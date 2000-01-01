Study Bible

Cross References

Psalm 4:1

Answer me when I call, O God of my righteousness! You have relieved my distress; show me grace and hear my prayer.



Psalm 4:3

Know that the LORD has set apart the godly for Himself; the LORD will hear when I call to Him.



Psalm 20:9

O LORD, deliver the king. Answer us on the day we call.



Psalm 31:2

Incline Your ear to me; come quickly to my rescue. Be my rock of refuge, the stronghold of my deliverance.



Psalm 38:15

I wait for you, O LORD; You will answer, O Lord my God.



Psalm 54:2

Hear my prayer, O God; listen to the words of my mouth.



Psalm 71:2

In Your justice, rescue and deliver me; incline Your ear and save me.



Psalm 86:1

Incline Your ear, O LORD, and answer me, for I am poor and needy.



Psalm 86:7

In the day of my distress I will call on You, for You will answer me.



Psalm 88:2

May my prayer come before You; incline Your ear to my cry.



Psalm 116:2

Because He has inclined His ear to me, I will call on Him as long as I live.



Isaiah 37:17

Incline Your ear, O LORD, and hear; open Your eyes, O LORD, and see. Listen to all the words that Sennacherib has sent to defy the living God.



Treasury of Scripture

My steps have held to Your paths; my feet have not slipped.Show the wonders of Your loving devotion, You who save by Your right hand those who seek refuge from their foes.…

I have called on you, for you will hear me, O God: incline your ear to me, and hear my speech.

I have

Psalm 55:16 As for me, I will call upon God; and the LORD shall save me.

Psalm 66:19,20 But verily God hath heard me; he hath attended to the voice of my prayer…

Psalm 116:2 Because he hath inclined his ear unto me, therefore will I call upon him as long as I live.

incline

Psalm 13:3,4 Consider and hear me, O LORD my God: lighten mine eyes, lest I sleep the sleep of death; …

Isaiah 37:17,20 Incline thine ear, O LORD, and hear; open thine eyes, O LORD, and see: and hear all the words of Sennacherib, which hath sent to reproach the living God…

Daniel 9:17-19 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord's sake…