Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
I call on you, my God, for you will answer me; turn your ear to me and hear my prayer.
New Living Translation
I am praying to you because I know you will answer, O God. Bend down and listen as I pray.
English Standard Version
I call upon you, for you will answer me, O God; incline your ear to me; hear my words.
Berean Study Bible
I call on You, O God, for You will answer me. Incline Your ear to me; hear my words.
New American Standard Bible
I have called upon You, for You will answer me, O God; Incline Your ear to me, hear my speech.
New King James Version
I have called upon You, for You will hear me, O God; Incline Your ear to me, and hear my speech.
King James Bible
I have called upon thee, for thou wilt hear me, O God: incline thine ear unto me, and hear my speech.
Christian Standard Bible
I call on you, God, because you will answer me; listen closely to me; hear what I say.
Contemporary English Version
I pray to you, God, because you will help me. Listen and answer my prayer!
Good News Translation
I pray to you, O God, because you answer me; so turn to me and listen to my words.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I call on You, God, because You will answer me; listen closely to me; hear what I say.
International Standard Version
I call upon you, for you will answer me, God. Listen closely to me and hear my prayer.
NET Bible
I call to you for you will answer me, O God. Listen to me! Hear what I say!
New Heart English Bible
I have called on you, for you will answer me, God. Turn your ear to me. Hear my speech.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
I called you because you have answered me, God; incline your ear to me and hear my words.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I have called on you because you answer me, O God. Turn your ear toward me. Hear what I have to say.
JPS Tanakh 1917
As for me, I call upon Thee, for Thou wilt answer me, O God; Incline Thine ear unto me, hear my speech.
New American Standard 1977
I have called upon Thee, for Thou wilt answer me, O God; Incline Thine ear to me, hear my speech.
King James 2000 Bible
I have called upon you, for you will hear me, O God: incline your ear unto me, and hear my speech.
American King James Version
I have called on you, for you will hear me, O God: incline your ear to me, and hear my speech.
American Standard Version
I have called upon thee, for thou wilt answer me, O God: Incline thine ear unto me, and hear my speech.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
I have cried, for thou heardest me, O God: incline thine ear to me, and hearken to my words.
Douay-Rheims Bible
I have cried to thee, for thou, O God, hast heard me: O incline thy ear unto me, and hear my words.
Darby Bible Translation
I have called upon thee, for thou answerest me, O God. Incline thine ear unto me, hear my speech.
English Revised Version
I have called upon thee, for thou wilt answer me, O God: incline thine ear unto me, and hear my speech.
Webster's Bible Translation
I have called upon thee, for thou wilt hear me, O God: incline thy ear to me, and hear my speech.
World English Bible
I have called on you, for you will answer me, God. Turn your ear to me. Hear my speech.
Young's Literal Translation
I -- I called Thee, for Thou dost answer me, O God, incline Thine ear to me, hear my speech.
Study BibleHear My Righteous Plea
…5My steps have held to Your paths; my feet have not slipped. 6I call on You, O God, for You will answer me. Incline Your ear to me; hear my words. 7Show the wonders of Your loving devotion, You who save by Your right hand those who seek refuge from their foes.…
Cross References
Psalm 4:1
Answer me when I call, O God of my righteousness! You have relieved my distress; show me grace and hear my prayer.
Psalm 4:3
Know that the LORD has set apart the godly for Himself; the LORD will hear when I call to Him.
Psalm 20:9
O LORD, deliver the king. Answer us on the day we call.
Psalm 31:2
Incline Your ear to me; come quickly to my rescue. Be my rock of refuge, the stronghold of my deliverance.
Psalm 38:15
I wait for you, O LORD; You will answer, O Lord my God.
Psalm 54:2
Hear my prayer, O God; listen to the words of my mouth.
Psalm 71:2
In Your justice, rescue and deliver me; incline Your ear and save me.
Psalm 86:1
Incline Your ear, O LORD, and answer me, for I am poor and needy.
Psalm 86:7
In the day of my distress I will call on You, for You will answer me.
Psalm 88:2
May my prayer come before You; incline Your ear to my cry.
Psalm 116:2
Because He has inclined His ear to me, I will call on Him as long as I live.
Isaiah 37:17
Incline Your ear, O LORD, and hear; open Your eyes, O LORD, and see. Listen to all the words that Sennacherib has sent to defy the living God.
Treasury of Scripture
I have called on you, for you will hear me, O God: incline your ear to me, and hear my speech.
I have
Psalm 55:16 As for me, I will call upon God; and the LORD shall save me.
Psalm 66:19,20 But verily God hath heard me; he hath attended to the voice of my prayer…
Psalm 116:2 Because he hath inclined his ear unto me, therefore will I call upon him as long as I live.
incline
Psalm 13:3,4 Consider and hear me, O LORD my God: lighten mine eyes, lest I sleep the sleep of death; …
Isaiah 37:17,20 Incline thine ear, O LORD, and hear; open thine eyes, O LORD, and see: and hear all the words of Sennacherib, which hath sent to reproach the living God…
Daniel 9:17-19 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord's sake…
LexiconI
אֲנִֽי־ (’ă·nî-)
Pronoun - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 589: I
call on You,
קְרָאתִ֣יךָ (qə·rā·ṯî·ḵā)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - first person common singular | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7121: To call, proclaim, read
O God,
אֵ֑ל (’êl)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 410: Strength -- as adjective, mighty, the Almighty
for
כִֽי־ (ḵî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
You will answer me.
תַעֲנֵ֣נִי (ṯa·‘ă·nê·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 6030: To answer, respond
Incline
הַֽט־ (haṭ-)
Verb - Hifil - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5186: To stretch out, spread out, extend, incline, bend
Your ear
אָזְנְךָ֥ (’ā·zə·nə·ḵā)
Noun - feminine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 241: Broadness, the ear
to me;
לִ֝֗י (lî)
Preposition | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew
hear
שְׁמַ֣ע (šə·ma‘)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8085: To hear intelligently
my words.
אִמְרָתִֽי׃ (’im·rā·ṯî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 565: Utterance, speech, word
) I--is emphatic, "As for me, I," &c.Verse 6. - I have called upon thee, for thou wilt hear me, O God (comp. vers. 1, 2). Having established, as the ground of his claim to be heard of God, his own sincerity, steadfastness, and virtuous course in life (vers. 3-5), David now recurs to his original intent, and resumes his "prayer." He is sure that God will hear him, since his prayer is grounded on "right." Incline thine ear unto me, and hear my speech (comp. Psalm 71:2; Psalm 88:2, etc.).
Jump to PreviousAttention Cry Ear Hear Incline Prayer Speech Turn Turned Wilt Words
Jump to NextAttention Cry Ear Hear Incline Prayer Speech Turn Turned Wilt Words
LinksPsalm 17:6 NIV
Psalm 17:6 NLT
Psalm 17:6 ESV
Psalm 17:6 NASB
Psalm 17:6 KJV
Psalm 17:6 Bible Apps
Psalm 17:6 Biblia Paralela
Psalm 17:6 Chinese Bible
Psalm 17:6 French Bible
Psalm 17:6 German Bible
Alphabetical: and answer call called ear for give God have hear I Incline me my O on prayer speech to upon will you Your
OT Poetry: Psalm 17:6 I have called on you for you (Psalm Ps Psa.) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools