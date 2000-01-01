King James 2000

Jesus Teaches on Divorce

1And it came to pass, that when Jesus had finished these sayings, he departed from Galilee, and came into the region of Judea beyond Jordan;

2And great multitudes followed him; and he healed them there.

3The Pharisees also came unto him, testing him, and saying unto him, Is it lawful for a man to put away his wife for every cause?

4And he answered and said unto them, Have you not read, that he who made them at the beginning made them male and female,

5And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they two shall be one flesh?

6Therefore they are no more two, but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man put asunder.

7They said unto him, Why did Moses then command to give a writing of divorcement, and to put her away?

8He said unto them, Moses because of the hardness of your hearts allowed you to put away your wives: but from the beginning it was not so.

9And I say unto you, Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, commits adultery: and whoever marries her who is put away does commit adultery.

10His disciples said unto him, If the case of the man be so with his wife, it is not good to marry.

11But he said unto them, All men cannot receive this saying, only they to whom it is given.

12For there are some eunuchs, who were so born from their mother's womb: and there are some eunuchs, who were made eunuchs of men: and there are eunuchs, who have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven's sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.

Allow Little Children to Come

13Then were there brought unto him little children, that he should put his hands on them, and pray: and the disciples rebuked them.

14But Jesus said, Allow little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.

15And he laid his hands on them, and departed from there.

The Rich Young Man

16And, behold, one came and said unto him, Good Teacher, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?

17And he said unto him, Why do you call me good? there is none good but one, that is, God: but if you will enter into life, keep the commandments.

18He said unto him, Which? Jesus said, You shall do no murder, You shall not commit adultery, You shall not steal, You shall not bear false witness,

19Honor your father and your mother: and, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.

20The young man said unto him, All these things have I kept from my youth up: what lack I yet?

21Jesus said unto him, If you will be perfect, go and sell what you have, and give to the poor, and you shall have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.

22But when the young man heard that saying, he went away sorrowful: for he had great possessions.

23Then said Jesus unto his disciples, Verily I say unto you, That a rich man shall hardly enter into the kingdom of heaven.

24And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.

25When his disciples heard it, they were exceedingly amazed, saying, Who then can be saved?

26But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.

27Then answered Peter and said unto him, Behold, we have forsaken all, and followed you; what shall we have therefore?

28And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That you who have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit on the throne of his glory, you also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.

29And everyone that has forsaken houses, or brothers, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name's sake, shall receive a hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life.

30But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first.