Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings
New Living Translation
Guard me as you would guard your own eyes. Hide me in the shadow of your wings.
English Standard Version
Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings,
Berean Study Bible
Keep me as the apple of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings
New American Standard Bible
Keep me as the apple of the eye; Hide me in the shadow of Your wings
New King James Version
Keep me as the apple of Your eye; Hide me under the shadow of Your wings,
King James Bible
Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of thy wings,
Christian Standard Bible
Protect me as the pupil of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings
Contemporary English Version
Protect me as you would your very own eyes; hide me in the shadow of your wings.
Good News Translation
Protect me as you would your very eyes; hide me in the shadow of your wings
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Protect me as the pupil of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings
International Standard Version
Protect me as the most precious part of the eye; hide me under the shadow of your wings
NET Bible
Protect me as you would protect the pupil of your eye! Hide me in the shadow of your wings!
New Heart English Bible
Keep me as the apple of your eye. Hide me under the shadow of your wings,
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Keep me like the pupil of the eye and in the shadow of your wings, hide me
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Guard me as if I were the pupil in your eye. Hide me in the shadow of your wings.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Keep me as the apple of the eye, Hide me in the shadow of Thy wings,
New American Standard 1977
Keep me as the apple of the eye; Hide me in the shadow of Thy wings,
King James 2000 Bible
Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of your wings,
American King James Version
Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of your wings,
American Standard Version
Keep me as the apple of the eye; Hide me under the shadow of thy wings,
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Keep me as the apple of the eye from those that resist thy right hand: thou shalt screen me by the covering of thy wings,
Douay-Rheims Bible
From them that resist thy right hand keep me, as the apple of thy eye. Protect me under the shadow of thy wings.
Darby Bible Translation
Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of thy wings,
English Revised Version
Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of thy wings,
Webster's Bible Translation
Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shade of thy wings.
World English Bible
Keep me as the apple of your eye. Hide me under the shadow of your wings,
Young's Literal Translation
Keep me as the apple, the daughter of the eye; In shadow of Thy wings thou dost hide me.
Hear My Righteous Plea
…7Show the wonders of Your loving devotion, You who save by Your right hand those who seek refuge from their foes. 8Keep me as the apple of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings 9from the wicked who assail me, from my mortal enemies who surround me.…
LexiconKeep me
שָׁ֭מְרֵנִי (mə·rê·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8104: To hedge about, guard, to protect, attend to
as the apple
כְּאִישׁ֣וֹן (kə·’î·šō·wn)
Preposition-k | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 380: The little man of the eye, the pupil, ball, the middle
of Your eye;
עָ֑יִן (‘ā·yin)
Noun - common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5869: An eye, a fountain
hide
תַּסְתִּירֵֽנִי׃ (tas·tî·rê·nî)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - second person masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5641: To hide, conceal
me in the shadow
בְּצֵ֥ל (bə·ṣêl)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 6738: A shadow
of Your wings
כְּ֝נָפֶ֗יךָ (kə·nā·p̄e·ḵā)
Noun - feminine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3671: An edge, extremity, a wing, a flap, a quarter, a pinnacle
Apple of the eye.--Literally, little man, daughter of the eye. The mannikin is, of course, the reflection seen in the pupil. Daughter is either a contraction of a word meaning cavity, or is the common Hebrew idiom which by son or daughter of expresses relation, as sons of the bow = arrows. In fact, the curious Hebrew phrase is substantially like the Greek ???? and Latin pupa, or pupilla, even to the gender.
Hide me under the shadow of thy wings.--The figure of the sheltering wings of the parent bird, so common in Hebrew literature, generally refers to the eagle or vulture, as in Deuteronomy 32:10-11, the source of both the beautiful images of the text. Our Lord's use of the figure is made more tender by the English rendering, "hen" (Matthew 23:37). (See Note New Testament Commentary.)Verse 8. - Keep me as the apple of the eye (comp. Deuteronomy 32. ]0, where the same simile is used). Here, however, the expression employed is still more tender and more practical: "Keep me," says David," as the apple, daughter of the eye." Hide me under the shadow of thy wings. This seems also to be a reminiscence of Deuteronomy, where, after the mention of the "apple of the eye," the water continues, As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, beareth them on her wings: so the Lord alone did lead him, and there was no strange god with him" (Deuteronomy 32:11, 12; comp. further Psalm 36:7; Psalm 57:1; Psalm 63:8; Psalm 91:4).
