Berean Literal Bible

Teachings about Divorce

(Mark 10:1-12)

1And it came to pass, when Jesus had finished these words, He withdrew from Galilee and came to the region of Judea, beyond the Jordan. 2And great crowds followed Him, and He healed them there.

3And Pharisees came to Him, testing Him and saying, “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife for every cause?”

4And answering He said, “Have you not read that the One having created from the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ 5and said, ‘On account of this a man will leave the father and mother and be joined with his wife, and the two will become into one flesh’ ?— 6so that they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God united together, let man not separate.”

7They say to Him, “Why then did Moses command to give a roll of divorce and to send her away?”

8He says to them, “In view of your hardness of heart, Moses allowed you to divorce your wives; but it was not this way from the beginning. 9And I say to you that whoever shall divorce his wife except for sexual immorality, and shall marry another, commits adultery.”

10His disciples say to Him, “If this is the case of the man with the wife, it is better not to marry.”

11And He said to them, “Not all receive this word, but only those to whom it has been given. 12For there are eunuchs who were born thus from their mother’s womb, and there are eunuchs who were made eunuchs by men, and there are eunuchs who made themselves eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of the heavens. The one being able to receive it, let him receive it.”

Jesus Blesses the Children

(Mark 10:13-16; Luke 18:15-17)

13Then little children were brought to Him, that He might lay the hands on them, and might pray. But the disciples rebuked them. 14But Jesus said, “Permit the little children, and do not forbid them to come to Me, for of such is the kingdom of the heavens.” 15And having laid the hands upon them, He departed from there.

The Rich Young Man

(Mark 10:17-31; Luke 18:18-30)

16And behold, one having come to Him said, “Teacher, what good thing shall I do that I might have eternal life?”

17And He said to him, “Why do you ask Me about what is good? Only One is good. But if you desire to enter into life, keep the commandments.”

18He says to Him, “Which?”

And Jesus said, “‘You shall not murder, you shall not commit adultery, you shall not steal, you shall not bear false witness, 19you shall honor the father and mother, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ ”

20The young man says to him, “All these things I have kept. What do I still lack?”

21Jesus was saying to him, “If you desire to be perfect, go, sell what you are possessing, and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in the heavens; and come, follow Me.”

22And having heard this statement, the young man went away grieving; for he was one having many possessions.

23And Jesus said His to disciples, “Truly I say to you that with difficulty a rich man will enter into the kingdom of the heavens. 24And again I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.”

25And the disciples having heard were exceedingly astonished, saying, “Who then is able to be saved?”

26And Jesus having looked on them, said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

27Then Peter answering said to Him, “Behold, we left all things and followed You; what then will be to us?”

28And Jesus said to them, “Truly I say to you that in the regeneration, when the Son of Man shall sit down upon His throne of glory, you having followed Me, you also will sit on twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel. 29And everyone who has left houses, or brothers, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for the sake of My name, will receive a hundredfold, and will inherit eternal life. 30But many who are first will be last, and the last first.

4

5

9

18-19

29