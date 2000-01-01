Study Bible

5

6

7

Cross References

Psalm 78:55

He drove out nations before them and apportioned their inheritance; he settled the tribes of Israel in their tents.



Jeremiah 3:19

Then I said, 'How I long to make you My sons and give you a desirable land, the most beautiful inheritance of all the nations.' I thought you would call Me 'Father' and never turn away from following Me.



He drove out nations before them and apportioned their inheritance; he settled the tribes of Israel in their tents.Then I said, 'How I long to make you My sons and give you a desirable land, the most beautiful inheritance of all the nations.' I thought you would call Me 'Father' and never turn away from following Me.

Treasury of Scripture

The LORD is my chosen portion and my cup; You have made my lot secure.I will bless the LORD who counsels me; even at night my conscience instructs me.…

The lines are fallen to me in pleasant places; yes, I have a goodly heritage.

The lines

Psalm 78:55 He cast out the heathen also before them, and divided them an inheritance by line, and made the tribes of Israel to dwell in their tents.

Amos 7:17 Therefore thus saith the LORD; Thy wife shall be an harlot in the city, and thy sons and thy daughters shall fall by the sword, and thy land shall be divided by line; and thou shalt die in a polluted land: and Israel shall surely go into captivity forth of his land.

in pleasant

Psalm 21:1-3 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. The king shall joy in thy strength, O LORD; and in thy salvation how greatly shall he rejoice! …

Hebrews 12:2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.

I have

Jeremiah 3:19 But I said, How shall I put thee among the children, and give thee a pleasant land, a goodly heritage of the hosts of nations? and I said, Thou shalt call me, My father; and shalt not turn away from me.

John 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father: but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.

Romans 8:17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.