◄ Psalm 19 ► New Living Translation Par ▾ For the choir director: A psalm of David. 1The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship. 2Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known. 3They speak without a sound or word; their voice is never heard. 4Yet their message has gone throughout the earth, and their words to all the world. God has made a home in the heavens for the sun. 5It bursts forth like a radiant bridegroom after his wedding. It rejoices like a great athlete eager to run the race. 6The sun rises at one end of the heavens and follows its course to the other end. Nothing can hide from its heat. 7The instructions of the LORD are perfect, reviving the soul. The decrees of the LORD are trustworthy, making wise the simple. 8The commandments of the LORD are right, bringing joy to the heart. The commands of the LORD are clear, giving insight for living. 9Reverence for the LORD is pure, lasting forever. The laws of the LORD are true; each one is fair. 10They are more desirable than gold, even the finest gold. They are sweeter than honey, even honey dripping from the comb. 11They are a warning to your servant, a great reward for those who obey them. 12How can I know all the sins lurking in my heart? Cleanse me from these hidden faults. 13Keep your servant from deliberate sins! Don’t let them control me. Then I will be free of guilt and innocent of great sin. 14May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing to you, O LORD, my rock and my redeemer.



