

































































































































































Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.Be kind and tenderhearted to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ God forgave you.And be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, as also in Christ God forgave you.And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.Be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.And be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.Be kindhelpful to one another, tender-hearted [compassionate, understanding], forgiving one another [readily and freely], just as God in Christ also forgave you.And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.and be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, even as God also in Christ forgave you.And be sweet one toward another and affectionate, and be forgiving one another, just as God in The Messiah has forgiven us.Instead, be kind and merciful, and forgive others, just as God forgave you because of Christ.And be ye kind one to another; merciful, forgiving one another, even as God hath forgiven you in Christ.and be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, even as God also in Christ forgave you.Instead, be kind and tender-hearted to one another, and forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ.Be kind to each other, sympathetic, forgiving each other as God has forgiven you through Christ.And be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another just as God has forgiven you in the Messiah.and become kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, according as God also forgave you in Christ.Instead, be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ also forgave you.And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God also in Christ forgave you.On the contrary learn to be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ has also forgiven you.And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God also in Christ forgave you.and become one to another kind, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, according as also God in Christ did forgive you.