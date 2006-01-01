◄ Psalm 37 ► Contemporary English Version (By David.) Trust the Lord 1Don't be annoyed by anyone who does wrong, and don't envy them. 2They will soon disappear like grass without rain. 3Trust the Lord and live right! The land will be yours, and you will be safe. 4Do what the Lord wants, and he will give you your heart's desire. 5Let the Lord lead you and trust him to help. 6Then it will be as clear as the noonday sun that you were right. 7Be patient and trust the Lord. Don't let it bother you when all goes well for those who do sinful things. 8Don't be angry or furious. Anger can lead to sin. 9All sinners will disappear, but if you trust the Lord, the land will be yours. 10Sinners will soon disappear, never to be found, 11 but the poor will take the land and enjoy a big harvest. 12Merciless people make plots against good people and snarl like animals, 13but the Lord laughs and knows their time is coming soon. 14The wicked kill with swords and shoot arrows to murder the poor and the needy and all who do right. 15But they will be killed by their own swords, and their arrows will be broken. 16It is better to live right and be poor than to be sinful and rich. 17The wicked will lose all of their power, but the Lord gives strength to everyone who is good. 18Those who obey the Lord are daily in his care, and what he has given them will be theirs forever. 19They won't be in trouble when times are bad, and they will have plenty when food is scarce. 20Wicked people are enemies of the Lord and will vanish like smoke from a field on fire. 21An evil person borrows and never pays back; a good person is generous and never stops giving. 22Everyone the Lord blesses will receive the land; everyone the Lord curses will be destroyed. 23If you do what the Lord wants, he will make certain each step you take is sure. 24The Lord will hold your hand, and if you stumble, you still won't fall. 25As long as I can remember, good people have never been left helpless, and their children have never gone begging for food. 26They gladly give and lend, and their children turn out good. 27If you stop sinning and start doing right, you will keep living and be secure forever. 28The Lord loves justice, and he won't ever desert his faithful people. He always protects them, but destroys the children of the wicked. 29God's people will own the land and live here forever. 30Words of wisdom come when good people speak for justice. 31They remember God's teachings, and they never take a wrong step. 32The wicked try to trap and kill good people, 33but the Lord is on their side, and he will defend them when they are on trial. 34Trust the Lord and follow him. He will give you the land, and you will see the wicked destroyed. 35I have seen brutal people abuse others and grow strong like trees in rich soil.+ 36Suddenly they disappeared! I looked, but they were gone and no longer there. 37Think of the bright future waiting for all the families of honest, innocent, and peace-loving people. 38But not a trace will be left of the wicked or their families. 39The Lord protects his people, and they can come to him in times of trouble. 40The Lord helps his people and saves them from the wicked because they run to him.





Footnotes:



37.35 like … soil: One possible meaning for the difficult Hebrew text.



Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®) © 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved. Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



Bible Hub





