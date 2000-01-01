Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Then Jesus told him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed."
New Living Translation
Then Jesus told him, “You believe because you have seen me. Blessed are those who believe without seeing me.”
English Standard Version
Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
Berean Study Bible
Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
Berean Literal Bible
Jesus says to him, "Because you have seen Me, you have believed; blessed are those not having seen, yet having believed."
New American Standard Bible
Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen Me, have you believed? Blessed are they who did not see, and yet believed."
New King James Version
Jesus said to him, “Thomas, because you have seen Me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
King James Bible
Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
Christian Standard Bible
Jesus said, "Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe."
Contemporary English Version
Jesus said, "Thomas, do you have faith because you have seen me? The people who have faith in me without seeing me are the ones who are really blessed!"
Good News Translation
Jesus said to him, "Do you believe because you see me? How happy are those who believe without seeing me!"
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Jesus said, "Because you have seen Me, you have believed. Those who believe without seeing are blessed."
International Standard Version
Jesus told him, "Is it because you've seen me that you have believed? How blessed are those who have never seen me and yet have believed!"
NET Bible
Jesus said to him, "Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are the people who have not seen and yet have believed."
New Heart English Bible
Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen, and have believed."
A Faithful Version
Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen Me, Thomas, you have believed; blessed are the ones who have not seen, but have believed."
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Yeshua said to him, “Now that you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen me and have believed.”
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Jesus said to Thomas, "You believe because you've seen me. Blessed are those who haven't seen me but believe."
New American Standard 1977
Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, have you believed? Blessed are they who did not see, and yet believed.”
King James 2000 Bible
Jesus said unto him, Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
American King James Version
Jesus said to him, Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
American Standard Version
Jesus saith unto him, Because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Jesus saith to him: Because thou hast seen me, Thomas, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and have believed.
Darby Bible Translation
Jesus says to him, Because thou hast seen me thou hast believed: blessed they who have not seen and have believed.
English Revised Version
Jesus saith unto him, Because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
Webster's Bible Translation
Jesus saith to him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
Weymouth New Testament
"Because you have seen me," replied Jesus, "you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed."
World English Bible
Jesus said to him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen, and have believed."
Young's Literal Translation
Jesus saith to him, 'Because thou hast seen me, Thomas, thou hast believed; happy those not having seen, and having believed.'
Study BibleJesus Appears to Thomas
…28Thomas replied, “My Lord and my God!” 29 Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed. 30Jesus performed many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book.…
Cross References
Matthew 13:16
But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear.
John 20:28
Thomas replied, "My Lord and my God!"
1 Peter 1:8
Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and rejoice with an inexpressible and glorious joy,
Treasury of Scripture
Jesus said to him, Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.
blessed.
John 20:8 Then went in also that other disciple, which came first to the sepulchre, and he saw, and believed.
John 4:48 Then said Jesus unto him, Except ye see signs and wonders, ye will not believe.
Luke 1:45 And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.
LexiconJesus
Ἰησοῦς (Iēsous)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2424: Of Hebrew origin; Jesus, the name of our Lord and two other Israelites.
said
Λέγει (Legei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 3004: (a) I say, speak; I mean, mention, tell, (b) I call, name, especially in the pass., (c) I tell, command.
to him,
αὐτῷ (autō)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Dative Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
“Because
Ὅτι (Hoti)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 3754: Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.
you have seen
ἑώρακάς (heōrakas)
Verb - Perfect Indicative Active - 2nd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 3708: Properly, to stare at, i.e. to discern clearly; by extension, to attend to; by Hebraism, to experience; passively, to appear.
Me,
με (me)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 1st Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1473: I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.
you have believed;
πεπίστευκας (pepisteukas)
Verb - Perfect Indicative Active - 2nd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 4100: From pistis; to have faith, i.e. Credit; by implication, to entrust.
blessed [are]
μακάριοι (makarioi)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3107: Happy, blessed, to be envied. A prolonged form of the poetical makar; supremely blest; by extension, fortunate, well off.
those who
οἱ (hoi)
Article - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
have not seen
ἰδόντες (idontes)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3708: Properly, to stare at, i.e. to discern clearly; by extension, to attend to; by Hebraism, to experience; passively, to appear.
and yet
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
have believed.”
πιστεύσαντες (pisteusantes)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 4100: From pistis; to have faith, i.e. Credit; by implication, to entrust.
Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed.--The name "Thomas" is omitted in all the better MSS., and the order of the other words suggests that they should be read interrogatively--Jesus saith unto him, Because thou hast seen Me, hast thou believed? The tense of the word rendered "hast thou believed" is the perfect-present--"hast thou become, and art thou a believer?" The command of John 20:27 had done its work, and the words are words of approval; but yet they are not wholly so. He had arrived at conviction by means of the senses, but the higher blessedness was that of those who see by the eye of the spirit and not by that of the body; who base their confidence on the conviction of the faith-faculty, and are independent of the changing phenomena of the senses.
Blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.--The truth is expressed in its general form. It is not to be understood in any special sense of the Ten, for the Greek is against it, and the other disciples also had seen and had believed; but it includes all who have become believers without having seen. This blessedness is thought of as existing from the moment of believing, and the act of faith is therefore spoken of in the past tense. The words look forward to the development of the Church which is to be founded upon Apostolic witness, and whose faith must ever be in the unseen. (Comp. Notes on John 1:9 and 1Peter 1:9.)Verse 29. - Jesus saith to him, Because thou hast seen me thou hast believed. Our Lord does not bid him rise, nor say, as the angel did to John in the Apocalypse, "Worship God;" nor did he reject the homage which is here so grandly paid; but he describes this very state of mind which induced the disciple to say, "My Lord and my God!" as that high, holy acquisition which throughout his ministry he had treated as the main, prime condition of all spiritual blessings. "Thou hast believed," said he, "and because thou hast seen me; thou hast become a believer in all that I am, because thou hast received this crowning proof of the reality of my victory over death." There are critics or scholars (Lachmann, Meyer, Ewald, etc.), who treat the expression as an interrogative: Because thou hast seen me, hast thou believed (art thou now a believing man?); and the Revisers have placed this punctuation in their margin. A few cursives thus point the words, but it is improbable, for it would seem, even still, to have suggested a doubt or question in the mind of the Lord touching the reality of the apostle's faith. Moreover, the obvious contrast between those who have seen and those who saw not would be obscured by the punctuation. Observe that Christ did not say, "Because thou hast touched me, thou hast believed." The vision alone brought the apostle back to that high tension of faith which he, with others, had reached on the night of the Passion (see John 16:30-32, and notes). All the tide of overmastering love surged up within him. But the condition of multitudes was even then less privileged than that of Thomas. It could not be a part of the conduct of the kingdom of God that each separate soul should have all the elements of conviction which the apostles had enjoyed, all the vision and all the inspiration of the chosen prophets of the Lord. There may and will come a time when "every eye shall see him" as Thomas saw him, when all shall have the function and powers, equal faculties and opportunity, of seeing him. In the Apocalypse the evangelist, at the very commencement of his visions, saw for himself all the mystery and the certainty of this crowning victory. Meanwhile faith upon testimony, faith in reality through the power of truth, is declared to be the law of the kingdom, and the great beatitude which Christ left as his latest legacy is, Blessed (are) they who saw not, and believed. Of whom is he speaking? Clearly not of those who had already received the same advantage which Thomas had now enjoyed so tardily! The apostles, at first, did not accept the testimony of the women, nor the voices and messages o angels, nor the objective fact of the deserted grave. John rebuked himself for not knowing that the Christ must rise from the dead, whether he should have personal ocular evidence of it or not; and he blamed himself for not believing throughout the earthly ministry of Christ that "the Holy One could not see corruption." Still, the fact was patent, that not until the disciples saw the Lord were they glad. Even in their gladness there was the mingling of surprise and incredulousness. To whom, then, did the blessedness apply? Surely, first of all to the multitudes of loving, waiting souls, who were prepared by their reverence and the new life given to them, and by the bewildering rumors of the Easter week, to believe in the Divine necessity of the Resurrection. Christ told the disciples, on their way to Emmaus, that they were foolish and dull of heart in not accepting all that the prophets had spoken. Before the final assurance given by their identification of his Person, he persuaded them to accept his statements, and believe in all that he was, including the fact of his resurrection. Whether they should ever have more convincing evidence or not, they were bound to believe that the suffering Messiah was, in the very nature of things, and by Divine necessity, Victor of death, and must see the travail of his soul. This does but repeat the same idea, ,' Blessed are they who saw not as Thomas and the other disciples were at this moment doing, and yet believed." But the beatitude includes the whole future of the Church. "Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory." So said St. Peter to the widely scattered Church. The Lord does not sever the link between external facts and spiritual principles, and thus propound a group of subjective conceptions for a series of objective realities (as Baur and others have urged); but he does pronounce a great benediction on those who can rise to faith in himself through the word which he has spoken, and which his apostles would continue to proclaim without intervention of physical contact or visible manifestation. "If Christ be not risen, then is your faith vain; ye are yet in your sins." These words are charged with the grounds of conviction for others. Instead of the first disciples being disposed to transform hallucinations of spiritual manifestation into tangible and visible objective facts, they appear to have been more prone and tempted to transform some utterly indisputable facts into spiritual phenomena. There were objective facts, but every attempt which has been made to discredit the Resurrection while admitting these facts has utterly broken down. Even if the narratives of the four Gospels, with their divergent representation, be left out of sight, nothing can be more certain than that, in the space of a quarter of a century, the Churches of Christ in Antioch, Corinth, Philippi, Rome, Ephesus, and Ancyra were existing, and held, without doubt or question, the objective fact. Paul (1 Corinthians 15:1-11) simply recounts, not for the first time, but as a resume of long-since-delivered instruction, the indubitable fact of the Resurrection. It was not an incredible thing, even to Agrippa, that God should raise the dead; nor need it be so now to any one who accepts as true Christ's account of the Father. The creation of the Church unquestionably turns on the settled conviction of the first disciples that Jesus rose from the dead. That conviction cannot be accounted for independently of the fact. Every attempt to explain it apart from the fact itself has hitherto been wrecked.
