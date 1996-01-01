For the choir director: A psalm of David.
1In times of trouble, may the LORD answer your cry.
May the name of the God of Jacob keep you safe from all harm.
2May he send you help from his sanctuary
and strengthen you from Jerusalem.a
3May he remember all your gifts
and look favorably on your burnt offerings.
Interlude
4May he grant your heart’s desires
and make all your plans succeed.
5May we shout for joy when we hear of your victory
and raise a victory banner in the name of our God.
May the LORD answer all your prayers.
6Now I know that the LORD rescues his anointed king.
He will answer him from his holy heaven
and rescue him by his great power.
7Some nations boast of their chariots and horses,
but we boast in the name of the LORD our God.
8Those nations will fall down and collapse,
but we will rise up and stand firm.
9Give victory to our king, O LORD!
Answer our cry for help.
Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
