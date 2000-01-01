Study Bible

35

36

37

Cross References

John 8:32

Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."



Romans 8:2

For in Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life has set you free from the law of sin and death.



1 Corinthians 7:22

For he who was a slave when he was called by the Lord is the Lord's freedman. Conversely, he who was a free man when he was called is Christ's slave.



Galatians 5:1

It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not be encumbered once more by a yoke of slavery.



Treasury of Scripture

A slave is not a permanent member of the family, but a son belongs to it forever.I know you are Abraham’s descendants, but you are trying to kill Me because My word has no place within you.…

If the Son therefore shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.

John 8:31,32 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; …

Psalm 19:13 Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me: then shall I be upright, and I shall be innocent from the great transgression.

Psalm 119:32,133 I will run the way of thy commandments, when thou shalt enlarge my heart…