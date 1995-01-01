New International Version
He will take pity on the weak and the needy and save the needy from death.
New Living Translation
He feels pity for the weak and the needy, and he will rescue them.
English Standard Version
He has pity on the weak and the needy, and saves the lives of the needy.
Berean Standard Bible
He will take pity on the poor and needy and save the lives of the oppressed.
Berean Literal Bible
He will have pity on the poor and needy, and he will save the souls of the needy.
King James Bible
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
New King James Version
He will spare the poor and needy, And will save the souls of the needy.
New American Standard Bible
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And he will save the lives of the needy.
NASB 1995
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And the lives of the needy he will save.
NASB 1977
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And the lives of the needy he will save.
Legacy Standard Bible
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And the lives of the needy he will save.
Amplified Bible
He will have compassion on the poor and needy, And he will save the lives of the needy.
Berean Annotated Bible
He will take pity on the poor and needy and save the lives of the oppressed.
Christian Standard Bible
He will have pity on the poor and helpless and save the lives of the poor.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
He will have pity on the poor and helpless and save the lives of the poor.
American Standard Version
He will have pity on the poor and needy, And the souls of the needy he will save.
Contemporary English Version
The king has pity on the weak and the helpless and protects those in need.
English Revised Version
He shall have pity on the poor and needy, and the souls of the needy he shall save.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He will have pity on the poor and needy and will save the lives of the needy.
Good News Translation
He has pity on the weak and poor; he saves the lives of those in need.
International Standard Version
He will have compassion on the poor and the needy, and he will save the lives of the needy.
NET Bible
He will take pity on the poor and needy; the lives of the needy he will save.
New Heart English Bible
He will have pity on the poor and needy. He will save the souls of the needy.
Webster's Bible Translation
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
He will take pity on the poor and needy and save the lives of the oppressed.
World English Bible
He will have pity on the poor and needy. He will save the souls of the needy.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
He has pity on the poor and needy, "" And He saves the souls of the needy,
Berean Literal Bible
He will have pity on the poor and needy, and he will save the souls of the needy.
Young's Literal Translation
He hath pity on the poor and needy, And the souls of the needy he saveth,
Rotherham's Emphasized Bible
He Pitieth the weak and the needy, And, the lives of the needy, he Saveth:
Smith's Literal Translation
He will spare for the poor and the needy, and he will save the souls of the needy.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
He shall spare the poor and needy: and he shall save the souls of the poor.
Catholic Public Domain Version
New American Bible
He shows pity to the needy and the poor and saves the lives of the poor.
New Revised Standard Version
He has pity on the weak and the needy, and saves the lives of the needy.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
Peshitta Holy Bible Translated
He shows pity upon the poor and upon the afflicted and he saves the souls of the poor.
OT TranslationsJPS Tanakh 1917
He will have pity on the poor and needy, And the souls of the needy he will save.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall deliver the souls of the needy.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextEndow the King with Your Justice
…12For he will deliver the needy who cry out and the afflicted who have no helper. 13He will take pity on the poor and needy and save the lives of the oppressed. 14He will redeem them from oppression and violence, for their blood is precious in his sight.…
Cross References
He will take pity on the poor and needy
Jeremiah 22:16
He took up the cause of the poor and needy, and so it went well with him. Is this not what it means to know Me?” declares the LORD.
Proverbs 31:9
Open your mouth, judge righteously, and defend the cause of the poor and needy.
Psalm 82:3-4
Defend the cause of the weak and fatherless; uphold the rights of the afflicted and oppressed. / Rescue the weak and needy; save them from the hand of the wicked.
and save the lives of the oppressed
Jeremiah 20:13
Sing to the LORD! Praise the LORD! For He rescues the life of the needy from the hands of evildoers.
Psalm 35:10
All my bones will exclaim, “Who is like You, O LORD, who delivers the afflicted from the aggressor, the poor and needy from the robber?”
Psalm 146:7
He executes justice for the oppressed and gives food to the hungry. The LORD sets the prisoners free,
Isaiah 41:17
The poor and needy seek water, but there is none; their tongues are parched with thirst. I, the LORD, will answer them; I, the God of Israel, will not forsake them.
Isaiah 61:1
The Spirit of the Lord GOD is on Me, because the LORD has anointed Me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent Me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and freedom to the prisoners,
Matthew 5:3-7
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. / Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. / Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. …
Luke 4:18
“The Spirit of the Lord is on Me, because He has anointed Me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent Me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to release the oppressed,
James 2:5
Listen, my beloved brothers: Has not God chosen the poor of this world to be rich in faith and to inherit the kingdom He promised those who love Him?
Proverbs 14:31
Whoever oppresses the poor taunts their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors Him.
Proverbs 19:17
Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender.
Isaiah 11:4
but with righteousness He will judge the poor, and with equity He will decide for the lowly of the earth. He will strike the earth with the rod of His mouth and slay the wicked with the breath of His lips.
Isaiah 29:19
The humble will increase their joy in the LORD, and the poor among men will rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.
Isaiah 35:4-6
Say to those with anxious hearts: “Be strong, do not fear! Behold, your God will come with vengeance. With divine retribution He will come to save you.” / Then the eyes of the blind will be opened and the ears of the deaf unstopped. / Then the lame will leap like a deer and the mute tongue will shout for joy. For waters will gush forth in the wilderness, and streams in the desert.
Treasury of Scripture
He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.
shall save
Psalm 109:31 For he shall stand at the right hand of the poor, to save him from those that condemn his soul.
Job 5:15,16 But he saveth the poor from the sword, from their mouth, and from the hand of the mighty…
Ezekiel 34:16 I will seek that which was lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
Jump to PreviousCompassion Death Need Needy Pity Poor Save Saves Saveth Saviour Souls Spare Weak
Jump to NextCompassion Death Need Needy Pity Poor Save Saves Saveth Saviour Souls Spare Weak
Psalm 721. David, praying for Solomon, shows the goodness and glory of God's kingdom
18. He blessed God
The righteous king rules with God’s concern for those without wealth, influence, or protection. Rather than exploiting weakness, he hears the afflicted and acts on their behalf, fulfilling the duty of a ruler to defend those who cannot defend themselves (Proverbs 31:8–9). Such compassion reflects the Lord, who sustains the vulnerable and overturns the injustice of the wicked (Psalm 146:7–9). Solomon’s reign offered a partial picture of this ideal, but the words ultimately anticipate Christ, who welcomed the overlooked, healed the suffering, and proclaimed good news to the poor (Luke 4:18).
Jer 22:16 He took up the cause of the poor and needy,…
and save the lives of the oppressed.
The king does not merely feel compassion; he delivers people from violence, exploitation, and unjust power. God revealed Himself in this way when He saw Israel’s affliction in Egypt and came down to rescue them (Exodus 3:7–8). The Messiah fulfills this saving work completely, freeing His people from sin and its bondage and establishing justice that no earthly ruler can secure. His kingdom assures the oppressed that suffering and oppression will not endure forever, for God will finally remove every cause of sorrow and death (Revelation 21:4).
Jer 20:13 Sing to the LORD! Praise the LORD! For He rescues the life…
Persons / Places / Events1. Solomon
Traditionally attributed as the author of Psalm 72, Solomon was the son of King David and Bathsheba, known for his wisdom and wealth. This psalm is often seen as a prayer for his reign and a foreshadowing of the Messiah's kingdom.
2. The Poor and Needy
These individuals represent those who are marginalized, vulnerable, and in need of assistance. In the context of the psalm, they are the recipients of the king's compassion and justice.
3. The Oppressed
This group includes those who suffer under injustice and exploitation. The psalm highlights the king's role in delivering and saving them.
4. The King
While the immediate context refers to Solomon, the psalm is also seen as a messianic prophecy pointing to Jesus Christ, the ultimate King who embodies perfect justice and compassion.
5. The Kingdom
The setting of the psalm is a kingdom characterized by righteousness, justice, and peace, reflecting God's ideal for leadership and governance.
Teaching PointsCompassion as a Divine Attribute
God's compassion is a central theme in Scripture, and believers are called to emulate this attribute in their interactions with others.
The Role of Justice in Leadership
Leaders, both secular and spiritual, are tasked with the responsibility to protect and uplift the marginalized, reflecting God's heart for justice.
Messianic Fulfillment in Christ
Jesus Christ perfectly fulfills the role of the compassionate King, offering salvation and hope to all who are oppressed by sin and injustice.
Practical Compassion
Christians are encouraged to actively seek out ways to support and advocate for the poor and needy in their communities.
Prayer for Righteous Leadership
Believers should pray for leaders who embody the values of justice and compassion, as outlined in Psalm 72.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Psalm 72:13?
2. How does Psalm 72:13 inspire us to show compassion to the needy today?
3. What does "He will take pity" reveal about God's character in Psalm 72:13?
4. How can we emulate the compassion described in Psalm 72:13 in our lives?
5. Which New Testament teachings align with the compassion shown in Psalm 72:13?
6. How does Psalm 72:13 guide us in supporting the "oppressed and needy"?
7. How does Psalm 72:13 reflect God's compassion for the poor and needy?
8. What historical context influenced the writing of Psalm 72:13?
9. How does Psalm 72:13 align with the overall theme of justice in the Bible?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Psalm 72?
What Does Psalm 72:13 MeanHe will take pity
• The verse opens with active compassion: “take pity.” This is not passive sympathy but deliberate movement toward those in distress.
• God’s heart is consistently shown this way—Psalm 103:13 says, “As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear Him.”
• Christ mirrors this in the Gospels; in Matthew 14:14 He “was moved with compassion for them and healed their sick.” The royal son of Psalm 72 acts in the same spirit.
on the poor and needy
• Scripture links God’s rule with special concern for the vulnerable. Proverbs 19:17: “Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender.”
• Psalm 70:5 personalizes it: “But I am poor and needy; hurry to me, O God.” The king in Psalm 72 answers that cry.
• This focus marks genuine, righteous leadership. Isaiah 11:4 foretells a ruler who “will judge the poor with righteousness.”
and save
• Pity moves to action—salvation. God never stops with feeling; He rescues. Psalm 34:6: “This poor man called out, and the LORD heard him; He saved him from all his troubles.”
• The same saving intent motivates Christ’s mission (Luke 19:10: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost”).
• In Psalm 72 the king’s deliverance is comprehensive, covering earthly needs and pointing ahead to eternal security in the Messiah.
the lives
• More than temporary relief, the promise reaches to “lives”—the very breath and future of the oppressed.
• Psalm 22:26 links life and hope: “The poor will eat and be satisfied; those who seek the LORD will praise Him—may your hearts live forever!”
• God guards life itself (Psalm 121:7: “The LORD will keep you from all harm; He will watch over your life”).
of the oppressed
• Oppression can be economic, social, or spiritual; whatever its form, the king stands as liberator.
• Psalm 9:9: “The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.”
• Psalm 146:7 adds that He “upholds the cause of the oppressed.” Psalm 72 portrays those truths enacted through a righteous ruler, ultimately fulfilled in Jesus who breaks every chain (Luke 4:18).
summary
Psalm 72:13 paints a ruler whose heart beats with God’s own compassion: He notices the suffering, is moved by pity, takes decisive action to save, safeguards the very lives of those downtrodden, and ends their oppression. It is a portrait of ideal kingship realized perfectly in Christ—a Savior-King who feels, moves, and delivers, ensuring that the poor, needy, and oppressed find lasting rescue and life in Him.Verse 13. - He shall spare the poor and needy; or, the weak and needy. And shall save the souls of the needy. He shall not merely deliver them from their cruel oppressors in this life (ver. 4), but also give health and life to their souls.
Parallel Commentaries ...
HebrewHe will have compassion
יָ֭חֹס (yā·ḥōs)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's 2347: To pity, look upon with compassion
on
עַל־ (‘al-)
Preposition
Strong's 5921: Above, over, upon, against
the poor
דַּ֣ל (dal)
Adjective - masculine singular construct
Strong's 1800: Dangling, weak, thin
and needy
וְאֶבְי֑וֹן (wə·’eḇ·yō·wn)
Conjunctive waw | Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's 34: In want, needy, poor
and save
יוֹשִֽׁיעַ׃ (yō·wō·šî·a‘)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's 3467: To be open, wide, free, to be safe, to free, succor
the lives
וְנַפְשׁ֖וֹת (wə·nap̄·šō·wṯ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine plural construct
Strong's 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
of the oppressed.
אֶבְיוֹנִ֣ים (’eḇ·yō·w·nîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's 34: In want, needy, poor
Additonal ResourcesPsalm 72:13 Blue Letter Bible
Psalm 72:13 Bible Gateway
Psalm 72:13 Bible.com
Psalm 72:13 NIV