You Will Not Abandon My Soul

1Preserve me, O God, for in you I take refuge.

2I say to the Lord, “You are my Lord;

I have no good apart from you.”

3As for the saints in the land, they are the excellent ones,

in whom is all my delight.

4The sorrows of those who run after another god shall multiply;

their drink offerings of blood I will not pour out

or take their names on my lips.

5The Lord is my chosen portion and my cup;

you hold my lot.

6The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places;

indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.

7I bless the Lord who gives me counsel;

in the night also my heart instructs me.

8I have set the Lord always before me;

because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.

9Therefore my heart is glad, and my whole being rejoices;

my flesh also dwells secure.

10For you will not abandon my soul to Sheol,

or let your holy one see corruption.

11You make known to me the path of life;

in your presence there is fullness of joy;

at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.