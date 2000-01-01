Study Bible

Cross References

Deuteronomy 6:12

be careful not to forget the LORD who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery.



Deuteronomy 8:11

Be careful not to forget the LORD your God by failing to keep His commandments and ordinances and statutes, which I am giving you this day.



1 Chronicles 16:12

Remember the wonders He has done, His marvels, and the judgments He has pronounced,



Psalm 116:12

How can I repay the LORD for all His goodness to me?



Daniel 2:20

and declared: "Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and power belong to Him.



Treasury of Scripture

He who forgives all your iniquities and heals all your diseases,…

Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:

forget not

Psalm 105:5 Remember his marvellous works that he hath done; his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth;

Psalm 106:7,21 Our fathers understood not thy wonders in Egypt; they remembered not the multitude of thy mercies; but provoked him at the sea, even at the Red sea…

Psalm 116:12 What shall I render unto the LORD for all his benefits toward me?