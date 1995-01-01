Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
New Living Translation
Three things will last forever—faith, hope, and love—and the greatest of these is love.
English Standard Version
So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
Berean Study Bible
And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love.
Berean Literal Bible
But now these three things abide: faith, hope, love; but the greatest of these is love.
King James Bible
And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.
New King James Version
And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
New American Standard Bible
But now faith, hope, and love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
NASB 1995
But now faith, hope, love, abide these three; but the greatest of these is love.
NASB 1977
But now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
Amplified Bible
And now there remain: faith [abiding trust in God and His promises], hope [confident expectation of eternal salvation], love [unselfish love for others growing out of God’s love for me], these three [the choicest graces]; but the greatest of these is love.
Christian Standard Bible
Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love—but the greatest of these is love.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
American Standard Version
But now abideth faith, hope, love, these three; and the greatest of these is love.
Contemporary English Version
For now there are faith, hope, and love. But of these three, the greatest is love.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And now there remain faith, hope, and charity, these three: but the greatest of these is charity.
English Revised Version
But now abideth faith, hope, love, these three; and the greatest of these is love.
Good News Translation
Meanwhile these three remain: faith, hope, and love; and the greatest of these is love.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
So these three things remain: faith, hope, and love. But the best one of these is love.
International Standard Version
Right now three things remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
Literal Standard Version
and now there remains faith, hope, love—these three; and the greatest of these [is] love.
NET Bible
And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
New Heart English Bible
But now faith, hope, and love remain--these three. The greatest of these is love.
Weymouth New Testament
And so there remain Faith, Hope, Love--these three; and of these the greatest is Love.
World English Bible
But now faith, hope, and love remain--these three. The greatest of these is love.
Young's Literal Translation
and now there doth remain faith, hope, love -- these three; and the greatest of these is love.
Additional Translations ...
Study BibleLove
…12Now we see but a dim reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. 13And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love.
Cross References
Galatians 5:6
For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision has any value. All that matters is faith, expressed through love.
1 Thessalonians 1:3
and continually recalling before our God and Father your work of faith, your labor of love, and your enduring hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Hebrews 6:19
We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain,
And now abideth . . .--Better, Thus there abide . . . The "now" is not here temporal, but logical. It is not "now" (i.e., this present life) contrasted with the future, but it is the conclusion of the whole argument. From all that has been urged in the previous verses it follows that these three graces--faith, hope, love--remain imperishable and immortal. Gifts such as the Corinthian Church rejoiced in shall pass away when the perfect succeeds the imperfect; the graces of faith, hope, love shall remain in the next life, exalted and purified. But even in this trinity of graces there is an order, and love stands first. The contrast is not between love which is imperishable and faith and hope which are perishable, but between ephemeral gifts and enduring graces. It is strange how completely in popular thinking this has been lost sight of, and hence we find such words as these--
"Faith will vanish into sight,
Hope be emptied in delight,
Love in heaven will shine more bright,
Therefore give us love;"
which express almost the opposite of what the Apostle really wrote.
There need be no difficulty in understanding that "faith," in the sense of trust in Christ as our Saviour, may continue in the heavenly state; indeed, when we see Him face to face, and see actually how great a salvation He hath obtained for us, that faith may' be expected to glow with a new and increasing fervour Hope, too, need never cease if that new life is to be progressive. If hope lives by feeding on the present as the promise of the future, surely it will have a more abundant sustenance in that life than in this. Yet love stands supreme; indeed, both faith and hope would perish without her. (See Matthew 26:35; Galatians 5:6.)
Verse 13. - And now. The "now" is not temporal (as opposed to the "then" of the previous verse), but logical. It sums up the paragraph. Abideth. These three graces are fundamental and permanent; not transient, like the charisms, on which the Corinthians were priding themselves, but which should all be "annulled." Faith, hope, charity. It might be difficult to see how "hope" should be permanent. But if the future state be progressive throughout eternity and infinitude, hope will never quite be lost in fruition. Even "within the veil," it will still remain as "an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast" (Hebrews 6:19). The greatest of these is charity; more literally, greater than these is love. St. Paul does not explain why love is the greatest and best of the three. Various reasons may be given.