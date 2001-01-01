Psalm 16
English Standard Version Par ▾ 

You Will Not Abandon My Soul

A Miktama of David.

1Preserve me, O God, for in you I take refuge.
2I say to the Lord, “You are my Lord;
I have no good apart from you.”

3As for the saints in the land, they are the excellent ones,
in whom is all my delight.b

4The sorrows of those who run afterc another god shall multiply;
their drink offerings of blood I will not pour out
or take their names on my lips.

5The Lord is my chosen portion and my cup;
you hold my lot.
6The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places;
indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.

7I bless the Lord who gives me counsel;
in the night also my heart instructs me.d
8I have set the Lord always before me;
because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.

9Therefore my heart is glad, and my whole beinge rejoices;
my flesh also dwells secure.
10For you will not abandon my soul to Sheol,
or let your holy one see corruption.f

11You make known to me the path of life;
in your presence there is fullness of joy;
at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.

Footnotes:
a 1 Probably a musical or liturgical term
b 3 Or To the saints in the land, the excellent in whom is all my delight, I say:
c 4 Or who acquire
d 7 Hebrew my kidneys instruct me
e 9 Hebrew my glory
f 10 Or see the pit
ESV Text Edition® (2016).

The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) copyright © 2001 by Crossway Bibles, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. The ESV® text has been reproduced in cooperation with and by permission of Good News Publishers. Unauthorized reproduction of this publication is prohibited. All rights reserved.

The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) is adapted from the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, copyright Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. All rights reserved.

