New International Version
The eyes of all look to you, and you give them their food at the proper time.
New Living Translation
The eyes of all look to you in hope; you give them their food as they need it.
English Standard Version
The eyes of all look to you, and you give them their food in due season.
Berean Study Bible
The eyes of all look to You, and You give them their food in season.
New American Standard Bible
The eyes of all look to You, And You give them their food in due time.
New King James Version
The eyes of all look expectantly to You, And You give them their food in due season.
King James Bible
The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their meat in due season.
Christian Standard Bible
All eyes look to you, and you give them their food at the proper time.
Contemporary English Version
Everyone depends on you, and when the time is right, you provide them with food.
Good News Translation
All living things look hopefully to you, and you give them food when they need it.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
All eyes look to You, and You give them their food at the proper time.
International Standard Version
Everyone's eyes are on you, as you give them their food in due time.
NET Bible
Everything looks to you in anticipation, and you provide them with food on a regular basis.
New Heart English Bible
The eyes of all wait for you. You give them their food in due season.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
The eyes of everyone are raised to you; you give them food in their times.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The eyes of all creatures look to you, and you give them their food at the proper time.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The eyes of all wait for Thee, And Thou givest them their food in due season.
New American Standard 1977
The eyes of all look to Thee, And Thou dost give them their food in due time.
King James 2000 Bible
The eyes of all wait upon you; and you give them their food in due season.
American King James Version
The eyes of all wait on you; and you give them their meat in due season.
American Standard Version
The eyes of all wait for thee; And thou givest them their food in due season.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their food in due season.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The eyes of all hope in thee, O Lord: and thou givest them meat in due season.
Darby Bible Translation
The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their food in its season.
English Revised Version
The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their meat in due season.
Webster's Bible Translation
The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their food in due season.
World English Bible
The eyes of all wait for you. You give them their food in due season.
Young's Literal Translation
The eyes of all unto Thee do look, And Thou art giving to them their food in its season,
Study BibleI Will Exalt You, My God and King
…14The LORD upholds all who fall and lifts up all who are bowed down. 15The eyes of all look to You, and You give them their food in season. 16You open Your hand and satisfy the desire of every living thing.…
Cross References
Genesis 1:30
And to every beast of the earth and every bird of the air and every creature that crawls upon the earth--everything that has the breath of life in it--I have given every green plant for food." And it was so.
Psalm 104:21
The young lions roar for their prey and seek their food from God.
Psalm 104:27
All creatures look to You to give them their food in due season.
Psalm 136:25
He gives food to every creature. His loving devotion endures forever.
Psalm 145:9
The LORD is good to all; His compassion rests on all He has made.
Psalm 146:7
executing justice for the oppressed, giving food to the hungry. The LORD sets the prisoners free,
Psalm 147:9
He provides food for the animals, and for the young ravens when they call.
Treasury of Scripture
The eyes of all wait on you; and you give them their meat in due season.
the eyes
Psalm 145:9 The LORD is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.
Psalm 104:21,27 The young lions roar after their prey, and seek their meat from God…
Psalm 136:25 Who giveth food to all flesh: for his mercy endureth for ever.
wait upon thee, or.
LexiconThe eyes
עֵֽינֵי־ (‘ê·nê-)
Noun - cdc
Strong's Hebrew 5869: An eye, a fountain
of all
כֹ֭ל (ḵōl)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
look
יְשַׂבֵּ֑רוּ (yə·śab·bê·rū)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7663: To scrutinize, to expect
to You,
אֵלֶ֣יךָ (’ê·le·ḵā)
Preposition | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
and You
וְאַתָּ֤ה (wə·’at·tāh)
Conjunctive waw | Pronoun - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 859: Thou and thee, ye and you
give
נֽוֹתֵן־ (nō·w·ṯên-)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
them
אֶת־ (’eṯ-)
Direct object marker
Strong's Hebrew 853: Untranslatable mark of the accusative case
their food
אָכְלָ֣ם (’ā·ḵə·lām)
Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 400: Food
in season.
בְּעִתּֽוֹ׃ (bə·‘it·tōw)
Preposition-b | Noun - common singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6256: Time, now, when
Psalm 104:27-28Verse 15. - The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their meat in due season (cf. Psalm 104:21, 27; Psalm 136:25; Psalm 147:9). The constant supply of all living creatures with their necessary food is little less than a standing miracle.
