New International Version
When your words came, I ate them; they were my joy and my heart's delight, for I bear your name, LORD God Almighty.
New Living Translation
When I discovered your words, I devoured them. They are my joy and my heart’s delight, for I bear your name, O LORD God of Heaven’s Armies.
English Standard Version
Your words were found, and I ate them, and your words became to me a joy and the delight of my heart, for I am called by your name, O LORD, God of hosts.
Berean Study Bible
Your words were found, and I ate them. Your words became my joy and my heart’s delight. For I bear Your name, O LORD God of Hosts.
New American Standard Bible
Your words were found and I ate them, And Your words became for me a joy and the delight of my heart; For I have been called by Your name, O LORD God of hosts.
New King James Version
Your words were found, and I ate them, And Your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart; For I am called by Your name, O LORD God of hosts.
King James Bible
Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy name, O LORD God of hosts.
Christian Standard Bible
Your words were found, and I ate them. Your words became a delight to me and the joy of my heart, for I bear your name, LORD God of Armies.
Contemporary English Version
When you spoke to me, I was glad to obey, because I belong to you, the LORD All-Powerful.
Good News Translation
You spoke to me, and I listened to every word. I belong to you, LORD God Almighty, and so your words filled my heart with joy and happiness.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Your words were found, and I ate them. Your words became a delight to me and the joy of my heart, for I am called by Your name, Yahweh God of Hosts.
International Standard Version
Your words were found, and I consumed them. Your words were joy and my hearts delight, because I bear your name, LORD God of the Heavenly Armies.
NET Bible
As your words came to me I drank them in, and they filled my heart with joy and happiness because I belong to you.
New Heart English Bible
Your words were found, and I ate them; and your words were to me a joy and the rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by your name, LORD, God of hosts.
A Faithful Version
Your words were found, and I ate them; and Your Word was to me the joy and gladness of my heart; for I am called by Your name, O LORD God of hosts.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Your words were found, and I devoured them. Your words are my joy and my heart's delight, because I am called by your name, O LORD God of Armies.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Thy words were found, and I did eat them; And Thy words were unto me a joy and the rejoicing of my heart; Because Thy name was called on me, O LORD God of hosts.
New American Standard 1977
Thy words were found and I ate them, And Thy words became for me a joy and the delight of my heart; For I have been called by Thy name, O LORD God of hosts.
King James 2000 Bible
Your words were found, and I did eat them; and your word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by your name, O LORD God of hosts.
American King James Version
Your words were found, and I did eat them; and your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by your name, O LORD God of hosts.
American Standard Version
Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy words were unto me a joy and the rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by thy name, O Jehovah, God of hosts.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
consume them; and thy word shall be to me for the joy and gladness of my heart: for thy name has been called upon me, O Lord Almighty.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Thy words were found, and I did eat them, and thy word was to me a joy and gladness of my heart: for thy name is called upon me, O Lord God of hosts.
Darby Bible Translation
Thy words were found, and I did eat them, and thy words were unto me the joy and rejoicing of my heart; for I am called by thy name, O Jehovah, God of hosts.
English Revised Version
Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy words were unto me a joy and the rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy name, O LORD God of hosts.
Webster's Bible Translation
Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by thy name, O LORD God of hosts.
World English Bible
Your words were found, and I ate them; and your words were to me a joy and the rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by your name, Yahweh, God of Armies.
Young's Literal Translation
Thy words have been found, and I eat them, And Thy word is to me for a joy, And for the rejoicing of my heart, For Thy name is called on me, O Jehovah, God of Hosts.
Study BibleJeremiah's Woe
…15You understand, O LORD; remember me and attend to me. Avenge me against my persecutors. In Your patience, do not take me away. Know that I endure reproach for Your honor. 16Your words were found, and I ate them. Your words became my joy and my heart’s delight. For I bear Your name, O LORD God of Hosts.17I never sat with the band of revelers, nor did I celebrate with them. Because Your hand was on me, I sat alone, for You have filled me with indignation.…
Cross References
Revelation 10:9
And I went to the angel and said, "Give me the small scroll." "Take it and eat it," he said. "It will make your stomach bitter, but in your mouth it will be sweet as honey."
Job 23:12
I have not departed from the command of His lips; I have treasured the words of His mouth more than my daily bread.
Psalm 119:103
How sweet are Your words to my taste, sweeter than honey in my mouth.
Jeremiah 14:9
Why are You like a man taken by surprise, like a warrior powerless to save? Yet You are among us, O LORD, and we are called by Your name. Do not forsake us!
Ezekiel 2:8
But you, son of man, listen to what I tell you. Do not be rebellious like that rebellious house. Open your mouth and eat what I give you."
Ezekiel 3:3
"Son of man," He said to me, "eat and fill your stomach with this scroll I am giving you." So I ate, and it was as sweet as honey in my mouth.
Micah 2:7
Should it be said, O house of Jacob, "Is the Spirit of the LORD impatient? Are these the things He does?" Do not My words bring good to him who walks uprightly?
Treasury of Scripture
Your words were found, and I did eat them; and your word was to me the joy and rejoicing of my heart: for I am called by your name, O LORD God of hosts.
I did.
Ezekiel 3:1-3 Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, eat that thou findest; eat this roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel…
Revelation 10:9 And I went unto the angel, and said unto him, Give me the little book. And he said unto me, Take it, and eat it up; and it shall make thy belly bitter, but it shall be in thy mouth sweet as honey.
thy word.
Job 23:12 Neither have I gone back from the commandment of his lips; I have esteemed the words of his mouth more than my necessary food.
Psalm 19:10 More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb.
Psalm 119:72,97,101-103,111 The law of thy mouth is better unto me than thousands of gold and silver…
I am called by thy name.
Jeremiah 14:9 Why shouldest thou be as a man astonied, as a mighty man that cannot save? yet thou, O LORD, art in the midst of us, and we are called by thy name; leave us not.
LexiconYour words
דְבָרֶ֙יךָ֙ (ḏə·ḇā·re·ḵā)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1697: A word, a matter, thing, a cause
were found,
נִמְצְא֤וּ (nim·ṣə·’ū)
Verb - Nifal - Perfect - third person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 4672: To come forth to, appear, exist, to attain, find, acquire, to occur, meet, be present
and I ate them.
וָאֹ֣כְלֵ֔ם (wā·’ō·ḵə·lêm)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Consecutive imperfect - first person common singular | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 398: To eat
Your words
דְבָֽרְךָ֙ (ḏə·ḇā·rə·ḵā)
Noun - masculine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1697: A word, a matter, thing, a cause
became
וַיְהִ֤י (way·hî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Consecutive imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
a delight
לְשָׂשׂ֖וֹן (lə·śā·śō·wn)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8342: Cheerfulness, welcome
to me
לִ֔י (lî)
Preposition | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew
and my heart’s
לְבָבִ֑י (lə·ḇā·ḇî)
Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 3824: Inner man, mind, will, heart
delight,
וּלְשִׂמְחַ֣ת (ū·lə·śim·ḥaṯ)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-l | Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 8057: Blithesomeness, glee
for
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
I bear
נִקְרָ֤א (niq·rā)
Verb - Nifal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7121: To call, proclaim, read
Your name,
שִׁמְךָ֙ (šim·ḵā)
Noun - masculine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8034: A name
O LORD
יְהוָ֖ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
God
אֱלֹהֵ֥י (’ĕ·lō·hê)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
of Hosts.
צְבָאֽוֹת׃ (ṣə·ḇā·’ō·wṯ)
Noun - common plural
Strong's Hebrew 6635: A mass of persons, reg, organized for, war, a campaign
Thy words were found . . .--The words go back to the mission of Jeremiah 1, and paint, with a wonderful power, the beginning of a prophet's work, the new-born intensity of joy in the sense of communion with the Eternal. The soul feeds on the words that come to it (see the same figure in a bolder form in Ezekiel 2:8; Ezekiel 3:1-3; Revelation 10:9). They are "sweeter than honey and the honeycomb" (Psalm 19:10). They are incorporated with its life, are "the rejoicing of its heart." He is called by the Name of "the Lord God of hosts," or, more literally, that Name is called upon him. As the witness of his special consecration, he becomes, like other prophets, "a man of God" (1Kings 13:1; 2Kings 7:2; 1Timothy 6:11).Verse 16. - Thy words were found. Jeremiah here describes his first reception of a Divine revelation. Truth is like "treasure hid in a field;" he alone who seeks it with an unprejudiced mind can "find" it. But there are some things which no "searching" of the intellect can "find" (Job 11:7; Job 37:23; Ecclesiastes 3:11; Ecclesiastes 8:17); yet by a special revelation they may be "found" by God's "spokesmen," or prophets. This is the train of thought which underlies Jeremiah's expression here. The "words," or revelations, of Jehovah are regarded as having an objective existence in the ideal world of which God is the light, and as "descending" from thence (comp. Isaiah 9:8) into the consciousness of the prophet. So Ezekiel 3:1, "Eat that thou findest." I did eat them; I assimilated them, as it were (comp. Ezekiel 2:8; Ezekiel 3:3). I am called by thy name; literally, thy name hath been (or, had been) called upon me; i.e. I have (or, had) been specially dedicated to thy service. The phrase is often used of Israel (see on Jeremiah 14:9), and, as here applied, intimates that a faithful prophet was, as it were, the embodied ideal of an Israelite.
