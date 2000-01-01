Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.
New Living Translation
Honesty guides good people; dishonesty destroys treacherous people.
English Standard Version
The integrity of the upright guides them, but the crookedness of the treacherous destroys them.
Berean Study Bible
The integrity of the upright guides them, but the perversity of the faithless destroys them.
New American Standard Bible
The integrity of the upright will guide them, But the crookedness of the treacherous will destroy them.
New King James Version
The integrity of the upright will guide them, But the perversity of the unfaithful will destroy them.
King James Bible
The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
Christian Standard Bible
The integrity of the upright guides them, but the perversity of the treacherous destroys them.
Contemporary English Version
If you do the right thing, honesty will be your guide. But if you are crooked, you will be trapped by your own dishonesty.
Good News Translation
If you are good, you are guided by honesty. People who can't be trusted are destroyed by their own dishonesty.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The integrity of the upright guides them, but the perversity of the treacherous destroys them.
International Standard Version
The integrity of the righteous guides them, but the hypocrisy of the treacherous destroys them.
NET Bible
The integrity of the upright guides them, but the crookedness of the unfaithful destroys them.
New Heart English Bible
The integrity of the upright shall guide them, but the perverseness of the treacherous shall destroy them.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
The hope of the upright will be built up, and the pride of the evil will be overthrown.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Integrity guides decent people, but hypocrisy leads treacherous people to ruin.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The integrity of the upright shall guide them; But the perverseness of the faithless shall destroy them.
New American Standard 1977
The integrity of the upright will guide them, But the falseness of the treacherous will destroy them.
King James 2000 Bible
The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
American King James Version
The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
American Standard Version
The integrity of the upright shall guide them; But the perverseness of the treacherous shall destroy them.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
When a just man dies he leaves regret: but the destruction of the ungodly is speedy, and causes joy.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The simplicity of the just shall guide them: and the deceitfulness of the wicked shall destroy them.
Darby Bible Translation
The integrity of the upright guideth them; but the crookedness of the unfaithful destroyeth them.
English Revised Version
The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of the treacherous shall destroy them.
Webster's Bible Translation
The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
World English Bible
The integrity of the upright shall guide them, but the perverseness of the treacherous shall destroy them.
Young's Literal Translation
The integrity of the upright leadeth them, And the perverseness of the treacherous destroyeth them.
Study BibleDishonest Scales
…2When pride comes, disgrace follows, but with humility comes wisdom. 3The integrity of the upright guides them, but the perversity of the faithless destroys them. 4Riches are worthless in the day of wrath, but righteousness brings deliverance from death.…
Cross References
Proverbs 2:22
but the wicked will be cut off from the land, and the unfaithful will be uprooted.
Proverbs 13:6
Righteousness guards the man of integrity, but wickedness undermines the sinner.
Proverbs 19:3
A man's own folly subverts his way, yet his heart rages against the LORD.
Proverbs 22:12
The LORD's eyes keep watch over knowledge, but He frustrates the words of the faithless.
Treasury of Scripture
The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
the integrity
Proverbs 11:5 The righteousness of the perfect shall direct his way: but the wicked shall fall by his own wickedness.
Proverbs 13:6 Righteousness keepeth him that is upright in the way: but wickedness overthroweth the sinner.
Psalm 25:21 Let integrity and uprightness preserve me; for I wait on thee.
the perverseness
Proverbs 21:7 The robbery of the wicked shall destroy them; because they refuse to do judgment.
Proverbs 28:18 Whoso walketh uprightly shall be saved: but he that is perverse in his ways shall fall at once.
Ecclesiastes 7:17 Be not over much wicked, neither be thou foolish: why shouldest thou die before thy time?
LexiconThe integrity
תֻּמַּ֣ת (tum·maṯ)
Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 8538: Innocence
of the upright
יְשָׁרִ֣ים (yə·šā·rîm)
Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3477: Straight, right
guides them,
תַּנְחֵ֑ם (tan·ḥêm)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person feminine singular | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5148: To guide, to transport
but the perversity
וְסֶ֖לֶף (wə·se·lep̄)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 5558: Crookedness, crooked dealing
of the faithless
בּוֹגְדִ֣ים (bō·wḡ·ḏîm)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 898: To cover, to act covertly, to pillage
destroys them.
יְשָׁדֵּֽם׃ (yə·šād·dêm)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7703: To deal violently with, despoil, devastate, ruin
The perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.--Fraudulent persons (literally, those who "cover" a matter up) pervert the truth, thereby ruining their own characters (inasmuch as in time they can hardly distinguish right from wrong), and losing the favour of Almighty God.Verse 3. - The integrity - the simple straightforwardness - of the upright shall guide them in the right way, and give them success in their undertakings with the blessing of God (comp. ver. 5). Septuagint, "the perfection of the straightforward" (Proverbs 10:9). The perverseness (seleph); (Proverbs 15:4, and there only. Vulgate, supplantatio; Septuagint, ὑποσκελισμός, "the tripping up," making others fall, putting a stumbling block in others' way. Transgressors; treacherous and deceitful. Such persons shall be caught in their own net (Psalm 35:8); they not only bring punishment on themselves when their evil designs are discovered and frustrated, but they ruin their moral nature, lose all sense of truth and right, and are rejected of God. This clause and the following verse are omitted in the Vatican and some other manuscripts of the Septuagint.
