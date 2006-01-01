Psalm 37
Contemporary English Version

(By David.)

Trust the Lord

1Don't be annoyed by anyone

who does wrong,

and don't envy them.

2They will soon disappear

like grass without rain.

3Trust the Lord and live right!

The land will be yours,

and you will be safe.

4Do what the Lord wants,

and he will give you

your heart's desire.

5Let the Lord lead you

and trust him to help.

6Then it will be as clear

as the noonday sun

that you were right.

7Be patient and trust the Lord.

Don't let it bother you

when all goes well for those

who do sinful things.

8Don't be angry or furious.

Anger can lead to sin.

9All sinners will disappear,

but if you trust the Lord,

the land will be yours.

10Sinners will soon disappear,

never to be found,

11 but the poor will take the land

and enjoy a big harvest.

12Merciless people make plots

against good people

and snarl like animals,

13but the Lord laughs and knows

their time is coming soon.

14The wicked kill with swords

and shoot arrows to murder

the poor and the needy

and all who do right.

15But they will be killed

by their own swords,

and their arrows

will be broken.

16It is better to live right

and be poor

than to be sinful and rich.

17The wicked will lose all

of their power,

but the Lord gives strength

to everyone who is good.

18Those who obey the Lord

are daily in his care,

and what he has given them

will be theirs forever.

19They won't be in trouble

when times are bad,

and they will have plenty

when food is scarce.

20Wicked people are enemies

of the Lord

and will vanish like smoke

from a field on fire.

21An evil person borrows

and never pays back;

a good person is generous

and never stops giving.

22Everyone the Lord blesses

will receive the land;

everyone the Lord curses

will be destroyed.

23If you do what the Lord wants,

he will make certain

each step you take is sure.

24The Lord will hold your hand,

and if you stumble,

you still won't fall.

25As long as I can remember,

good people have never

been left helpless,

and their children have never

gone begging for food.

26They gladly give and lend,

and their children

turn out good.

27If you stop sinning

and start doing right,

you will keep living

and be secure forever.

28The Lord loves justice,

and he won't ever desert

his faithful people.

He always protects them,

but destroys the children

of the wicked.

29God's people will own the land

and live here forever.

30Words of wisdom come

when good people speak

for justice.

31They remember God's teachings,

and they never take

a wrong step.

32The wicked try to trap

and kill good people,

33but the Lord is on their side,

and he will defend them

when they are on trial.

34Trust the Lord and follow him.

He will give you the land,

and you will see

the wicked destroyed.

35I have seen brutal people

abuse others and grow strong

like trees in rich soil.+

36Suddenly they disappeared!

I looked, but they were gone

and no longer there.

37Think of the bright future

waiting for all the families

of honest, innocent,

and peace-loving people.

38But not a trace will be left

of the wicked

or their families.

39The Lord protects his people,

and they can come to him

in times of trouble.

40The Lord helps his people

and saves them from the wicked

because they run to him.




Footnotes:

37.35 like … soil: One possible meaning for the difficult Hebrew text.


Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®)

© 2006 American Bible Society.  All rights reserved.

Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155  (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



