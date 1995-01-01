Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.
New Living Translation
Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.
English Standard Version
Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.
Berean Study Bible
Be kind and tenderhearted to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ God forgave you.
Berean Literal Bible
And be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, as also in Christ God forgave you.
King James Bible
And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.
New King James Version
And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.
New American Standard Bible
Be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.
NASB 1995
Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.
NASB 1977
And be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.
Amplified Bible
Be kind and helpful to one another, tender-hearted [compassionate, understanding], forgiving one another [readily and freely], just as God in Christ also forgave you.
Christian Standard Bible
And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.
American Standard Version
and be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, even as God also in Christ forgave you.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And be sweet one toward another and affectionate, and be forgiving one another, just as God in The Messiah has forgiven us.
Contemporary English Version
Instead, be kind and merciful, and forgive others, just as God forgave you because of Christ.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And be ye kind one to another; merciful, forgiving one another, even as God hath forgiven you in Christ.
English Revised Version
and be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, even as God also in Christ forgave you.
Good News Translation
Instead, be kind and tender-hearted to one another, and forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Be kind to each other, sympathetic, forgiving each other as God has forgiven you through Christ.
International Standard Version
And be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another just as God has forgiven you in the Messiah.
Literal Standard Version
and become kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, according as God also forgave you in Christ.
NET Bible
Instead, be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ also forgave you.
New Heart English Bible
And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God also in Christ forgave you.
Weymouth New Testament
On the contrary learn to be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ has also forgiven you.
World English Bible
And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God also in Christ forgave you.
Young's Literal Translation
and become one to another kind, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, according as also God in Christ did forgive you.
Additional Translations ...
ContextNew Life in Christ
…31Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, outcry and slander, along with every form of malice. 32 Be kind and tenderhearted to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ God forgave you.
Cross References
2 Samuel 7:21
For the sake of Your word and according to Your own heart, You have accomplished this great thing and revealed it to Your servant.
Proverbs 19:11
A man's insight gives him patience, and his virtue is to overlook an offense.
Matthew 6:14
For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.
Matthew 18:33
Shouldn't you have had mercy on your fellow servant, just as I had on you?'
1 Corinthians 13:4
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.
2 Corinthians 2:7
So instead, you ought to forgive and comfort him, so that he will not be overwhelmed by excessive sorrow.
2 Corinthians 2:10
If you forgive anyone, I also forgive him. And if I have forgiven anything, I have forgiven it in the presence of Christ for your sake,
Ephesians 5:1
Be imitators of God, therefore, as beloved children,
Colossians 3:12
Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, clothe yourselves with hearts of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.
Colossians 3:13
Bear with one another and forgive any complaint you may have against someone else. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.
1 Peter 3:8
Finally, all of you, be like-minded and sympathetic, love as brothers, be tenderhearted and humble.
Treasury of Scripture
And be you kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake has forgiven you.
kind.
Ruth 2:20 And Naomi said unto her daughter in law, Blessed be he of the LORD, who hath not left off his kindness to the living and to the dead. And Naomi said unto her, The man is near of kin unto us, one of our next kinsmen.
Psalm 112:4,5,9 Unto the upright there ariseth light in the darkness: he is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous…
Proverbs 19:22 The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar.
tender-hearted.
Psalm 145:9 The LORD is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.
Proverbs 12:10 A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.
Luke 1:78 Through the tender mercy of our God; whereby the dayspring from on high hath visited us,
forgiving.
Ephesians 5:1 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
Genesis 50:17,18 So shall ye say unto Joseph, Forgive, I pray thee now, the trespass of thy brethren, and their sin; for they did unto thee evil: and now, we pray thee, forgive the trespass of the servants of the God of thy father. And Joseph wept when they spake unto him…
Matthew 6:12,14,15 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors…
Kind . . . tenderhearted.--"Kindness" is gentleness in bearing with wrong (Luke 6:35; Romans 11:22; Ephesians 2:7; 1Peter 2:3). "Tenderheartedness" (see 1Peter 3:8) is more positive warmth of sympathy and love. Both issue in free "forgiveness," after the model of the universal and unfailing forgiveness "of God in Christ" to us--the only model we dare to follow, suggested by our Saviour Himself in the Lord's Prayer, and expressly enjoined in Luke 6:36. It is a forgiveness which in us, as in Him, does not imply condonation of evil, or even the withholding of needful chastisement, but which absolutely ignores self, conquers man's selfish anger, and knows no limit, even up to "seventy times seven."
Verse 32. - But be ye kind one to another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another (opposed to bitterness, wrath, anger; Bengel). Kind (χρηστοί), sweet, amiable in disposition, subduing all that is harsh and hasty, encouraging all that is gentle and good; tender-hearted (εὔσπλαγχνοι), denoting a specially compassionate feeling, such as may arise from the thought of the infirmities, griefs, and miseries to which more or less all are subject; these emotional conditions to bear the practical fruit of forgiveness, and the forgiveness to be mutual (χαριζόμενοι ἑαυτοῖς), as if under the feeling that what you give today you require to ask tomorrow, net being too hard on the faults of others, remembering that you have your own. Even as God in Christ also forgave you. The A.V. rendering, "for Christ's sake," is objectionable every way: it is not literal; it omits the characteristic feature of the Epistle, "in Christ," losing the force of the consideration that the forgiveness was dispensed by the Father, acting with or wholly one with the Son; and it gives a shade of countenance to the great error that the Father personally was not disposed to forgive till he was prevailed on to do so by the interposition of the Son. The aorist, "forgave," is more literal and better than the perfect, "hath forgiven;" it points to a definite time when forgiveness was bestowed, viz. the moment of real belief in Christ, and hearty acceptance of his grace. The vague atmosphere in which many envelop the question of their forgiveness is very hurtful; it checks their thanksgivings, dulls their joy, quenches hope, and dilutes the great dynamic power of the gospel - the power that impels us to forgive our brother, as well as to abound in the work of the Lord with a tender conscience, the sense of forgiveness urges to the most full and hearty doing of God's will; but when hypocrites, with seared consciences claim to be forgiven, they steal what is not their own, and become more abandoned to wickedness.