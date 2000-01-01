Study Bible

Cross References

Matthew 10:26

So do not be afraid of them. For there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, and nothing hidden that will not be made known.



1 Timothy 5:25

In the same way, good deeds are obvious, and even the ones that are inconspicuous cannot remain hidden.



Psalm 23:4

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.



Proverbs 3:23

Then you will go on your way in safety, and your foot will not stumble.



Proverbs 26:26

Though his hatred is concealed by deception, his wickedness will be exposed in the assembly.



Proverbs 28:18

He who walks with integrity will be delivered, but whoever is perverse in his ways will suddenly fall.



Isaiah 33:15

He who walks righteously and speaks with sincerity, who refuses gain from extortion, whose hand never takes a bribe, who stops his ears against murderous plots and shuts his eyes tightly against evil--



Isaiah 33:16

he will dwell on the heights; his refuge will be the mountain fortress; his food will be provided and his water assured.



Treasury of Scripture

He that walks uprightly walks surely: but he that perverts his ways shall be known.

that walketh

Proverbs 28:18 Whoso walketh uprightly shall be saved: but he that is perverse in his ways shall fall at once.

Psalm 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Psalm 25:21 Let integrity and uprightness preserve me; for I wait on thee.

but

Proverbs 17:20 He that hath a froward heart findeth no good: and he that hath a perverse tongue falleth into mischief.

Luke 12:1,2 In the mean time, when there were gathered together an innumerable multitude of people, insomuch that they trode one upon another, he began to say unto his disciples first of all, Beware ye of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy…

1 Corinthians 4:5 Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.