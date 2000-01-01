Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.
New Living Translation
May he grant your heart’s desires and make all your plans succeed.
English Standard Version
May he grant you your heart’s desire and fulfill all your plans!
Berean Study Bible
May He give you the desires of your heart and make all your plans succeed.
New American Standard Bible
May He grant you your heart's desire And fulfill all your counsel!
New King James Version
May He grant you according to your heart’s desire, And fulfill all your purpose.
King James Bible
Grant thee according to thine own heart, and fulfil all thy counsel.
Christian Standard Bible
May he give you what your heart desires and fulfill your whole purpose.
Contemporary English Version
May God do what you want most and let all go well for you.
Good News Translation
May he give you what you desire and make all your plans succeed.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
May He give you what your heart desires and fulfill your whole purpose.
International Standard Version
May he give you what your heart desires, and may he fulfill all your plans.
NET Bible
May he grant your heart's desire; may he bring all your plans to pass!
New Heart English Bible
He will grant you your heart's desire, and fulfill all your plans.
A Faithful Version
May He grant you according to your own heart and fulfill all your plans.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Lord Jehovah will give you according to your heart and he will fulfill according to all your counsel.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He will give you your heart's desire and carry out all your plans.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Grant thee according to thine own heart, And fulfil all thy counsel.
New American Standard 1977
May He grant you your heart’s desire, And fulfill all your counsel!
King James 2000 Bible
Grant you according to your own heart, and fulfill all your plans.
American King James Version
Grant you according to your own heart, and fulfill all your counsel.
American Standard Version
Grant thee thy heart's desire, And fulfil all thy counsel.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Grant thee according to thy heart, and fulfill all thy desire.
Douay-Rheims Bible
May he give thee according to thy own heart; and confirm all thy counsels.
Darby Bible Translation
Grant thee according to thy heart, and fulfil all thy counsels.
English Revised Version
Grant thee thy heart's desire, and fulfill all thy counsel.
Webster's Bible Translation
Grant thee according to thy own heart, and fulfill all thy counsel.
World English Bible
May He grant you your heart's desire, and fulfill all your counsel.
Young's Literal Translation
He doth give to thee according to thy heart, And all thy counsel doth fulfil.
Study BibleThe Day of Trouble
…3May He remember all your gifts and look favorably on your burnt offerings. Selah 4May He give you the desires of your heart and make all your plans succeed.5May we shout for joy at your victory and raise a banner in the name of our God. May the LORD grant all your petitions.…
Cross References
Psalm 21:2
You have granted his heart's desire and have not withheld the request of his lips. Selah
Psalm 145:19
He fulfills the desires of those who fear Him; He hears their cry and saves them.
Treasury of Scripture
Grant you according to your own heart, and fulfill all your counsel.
Psalm 21:2 Thou hast given him his heart's desire, and hast not withholden the request of his lips. Selah.
Psalm 37:4 Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.
Psalm 145:19 He will fulfil the desire of them that fear him: he also will hear their cry, and will save them.
LexiconMay He give
יִֽתֶּן־ (yit·ten-)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
you
לְךָ֥ (lə·ḵā)
Preposition | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew
the desires of your heart
כִלְבָבֶ֑ךָ (ḵil·ḇā·ḇe·ḵā)
Preposition-k | Noun - masculine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3824: Inner man, mind, will, heart
and make
יְמַלֵּֽא׃ (yə·mal·lê)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4390: To fill, be full of
all your
וְֽכָל־ (wə·ḵāl)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
plans {succeed}.
עֲצָתְךָ֥ (‘ă·ṣā·ṯə·ḵā)
Noun - feminine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6098: Advice, plan, prudence
Verse 4. - Grant thee according to thine own heart; i.e. whatever thy heart desireth "in connection with this expedition, all that thou hopest from it, all that thou wouldst have it accomplish." And fulfil all thy counsel; ¢.e. make all thy plans to prosper.
