Teachings about Divorce

(Mark 10:1–12)

1And it came to pass when Jesus finished these words that He withdrew from Galilee and came into the borders of Judea beyond the Jordan. 2And many crowds followed Him, and He healed them there.

3And Pharisees came to Him, testing Him and saying, “Is it lawful for a man to send away his wife for any cause?”

4And answering, He said, “Did you⁺ not read that the One having created from the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ 5and He said, ‘On account of this a man will leave the father and the mother and be joined with his wife, and the two will be for one flesh’ ? 6So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God yoked together, let man not separate.”

7They say to Him, “Why then did Moses command to give her a roll of divorce and to send her away? ”

8He says to them, “Moses, for your⁺ hardness of heart, allowed you⁺ to divorce your⁺ wives; but it has not been this way from the beginning. 9And I say to you⁺ that whoever shall send away his wife, except for sexual immorality, and shall marry another, he commits adultery. ”

10His disciples say to Him, “If this is the case of the man with the wife, it is better not to marry.”

11And He said to them, “Not all receive this word, but those to whom it has been given. 12For there are eunuchs who were born thus from the womb of their mother, and there are eunuchs who were made eunuchs by men, and there are eunuchs who made themselves eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of the heavens. The one being able to receive it, let him receive it.”

Jesus Blesses the Children

(Mark 10:13–16; Luke 18:15–17)

13Then little children were brought to Him so that He might lay the hands on them and He might pray, but the disciples rebuked them. 14But Jesus said, “Permit the little children, and do not forbid them to come to Me! For unto such is the kingdom of the heavens.” 15And having laid the hands on them, He went from there.

The Rich Young Man

(Mark 10:17–31; Luke 18:18–30)

16And behold, one having come to Him said, “Teacher, what good shall I do so that I shall have eternal life?”

17And He said to him, “Why do you ask Me about the good? One is good. But if you want to enter into life, keep the commandments.”

18He says to Him, “Which?”

And Jesus said, “‘You will not murder, you will not commit adultery, you will not steal, you will not bear false witness, 19honor the father and the mother, and you will love your neighbor as yourself.’ ”

20The young man says to Him, “All these I kept. What do I still lack?”

21Jesus was saying to him, “If you want to be perfect, go, sell what you are possessing and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in the heavens. And come, follow Me.”

22And having heard this word, the young man went away grieving, for he was one having many possessions.

23And Jesus said to His disciples, “Truly I say to you⁺ that with difficulty a rich man will enter into the kingdom of the heavens. 24And again I say to you⁺, it is easier for a camel to enter through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.”

25And having heard, the disciples were exceedingly astonished, saying, “Who then is able to be saved?”

26And having looked on them, Jesus said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

27Then answering, Peter said to Him, “Behold, we have left all and followed You. What then will be unto us?”

28And Jesus said to them, “Truly I say to you⁺ that you⁺, the ones having followed Me, in the regeneration, when the Son of Man shall sit down upon His throne of glory, you⁺ also will sit on twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel. 29And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for the sake of My name will receive a hundredfold and will inherit eternal life. 30But many who are first will be last, and last, first.



Footnotes:



3 BYZ and TR the Pharisees

4 Genesis 1:27; Genesis 5:2

5 Genesis 2:24 (see also LXX)

7 See Deuteronomy 24:1.

9 SBL and BYZ include And he who marries a divorced woman commits adultery; see Matthew 5:32.

10 SBL and WH The disciples

17 BYZ and TR 16...“Good Teacher, what good shall I do so that I might have eternal life?” 17“Why do you call Me good?” See Mark 10:17–18 and Luke 18:18–19.

19 Exodus 20:12–16; Leviticus 19:18; Deuteronomy 5:16–20

20 BYZ and TR include from my youth.

25 BYZ and TR His disciples

28 Or in the renewal of all things

29 NE, WH, and NA do not include or wife.

