







































































































































































Then Jesus told him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed."Then Jesus told him, “You believe because you have seen me. Blessed are those who believe without seeing me.”Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”Jesus says to him, "Because you have seen Me, you have believed; blessedthose not having seen, yet having believed."Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen Me, have you believed? Blessed are they who did not see, and yet believed."Jesus said to him, “Thomas, because you have seen Me, you have believed. Blessedthose who have not seen andhave believed.”Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessedthey that have not seen, andhave believed.Jesus said, "Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe."Jesus said, "Thomas, do you have faith because you have seen me? The people who have faith in me without seeing me are the ones who are really blessed!"Jesus said to him, "Do you believe because you see me? How happy are those who believe without seeing me!"Jesus said, "Because you have seen Me, you have believed. Those who believe without seeing are blessed."Jesus told him, "Is it because you've seen me that you have believed? How blessed are those who have never seen me and yet have believed!"Jesus said to him, "Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are the people who have not seen and yet have believed."Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen, and have believed."Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen Me, Thomas, you have believed; blessed are the ones who have not seen, but have believed."Yeshua said to him, “Now that you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen me and have believed.”Jesus said to Thomas, "You believe because you've seen me. Blessed are those who haven't seen me but believe."Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, have you believed? Blessedthey who did not see, andbelieved.”Jesus said unto him, Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.Jesus said to him, Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.Jesus saith unto him, Because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.Jesus saith to him: Because thou hast seen me, Thomas, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and have believed.Jesus says to him, Because thou hast seen me thou hast believed: blessed they who have not seen and have believed.Jesus saith unto him, Because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.Jesus saith to him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed."Because you have seen me," replied Jesus, "you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed."Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen, and have believed."Jesus saith to him, 'Because thou hast seen me, Thomas, thou hast believed; happy those not having seen, and having believed.'