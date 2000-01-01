Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.
New Living Translation
People with integrity walk safely, but those who follow crooked paths will be exposed.
English Standard Version
Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out.
Berean Study Bible
He who walks in integrity walks securely, but he who perverts his ways will be found out.
New American Standard Bible
He who walks in integrity walks securely, But he who perverts his ways will be found out.
New King James Version
He who walks with integrity walks securely, But he who perverts his ways will become known.
King James Bible
He that walketh uprightly walketh surely: but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.
Christian Standard Bible
The one who lives with integrity lives securely, but whoever perverts his ways will be found out.
Contemporary English Version
You will be safe, if you always do right, but you will get caught, if you are dishonest.
Good News Translation
Honest people are safe and secure, but the dishonest will be caught.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The one who lives with integrity lives securely, but whoever perverts his ways will be found out.
International Standard Version
Whoever walks in integrity lives prudently, but whoever perverts his way of life will be exposed.
NET Bible
The one who conducts himself in integrity will live securely, but the one who behaves perversely will be found out.
New Heart English Bible
He who walks blamelessly walks surely, but he who perverts his ways will be found out.
A Faithful Version
He who walks uprightly walks surely, but he who perverts his ways shall be known.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
He that walks in perfection goes in hope, and he who perverts his ways will be known.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Whoever lives honestly will live securely, but whoever lives dishonestly will be found out.
JPS Tanakh 1917
He that walketh uprightly walketh securely; But he that perverteth his ways shall be found out.
New American Standard 1977
He who walks in integrity walks securely, But he who perverts his ways will be found out.
King James 2000 Bible
He that walks uprightly walks securely: but he that perverts his ways shall be known.
American King James Version
He that walks uprightly walks surely: but he that perverts his ways shall be known.
American Standard Version
He that walketh uprightly walketh surely; But he that perverteth his ways shall be known.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
He that walks simply, walks confidently; but he that perverts his ways shall be known.
Douay-Rheims Bible
He that walketh sincerely, walketh confidently: but he that perverteth his ways, shall be manifest.
Darby Bible Translation
He that walketh in integrity walketh securely; but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.
English Revised Version
He that walketh uprightly walketh surely: but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.
Webster's Bible Translation
He that walketh uprightly walketh surely: but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.
World English Bible
He who walks blamelessly walks surely, but he who perverts his ways will be found out.
Young's Literal Translation
Whoso is walking in integrity walketh confidently, And whoso is perverting his ways is known.
Study BibleSolomon's Proverbs: The Wise Son
…8A wise heart will receive commandments, but foolish lips will come to ruin. 9He who walks in integrity walks securely, but he who perverts his ways will be found out.10He who winks the eye causes grief, and foolish lips will come to ruin.…
Cross References
Matthew 10:26
So do not be afraid of them. For there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, and nothing hidden that will not be made known.
1 Timothy 5:25
In the same way, good deeds are obvious, and even the ones that are inconspicuous cannot remain hidden.
Psalm 23:4
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.
Proverbs 3:23
Then you will go on your way in safety, and your foot will not stumble.
Proverbs 26:26
Though his hatred is concealed by deception, his wickedness will be exposed in the assembly.
Proverbs 28:18
He who walks with integrity will be delivered, but whoever is perverse in his ways will suddenly fall.
Isaiah 33:15
He who walks righteously and speaks with sincerity, who refuses gain from extortion, whose hand never takes a bribe, who stops his ears against murderous plots and shuts his eyes tightly against evil--
Isaiah 33:16
he will dwell on the heights; his refuge will be the mountain fortress; his food will be provided and his water assured.
Treasury of Scripture
He that walks uprightly walks surely: but he that perverts his ways shall be known.
that walketh
Proverbs 28:18 Whoso walketh uprightly shall be saved: but he that is perverse in his ways shall fall at once.
Psalm 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Psalm 25:21 Let integrity and uprightness preserve me; for I wait on thee.
but
Proverbs 17:20 He that hath a froward heart findeth no good: and he that hath a perverse tongue falleth into mischief.
Luke 12:1,2 In the mean time, when there were gathered together an innumerable multitude of people, insomuch that they trode one upon another, he began to say unto his disciples first of all, Beware ye of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy…
1 Corinthians 4:5 Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
LexiconHe who walks
הוֹלֵ֣ךְ (hō·w·lêḵ)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
in integrity
בַּ֭תֹּם (bat·tōm)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8537: Completeness, integrity, also part of the high priest's breastplate
walks
יֵ֣לֶךְ (yê·leḵ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
securely,
בֶּ֑טַח (be·ṭaḥ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 983: A place of refuge, safety, safely
but he who perverts
וּמְעַקֵּ֥שׁ (ū·mə·‘aq·qêš)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Piel - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6140: To knot, distort, to pervert
his ways
דְּ֝רָכָ֗יו (də·rā·ḵāw)
Noun - common plural construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1870: A road, a course of life, mode of action
will be found out.
יִוָּדֵֽעַ׃ (yiw·wā·ḏê·a‘)
Verb - Nifal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3045: To know
Walketh surely.--He has no cause to fear lest anything to his discredit should come out, but can trust quietly in the Lord (Psalm 112:7); while he that goeth by crooked paths will be found out (Matthew 10:26), and the fear of this gives him perpetual uneasiness. Or the meaning may be that he will be "instructed," i.e., punished by misfortune, as Jeremiah 31:19.Verse 9. - He that walketh uprightly (Proverbs 2:7); Vulgate and Septuagint, "in simplicity," having nothing to conceal or to fear. So Christ enjoins his followers to be guileless as children, and harmless as doves (Matthew 10:16; Mark 10:15). Surely; equivalent to "securely;" ἀμερίμνως, Aquila, having no fear of inopportune exposure, because he has no secret sin. He that perverteth his ways; deals in crooked practices. Shall be known (Proverbs 12:16). He shall be exposed and punished, and put to open shame. Having this apprehension always present, he cannot walk with confidence as the innocent does. Hence the antithesis in the text.
