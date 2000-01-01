Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Consider the blameless, observe the upright; a future awaits those who seek peace.
New Living Translation
Look at those who are honest and good, for a wonderful future awaits those who love peace.
English Standard Version
Mark the blameless and behold the upright, for there is a future for the man of peace.
Berean Study Bible
Consider the blameless and observe the upright, for a posterity awaits the man of peace.
New American Standard Bible
Mark the blameless man, and behold the upright; For the man of peace will have a posterity.
New King James Version
Mark the blameless man, and observe the upright; For the future of that man is peace.
King James Bible
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.
Christian Standard Bible
Watch the blameless and observe the upright, for the person of peace will have a future.
Contemporary English Version
Think of the bright future waiting for all the families of honest, innocent, and peace-loving people.
Good News Translation
Notice good people, observe the righteous; peaceful people have descendants,
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Watch the blameless and observe the upright, for the man of peace will have a future.
International Standard Version
Observe the blameless! Take note of the upright! Indeed, the future of that man is peace.
NET Bible
Take note of the one who has integrity! Observe the godly! For the one who promotes peace has a future.
New Heart English Bible
Observe the blameless, and see the upright, for there is a future for the man of peace.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Keep perfection and choose integrity, because there is a good end for men of peace.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Notice the innocent person, and look at the decent person, because the peacemaker has a future.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Mark the man of integrity, and behold the upright; For there is a future for the man of peace.
New American Standard 1977
Mark the blameless man, and behold the upright; For the man of peace will have a posterity.
Jubilee Bible 2000
Schin Mark the perfect, and behold the upright, for the end of each one of them is peace.
King James 2000 Bible
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.
American King James Version
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.
American Standard Version
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright; For there is a happy end to the man of peace.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Maintain innocence, and behold uprightness: for there is a remnant to the peaceable man.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Keep innocence, and behold justice : for there are remnants for the peaceable man.
Darby Bible Translation
Mark the perfect, and behold the upright, for the end of [that] man is peace;
English Revised Version
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the latter end of that man is peace.
Webster's Bible Translation
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.
World English Bible
Mark the perfect man, and see the upright, for there is a future for the man of peace.
Young's Literal Translation
Observe the perfect, and see the upright, For the latter end of each is peace.
Study BibleDo Not Envy Those who Do Wrong
…36yet he passed away and was no more; though I searched, he could not be found. 37Consider the blameless and observe the upright, for a posterity awaits the man of peace. 38But the transgressors will all be destroyed; the future of the wicked will be cut off.…
Cross References
Numbers 6:26
may the LORD lift up His countenance toward you and give you peace.'
Numbers 23:10
Who can count the dust of Jacob or number even a fourth of Israel? Let me die the death of the righteous; let my end be like theirs!"
Psalm 7:10
My shield is with God, who saves the upright in heart.
Psalm 37:18
The LORD knows the days of the blameless, and their inheritance will last forever.
Proverbs 14:32
The wicked man is thrown down by his own sin, but the righteous man has a refuge when he dies.
Isaiah 57:1
The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; devout men are swept away, with none considering that the righteous are guided from the presence of evil.
Isaiah 57:2
Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest, lying down in death.
Malachi 2:6
True instruction was in his mouth, and nothing false was found on his lips. He walked with Me in peace and uprightness, and he turned many from iniquity.
Treasury of Scripture
Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.
Job 1:1 There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil.
Job 42:12-17 So the LORD blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning: for he had fourteen thousand sheep, and six thousand camels, and a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she asses…
Proverbs 14:32 The wicked is driven away in his wickedness: but the righteous hath hope in his death.
LexiconConsider
שְׁמָר־ (šə·mār-)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8104: To hedge about, guard, to protect, attend to
the blameless
תָּ֭ם (tām)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8535: Complete, pious, gentle, dear
and observe
וּרְאֵ֣ה (ū·rə·’êh)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7200: To see
the upright,
יָשָׁ֑ר (yā·šār)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3477: Straight, right
for
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
a posterity [awaits]
אַחֲרִ֖ית (’a·ḥă·rîṯ)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 319: The last, end, the future, posterity
the man
לְאִ֣ישׁ (lə·’îš)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 376: A man as an individual, a male person
of peace.
שָׁלֽוֹם׃ (šā·lō·wm)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7965: Safe, well, happy, friendly, welfare, health, prosperity, peace
For the end of that man is peace.--This is quite wrongly translated, since acharith must here mean, as in Psalm 109:13; Amos 4:2; Amos 9:1, "posterity." The parallelism decides in favour of this.
Mark the honest man, and behold the upright;
For a posterity (shall be) to the man of peace:
But transgressors are altogether destroyed,
The posterity of the wicked is destroyed.
So the LXX. and Vulg.Verse 37. - Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright; for the end of that man is peace. This translation is much disputed. Most ancients and many moderns render the first line, "Keep innocency, and observe uprightness," while some critics maintain that acharith in the second line must mean "posterity," and not "end." Others, again, join shalom to ish, and render, "There shall be posterity (or, a future) to the man of peace." However, the rendering of the Authorized Version is retained by our Revisers, and accepted in part by Hengstenberg and Dr. Kay, while it has the complete approval of Canon Cook.
