The Empty Tomb

20 On† the first day of the week† Mary Magdalene† came to the tomb† early, while it was still dark. She saw that the stone† had been removed from the tomb. 2 So she went running to Simon Peter† and to the other disciple, the one Jesus loved, and said to them, “They’ve taken the Lord out of the tomb,† and we don’t know where they’ve put him! ”

3 At that, Peter and the other disciple went out, heading for the tomb. 4 The two were running together, but the other disciple outran Peter and got to the tomb first. 5 Stooping down, he saw the linen cloths† lying there, but he did not go in. 6 Then, following him, Simon Peter also came. He entered the tomb and saw the linen cloths lying there. 7 The wrapping† that had been on his head was not lying with the linen cloths† but was folded up in a separate place by itself. 8 The other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, then also went in, saw, and believed. 9 For they did not yet understand the Scripture† that he must rise† from the dead.† 10 Then the disciples returned to the place where they were staying.

Mary Magdalene Sees the Risen Lord

11 But† Mary stood outside the tomb,† crying. As she was crying, she stooped to look into the tomb. 12 She saw two angels† in white sitting where Jesus’s body† had been lying, one at the head and the other at the feet. 13 They said to her, “Woman, why are you crying? ”

“Because they’ve taken away my Lord,”† she told them, “and I don’t know where they’ve put him.”

14 Having said this, she turned around and saw Jesus standing there, but she did not know it was Jesus.† 15 “Woman,” Jesus said to her, “why are you crying? Who is it that you’re seeking? ”

Supposing he was the gardener, she replied, “Sir, if you’ve carried him away, tell me where you’ve put him, and I will take him away.”

16 Jesus said to her, “Mary.”

Turning around, she said to him in Aramaic,† “Rabboni! ” ​— ​which means “Teacher.”†

17 “Don’t cling to me,” Jesus told her, “since I have not yet ascended† to the Father.† But go to my brothers† and tell them that I am ascending to my Father† and your Father, to my God† and your God.”

18 Mary Magdalene went and announced to the disciples, “I have seen the Lord! ”† And she told them what† he had said to her.

The Disciples Commissioned

19 When it was evening of that first day of the week,† the disciples were gathered together with the doors locked because they feared the Jews. Jesus came, stood among them, and said to them, “Peace be with you.”†

20 Having said this, he showed them his hands and his side.† So the disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

21 Jesus said to them again, “Peace to you. As the Father has sent me,† I also send you.”† 22 After saying this, he breathed on them† and said,† “Receive the Holy Spirit.† 23 If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”†

Thomas Sees and Believes

24 But Thomas† (called “Twin”†), one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. 25 So the other disciples were telling him, “We’ve seen the Lord! ”

But he said to them, “If I don’t see the mark of the nails in his hands, put my finger into the mark of the nails,† and put my hand into his side,† I will never believe.”†

26 A week later his disciples were indoors again, and Thomas was with them. Even though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.”

27 Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and look at my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Don’t be faithless, but believe.”†

28 Thomas responded to him, “My Lord and my God! ”

29 Jesus said, “Because you have seen me, you have believed.† Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.”†

The Purpose of This Gospel

30 Jesus performed many other signs† in the presence of his disciples that are not written† in this book.† 31 But these are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah,† the Son† of God,†† and that by believing you may have life in his name.†