible
He shall spare the poor and needy: and he shall save the souls of the poor.
Darby Bible Translation
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, and will save the souls of the needy:
English Revised Version
He shall have pity on the poor and needy, and the souls of the needy he shall save.
Webster's Bible Translation
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
World English Bible
He will have pity on the poor and needy. He will save the souls of the needy.
Young's Literal Translation
He hath pity on the poor and needy, And the souls of the needy he saveth,
Study BibleEndow the King with Your Justice
…12For he will deliver the needy who cry out and the afflicted who have no helper. 13He will take pity on the poor and needy and save the lives of the oppressed.14He will redeem them from oppression and violence, for their blood is precious in his sight.…
Cross References
2 Samuel 22:28
You save an afflicted people, but Your eyes are on the haughty to bring them down.
Proverbs 19:17
Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender.
Proverbs 28:8
He who increases his wealth by interest and usury lays it up for another, who will be kind to the poor.
Isaiah 11:4
but with righteousness He will judge the poor, and with equity He will decide in favor of the earth's oppressed. He will strike the earth with the rod of His mouth and slay the wicked with the breath of His lips.
Treasury of Scripture
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
shall save
Psalm 109:31 For he shall stand at the right hand of the poor, to save him from those that condemn his soul.
Job 5:15,16 But he saveth the poor from the sword, from their mouth, and from the hand of the mighty…
Ezekiel 34:16 I will seek that which was lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
LexiconHe will have compassion
יָ֭חֹס (yā·ḥōs)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2347: To pity, look upon with compassion
on
עַל־ (‘al-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
the poor
דַּ֣ל (dal)
Adjective - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1800: Dangling, weak, thin
and needy
וְאֶבְי֑וֹן (wə·’eḇ·yō·wn)
Conjunctive waw | Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 34: In want, needy, poor
and save
יוֹשִֽׁיעַ׃ (yō·wō·šî·a‘)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3467: To be open, wide, free, to be safe, to free, succor
the lives
וְנַפְשׁ֖וֹת (wə·nap̄·šō·wṯ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
of the oppressed.
אֶבְיוֹנִ֣ים (’eḇ·yō·w·nîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 34: In want, needy, poor
Verse 13. - He shall spare the poor and needy; or, the weak and needy. And shall save the souls of the needy. He shall not merely deliver them from their cruel oppressors in this life (ver. 4), but also give health and life to their souls.
