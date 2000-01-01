Study Bible

7

8

9

Cross References

Numbers 6:24

May the LORD bless you and keep you;



Deuteronomy 32:10

He found him in a desert land, in a barren, howling wilderness; He surrounded him, He instructed him, He guarded him as the apple of His eye.



Ruth 2:12

May the LORD repay your work, and may you receive a rich reward from the LORD, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have taken refuge."



Psalm 16:1

Preserve me, O God, for in You I take refuge.



Psalm 27:5

For in the day of trouble He will hide me in His shelter; He will conceal me under the cover of His tent; He will set me high upon a rock.



Psalm 36:7

How precious is Your loving devotion, O God, that the children of men take refuge in the shadow of Your wings.



Psalm 57:1

Have mercy on me, O God, have mercy, for in You my soul takes refuge. In the shadow of Your wings I will take shelter until the danger has passed.



Psalm 61:4

Let me dwell in Your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of Your wings. Selah



Psalm 63:7

For You are my help; I will sing for joy in the shadow of Your wings.



Psalm 91:1

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.



Psalm 91:4

He will cover you with His feathers; under His wings you will find refuge; His faithfulness is a shield and rampart.



Proverbs 7:2

Keep my commandments and live; guard my teachings as the apple of your eye.



Zechariah 2:8

For this is what the LORD of Hosts says: "After His glory has sent me against the nations that have plundered you--for whoever touches you touches the apple of His eye--



Treasury of Scripture

Show the wonders of Your loving devotion, You who save by Your right hand those who seek refuge from their foes.from the wicked who assail me, from my mortal enemies who surround me.…

Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of your wings,

apple

Deuteronomy 32:10 He found him in a desert land, and in the waste howling wilderness; he led him about, he instructed him, he kept him as the apple of his eye.

Proverbs 7:2 Keep my commandments, and live; and my law as the apple of thine eye.

Zechariah 2:8 For thus saith the LORD of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye.

hide

Psalm 36:7 How excellent is thy lovingkindness, O God! therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings.

Psalm 57:1 To the chief Musician, Altaschith, Michtam of David, when he fled from Saul in the cave. Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful unto me: for my soul trusteth in thee: yea, in the shadow of thy wings will I make my refuge, until these calamities be overpast.

Psalm 61:4 I will abide in thy tabernacle for ever: I will trust in the covert of thy wings. Selah.