Give the King Your Justice

1Give the king your justice, O God,

and your righteousness to the royal son!

2May he judge your people with righteousness,

and your poor with justice!

3Let the mountains bear prosperity for the people,

and the hills, in righteousness!

4May he defend the cause of the poor of the people,

give deliverance to the children of the needy,

and crush the oppressor!

5May they fear you while the sun endures,

and as long as the moon, throughout all generations!

6May he be like rain that falls on the mown grass,

like showers that water the earth!

7In his days may the righteous flourish,

and peace abound, till the moon be no more!

8May he have dominion from sea to sea,

and from the River to the ends of the earth!

9May desert tribes bow down before him,

and his enemies lick the dust!

10May the kings of Tarshish and of the coastlands

render him tribute;

may the kings of Sheba and Seba

bring gifts!

11May all kings fall down before him,

all nations serve him!

12For he delivers the needy when he calls,

the poor and him who has no helper.

13He has pity on the weak and the needy,

and saves the lives of the needy.

14From oppression and violence he redeems their life,

and precious is their blood in his sight.

15Long may he live;

may gold of Sheba be given to him!

May prayer be made for him continually,

and blessings invoked for him all the day!

16May there be abundance of grain in the land;

on the tops of the mountains may it wave;

may its fruit be like Lebanon;

and may people blossom in the cities

like the grass of the field!

17May his name endure forever,

his fame continue as long as the sun!

May people be blessed in him,

all nations call him blessed!

18Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel,

who alone does wondrous things.

19Blessed be his glorious name forever;

may the whole earth be filled with his glory!

Amen and Amen!