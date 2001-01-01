Trust in the Name of the Lord Our God
1May the Lord answer you in the day of trouble!
4May he grant you your heart’s desire
6Now I know that the Lord saves his anointed;
9O Lord, save the king!
ESV Text Edition® (2016).
The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) copyright © 2001 by Crossway Bibles, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. The ESV® text has been reproduced in cooperation with and by permission of Good News Publishers. Unauthorized reproduction of this publication is prohibited. All rights reserved.
The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) is adapted from the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, copyright Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. All rights reserved.
Bible Hub