You Will Not Abandon My Soul
1Preserve me, O God, for in you I take refuge.
3As for the saints in the land, they are the excellent ones,
4The sorrows of those who run afterc another god shall multiply;
5The Lord is my chosen portion and my cup;
7I bless the Lord who gives me counsel;
9Therefore my heart is glad, and my whole beinge rejoices;
11You make known to me the path of life;
Footnotes:
a 1 Probably a musical or liturgical term
b 3 Or To the saints in the land, the excellent in whom is all my delight, I say:
c 4 Or who acquire
d 7 Hebrew my kidneys instruct me
e 9 Hebrew my glory
f 10 Or see the pit
ESV Text Edition® (2016).
The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) copyright © 2001 by Crossway Bibles, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. The ESV® text has been reproduced in cooperation with and by permission of Good News Publishers. Unauthorized reproduction of this publication is prohibited. All rights reserved.
The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) is adapted from the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, copyright Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. All rights reserved.
