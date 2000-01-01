Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance.
New Living Translation
The land you have given me is a pleasant land. What a wonderful inheritance!
English Standard Version
The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.
Berean Study Bible
The lines of my boundary have fallen in pleasant places; surely my inheritance is delightful.
New American Standard Bible
The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; Indeed, my heritage is beautiful to me.
New King James Version
The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; Yes, I have a good inheritance.
King James Bible
The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; yea, I have a goodly heritage.
Christian Standard Bible
The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.
Contemporary English Version
You make my life pleasant, and my future is bright.
Good News Translation
How wonderful are your gifts to me; how good they are!
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.
International Standard Version
The boundary lines have fallen in pleasant places for me; truly, I have a beautiful heritage.
NET Bible
It is as if I have been given fertile fields or received a beautiful tract of land.
New Heart English Bible
The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places. Yes, beautiful is my inheritance.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
The cords have fallen to me with the best, also my inheritance pleases me.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Your boundary lines mark out pleasant places for me. Indeed, my inheritance is something beautiful.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; Yea, I have a goodly heritage.
New American Standard 1977
The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; Indeed, my heritage is beautiful to me.
King James 2000 Bible
The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; yea, I have a goodly heritage.
American King James Version
The lines are fallen to me in pleasant places; yes, I have a goodly heritage.
American Standard Version
The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; Yea, I have a goodly heritage.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The lines have fallen to me in the best places, yea, I have a most excellent heritage.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The lines are fallen unto me in goodly places: for my inheritance is goodly to me.
Darby Bible Translation
The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; yea, I have a goodly heritage.
English Revised Version
The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places; yea, I have a goodly heritage.
Webster's Bible Translation
The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; yes, I have a goodly heritage.
World English Bible
The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places. Yes, I have a good inheritance.
Young's Literal Translation
Lines have fallen to me in pleasant places, Yea, a beauteous inheritance is for me.
Study BibleThe Presence of God
…5The LORD is my chosen portion and my cup; You have made my lot secure. 6The lines of my boundary have fallen in pleasant places; surely my inheritance is delightful. 7I will bless the LORD who counsels me; even at night my conscience instructs me.…
Cross References
Psalm 78:55
He drove out nations before them and apportioned their inheritance; he settled the tribes of Israel in their tents.
Jeremiah 3:19
Then I said, 'How I long to make you My sons and give you a desirable land, the most beautiful inheritance of all the nations.' I thought you would call Me 'Father' and never turn away from following Me.
Treasury of Scripture
The lines are fallen to me in pleasant places; yes, I have a goodly heritage.
The lines
Psalm 78:55 He cast out the heathen also before them, and divided them an inheritance by line, and made the tribes of Israel to dwell in their tents.
Amos 7:17 Therefore thus saith the LORD; Thy wife shall be an harlot in the city, and thy sons and thy daughters shall fall by the sword, and thy land shall be divided by line; and thou shalt die in a polluted land: and Israel shall surely go into captivity forth of his land.
in pleasant
Psalm 21:1-3 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. The king shall joy in thy strength, O LORD; and in thy salvation how greatly shall he rejoice! …
Hebrews 12:2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.
I have
Jeremiah 3:19 But I said, How shall I put thee among the children, and give thee a pleasant land, a goodly heritage of the hosts of nations? and I said, Thou shalt call me, My father; and shalt not turn away from me.
John 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father: but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.
Romans 8:17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.
LexiconThe lines
חֲבָלִ֣ים (ḥă·ḇā·lîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2256: A rope, a measuring line, a district, inheritance, a noose, a company, a throe, ruin
of my {boundary}
לִ֭י (lî)
Preposition | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew
have fallen
נָֽפְלוּ־ (nā·p̄ə·lū-)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 5307: To fall, lie
in pleasant places;
בַּנְּעִמִ֑ים (ban·nə·‘i·mîm)
Preposition-b, Article | Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5273: Pleasant, delightful
surely
אַף־ (’ap̄-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 637: Meaning accession, yea, adversatively though
my
עָלָֽי׃ (‘ā·lāy)
Preposition | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
inheritance
נַ֝חֲלָ֗ת (na·ḥă·lāṯ)
Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 5159: Something inherited, occupancy, an heirloom, an estate, patrimony, portion
is delightful.
שָֽׁפְרָ֥ה (šā·p̄ə·rāh)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8231: To glisten, be, fair
The lines are fallen unto me.--The allusion is to the "measuring cords" by which allotments of land were measured, and they are said to "fall" possibly because after the measurement the portions were distributed by "lot" (Joshua 17:5; Micah 2:5).Verse 6. - The lines are fallen unto me in pleasant places. The "lines" which marked out the place of his abode (comp. Deuteronomy 32:9; Joshua 17:5). These had fallen to him "in pleasant places" - in Jerusalem and its near vicinity. Yea, I have a goodly heritage. Some explain "heritage" here by the "inheritance" of ver. 5. But the word used is different; and it is most natural to understand David's earthly heritage, or lot in life. This, he says, is "pleasing" or "delightsome" to him.
