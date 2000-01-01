







































































































































































May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.May he grant your heart’s desires and make all your plans succeed.May he grant you your heart’s desire and fulfill all your plans!May He give you the desires of your heart and make all your plans succeed.May He grant you your heart's desire And fulfill all your counsel!May He grant you according to your heart’sAnd fulfill all your purpose.Grant thee according to thine own heart, and fulfil all thy counsel.May he give you what your heart desires and fulfill your whole purpose.May God do what you want most and let all go well for you.May he give you what you desire and make all your plans succeed.May He give you what your heart desires and fulfill your whole purpose.May he give you what your heart desires, and may he fulfill all your plans.May he grant your heart's desire; may he bring all your plans to pass!He will grant you your heart's desire, and fulfill all your plans.May He grant you according to your own heart and fulfill all your plans.Lord Jehovah will give you according to your heart and he will fulfill according to all your counsel.He will give you your heart's desire and carry out all your plans.Grant thee according to thine own heart, And fulfil all thy counsel.May He grant you your heart’s desire, And fulfill all your counsel!Grant you according to your own heart, and fulfill all your plans.Grant you according to your own heart, and fulfill all your counsel.Grant thee thy heart's desire, And fulfil all thy counsel.Grant thee according to thy heart, and fulfill all thy desire.May he give thee according to thy own heart; and confirm all thy counsels.Grant thee according to thy heart, and fulfil all thy counsels.Grant thee thy heart's desire, and fulfill all thy counsel.Grant thee according to thy own heart, and fulfill all thy counsel.May He grant you your heart's desire, and fulfill all your counsel.He doth give to thee according to thy heart, And all thy counsel doth fulfil.