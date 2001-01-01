Trust in the Name of the Lord Our God

1May the Lord answer you in the day of trouble!

May the name of the God of Jacob protect you!

2May he send you help from the sanctuary

and give you support from Zion!

3May he remember all your offerings

and regard with favor your burnt sacrifices! Selah

4May he grant you your heart’s desire

and fulfill all your plans!

5May we shout for joy over your salvation,

and in the name of our God set up our banners!

May the Lord fulfill all your petitions!

6Now I know that the Lord saves his anointed;

he will answer him from his holy heaven

with the saving might of his right hand.

7Some trust in chariots and some in horses,

but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.

8They collapse and fall,

but we rise and stand upright.

9O Lord, save the king!

May he answer us when we call.