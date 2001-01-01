Give the King Your Justice
1Give the king your justice, O God,
5May they fear youa while the sun endures,
8May he have dominion from sea to sea,
12For he delivers the needy when he calls,
15Long may he live;
18Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel,
20The prayers of David, the son of Jesse, are ended.
Footnotes:
a 5 Septuagint He shall endure
b 8 That is, the Euphrates
ESV Text Edition® (2016).
The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) copyright © 2001 by Crossway Bibles, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. The ESV® text has been reproduced in cooperation with and by permission of Good News Publishers. Unauthorized reproduction of this publication is prohibited. All rights reserved.
The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) is adapted from the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, copyright Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. All rights reserved.
