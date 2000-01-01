Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Praise the LORD, my soul, and forget not all his benefits--
New Living Translation
Let all that I am praise the LORD; may I never forget the good things he does for me.
English Standard Version
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits,
Berean Study Bible
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all His kind deeds—
New American Standard Bible
Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget none of His benefits;
New King James Version
Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits:
King James Bible
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
Christian Standard Bible
My soul, bless the LORD, and do not forget all his benefits.
Contemporary English Version
With all my heart I praise the LORD! I will never forget how kind he has been.
Good News Translation
Praise the LORD, my soul, and do not forget how kind he is.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
My soul, praise the LORD, and do not forget all His benefits.
International Standard Version
Bless the LORD, my soul, and never forget any of his benefits:
NET Bible
Praise the LORD, O my soul! Do not forget all his kind deeds!
New Heart English Bible
Praise the LORD, my soul, and do not forget all his benefits;
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Bless, Lord Jehovah, my soul, and do not forget all his rewards,
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Praise the LORD, my soul, and never forget all the good he has done:
JPS Tanakh 1917
Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits;
New American Standard 1977
Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget none of His benefits;
King James 2000 Bible
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
American King James Version
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
American Standard Version
Bless Jehovah, O my soul, And forget not all his benefits:
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his praises:
Douay-Rheims Bible
Bless the Lord, O my soul, and never forget all he hath done for thee.
Darby Bible Translation
Bless Jehovah, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
English Revised Version
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
Webster's Bible Translation
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
World English Bible
Praise Yahweh, my soul, and don't forget all his benefits;
Young's Literal Translation
Bless, O my soul, Jehovah, And forget not all His benefits,
Study BibleBless the LORD, O My Soul
1Of David. Bless the LORD, O my soul; all that is within me, bless His holy name. 2Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all His kind deeds— 3He who forgives all your iniquities and heals all your diseases,…
Cross References
Deuteronomy 6:12
be careful not to forget the LORD who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery.
Deuteronomy 8:11
Be careful not to forget the LORD your God by failing to keep His commandments and ordinances and statutes, which I am giving you this day.
1 Chronicles 16:12
Remember the wonders He has done, His marvels, and the judgments He has pronounced,
Psalm 116:12
How can I repay the LORD for all His goodness to me?
Daniel 2:20
and declared: "Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and power belong to Him.
Treasury of Scripture
Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
forget not
Psalm 105:5 Remember his marvellous works that he hath done; his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth;
Psalm 106:7,21 Our fathers understood not thy wonders in Egypt; they remembered not the multitude of thy mercies; but provoked him at the sea, even at the Red sea…
Psalm 116:12 What shall I render unto the LORD for all his benefits toward me?
LexiconBless
בָּרֲכִ֣י (bā·ră·ḵî)
Verb - Piel - Imperative - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1288: To kneel, to bless God, man, to curse
the LORD,
יְהוָ֑ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
O my soul,
נַ֭פְשִׁי (nap̄·šî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
and do not
וְאַל־ (wə·’al-)
Conjunctive waw | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 408: Not
forget
תִּ֝שְׁכְּחִ֗י (tiš·kə·ḥî)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7911: To mislay, to be oblivious of, from want of memory, attention
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
His kind deeds—
גְּמוּלָֽיו׃ (gə·mū·lāw)
Noun - masculine plural construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1576: Treatment, an act, service, requital
Benefits.--Literally, actions, whether good or bad (Judges 9:16; Proverbs 12:14). But what a significance in the restricted meaning "benefits." God's acts are all benefits.Verse 2. - Bless the Lord, O my soul. Repetition, in Holy Scripture, is almost always for the sake of emphasis. It is not "vain repetition." Our Lord often uses it: "Verily, verily, I say unto you;" "My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me? .... Feed my sheep... Feed my sheep." And forget not all his benefits (comp. Deuteronomy 6:12; Deuteronomy 8:11, 14, etc.). Man is so apt to "forget," that he requires continual exhortation not to do so.
