Locusts Invade like an Army

1Sound the trumpet in Jerusalem!

Raise the alarm on my holy mountain!

Let everyone tremble in fear

because the day of the LORD is upon us.

2It is a day of darkness and gloom,

a day of thick clouds and deep blackness.

Suddenly, like dawn spreading across the mountains,

a great and mighty army appears.

Nothing like it has been seen before

or will ever be seen again.

3Fire burns in front of them,

and flames follow after them.

Ahead of them the land lies

as beautiful as the Garden of Eden.

Behind them is nothing but desolation;

not one thing escapes.

4They look like horses;

they charge forward like warhorses.

5Look at them as they leap along the mountaintops.

Listen to the noise they make—like the rumbling of chariots,

like the roar of fire sweeping across a field of stubble,

or like a mighty army moving into battle.

6Fear grips all the people;

every face grows pale with terror.

7The attackers march like warriors

and scale city walls like soldiers.

Straight forward they march,

never breaking rank.

8They never jostle each other;

each moves in exactly the right position.

They break through defenses

without missing a step.

9They swarm over the city

and run along its walls.

They enter all the houses,

climbing like thieves through the windows.

10The earth quakes as they advance,

and the heavens tremble.

The sun and moon grow dark,

and the stars no longer shine.

11The LORD is at the head of the column.

He leads them with a shout.

This is his mighty army,

and they follow his orders.

The day of the LORD is an awesome, terrible thing.

Who can possibly survive?

A Call to Repentance

12That is why the LORD says,

“Turn to me now, while there is time.

Give me your hearts.

Come with fasting, weeping, and mourning.

13Don’t tear your clothing in your grief,

but tear your hearts instead.”

Return to the LORD your God,

for he is merciful and compassionate,

slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love.

He is eager to relent and not punish.

14Who knows? Perhaps he will give you a reprieve,

sending you a blessing instead of this curse.

Perhaps you will be able to offer grain and wine

to the LORD your God as before.

15Blow the ram’s horn in Jerusalem!

Announce a time of fasting;

call the people together

for a solemn meeting.

16Gather all the people—

the elders, the children, and even the babies.

Call the bridegroom from his quarters

and the bride from her private room.

17Let the priests, who minister in the LORD’s presence,

stand and weep between the entry room to the Temple and the altar.

Let them pray, “Spare your people, LORD!

Don’t let your special possession become an object of mockery.

Don’t let them become a joke for unbelieving foreigners who say,

‘Has the God of Israel left them?’”

The LORD’s Promise of Restoration

18Then the LORD will pity his people

and jealously guard the honor of his land.

19The LORD will reply,

“Look! I am sending you grain and new wine and olive oil,

enough to satisfy your needs.

You will no longer be an object of mockery

among the surrounding nations.

20I will drive away these armies from the north.

I will send them into the parched wastelands.

Those in the front will be driven into the Dead Sea,

and those at the rear into the Mediterranean.

The stench of their rotting bodies will rise over the land.”

Surely the LORD has done great things!

21Don’t be afraid, O land.

Be glad now and rejoice,

for the LORD has done great things.

22Don’t be afraid, you animals of the field,

for the wilderness pastures will soon be green.

The trees will again be filled with fruit;

fig trees and grapevines will be loaded down once more.

23Rejoice, you people of Jerusalem!

Rejoice in the LORD your God!

For the rain he sends demonstrates his faithfulness.

Once more the autumn rains will come,

as well as the rains of spring.

24The threshing floors will again be piled high with grain,

and the presses will overflow with new wine and olive oil.

25The LORD says, “I will give you back what you lost

to the swarming locusts, the hopping locusts,

the stripping locusts, and the cutting locusts.

It was I who sent this great destroying army against you.

26Once again you will have all the food you want,

and you will praise the LORD your God,

who does these miracles for you.

Never again will my people be disgraced.

27Then you will know that I am among my people Israel,

that I am the LORD your God, and there is no other.

Never again will my people be disgraced.

The LORD’s Promise of His Spirit

28“Then, after doing all those things,

I will pour out my Spirit upon all people.

Your sons and daughters will prophesy.

Your old men will dream dreams,

and your young men will see visions.

29In those days I will pour out my Spirit

even on servants—men and women alike.

30And I will cause wonders in the heavens and on the earth—

blood and fire and columns of smoke.

31The sun will become dark,

and the moon will turn blood red

before that great and terrible day of the LORD arrives.

32But everyone who calls on the name of the LORD

will be saved,

for some on Mount Zion in Jerusalem will escape,

just as the LORD has said.

These will be among the survivors

whom the LORD has called.