The Ministry of the Twelve
1Then Jesus called the Twelvea together and gave them power and authority over all demons, and power to cure diseases. 2And He sent them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick. 3“Take nothing for the journey,” He told them, “no staff, no bag, no bread, no money,b no second tunic. 4Whatever house you enter, stay there until you leave that area. 5If anyone does not welcome you, shake the dust off your feet when you leave that town, as a testimony against them.”
6So they set out and went from village to village, preaching the gospel and healing people everywhere.
Herod Tries to See Jesus
7When Herod the tetrarch heard about all that was happening, he was perplexed. For some were saying that John had risen from the dead, 8others that Elijah had appeared, and still others that a prophet of old had arisen.
9“I beheaded John,” Herod said, “but who is this man I hear such things about?” And he kept trying to see Jesus.
The Feeding of the Five Thousand
10Then the apostles returned and reported to Jesus all that they had done. Taking them away privately, He withdrew to a town called Bethsaida. 11But the crowds found out and followed Him. He welcomed them and spoke to them about the kingdom of God, and He healed those who needed healing.
12As the day neared its end, the Twelve came to Jesus and said, “Dismiss the crowd so they can go to the surrounding villages and countryside for lodging and provisions. For we are in a desolate place here.”
13But Jesus told them, “You give them something to eat.”
“We have only five loaves of bread and two fish,” they answered, “unless we go and buy food for all these people.” 14(There were about five thousand men.)
He told His disciples, “Have them sit down in groups of about fifty each.” 15They did so, and everyone was seated.
16Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, Jesus spoke a blessing and broke them. Then He gave them to the disciples to set before the people.
17They all ate and were satisfied, and the disciples picked up twelve basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over.
Peter’s Confession of Christ
18One day as Jesus was praying in private and the disciples were with Him, He questioned them: “Who do the crowds say I am?”
19They replied, “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, that a prophet of old has arisen.”
20“But what about you?” Jesus asked. “Who do you say I am?”
Peter answered, “The Christ of God.”
Christ’s Passion Foretold
21Jesus strictly warned them not to tell this to anyone. 22“The Son of Man must suffer many things,” He said. “He must be rejected by the elders, chief priests, and scribes, and He must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.”
Take Up Your Cross
23Then Jesus said to all of them, “If anyone wants to come after Me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow Me. 24For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will save it.
25What does it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet lose or forfeit his very self? 26If anyone is ashamed of Me and My words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of him when He comes in His glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels. 27But I tell you truly, some who are standing here will not taste death before they see the kingdom of God.”
The Transfiguration
28About eight days after Jesus had said these things, He took with Him Peter, John, and James, and went up on a mountain to pray. 29And as He was praying, the appearance of His face changed, and His clothes became radiantly white. 30Suddenly two men, Moses and Elijah, began talking with Jesus. 31They appeared in glory and spoke about His departure, which He was about to accomplish at Jerusalem.
32Meanwhile Peter and his companions were overcome by sleep, but when they awoke, they saw Jesus’ glory and the two men standing with Him. 33As Moses and Elijah were leaving, Peter said to Jesus, “Master, it is good for us to be here. Let us put up three sheltersc—one for You, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” (He did not know what he was saying.)
34While Peter was speaking, a cloud appeared and enveloped them, and they were afraid as they entered the cloud. 35And a voice came from the cloud, saying, “This is My Son, whom I have chosen.d Listen to Him!”
36After the voice had spoken, only Jesus was present with them. The disciples kept this to themselves, and in those days they did not tell anyone what they had seen.
The Boy with an Evil Spirit
37The next day, when they came down from the mountain, Jesus was met by a large crowd. 38Suddenly a man in the crowd cried out, “Teacher, I beg You to look at my son, for he is my only child. 39A spirit keeps seizing him, and he screams abruptly. It throws him into convulsions so that he foams at the mouth. It keeps mauling him and rarely departs from him. 40I begged Your disciples to drive it out, but they were unable.”
41“O unbelieving and perverse generation!” Jesus replied. “How long must I remain with you and put up with you? Bring your son here.”
42Even while the boy was approaching, the demon slammed him to the ground in a convulsion. But Jesus rebuked the unclean spirit, healed the boy, and gave him back to his father.
The Second Prediction of the Passion
43And they were all astonished at the greatness of God.
While everyone was marveling at all that Jesus was doing, He said to His disciples, 44“Let these words sink into your ears: The Son of Man is about to be delivered into the hands of men.” 45But they did not understand this statement. It was veiled from them so that they could not comprehend it, and they were afraid to ask Him about it.
The Greatest in the Kingdom
46Then an argument started among the disciples as to which of them would be the greatest. 47But Jesus, knowing the thoughts of their hearts, had a little child stand beside Him. 48And He said to them, “Whoever welcomes this little child in My name welcomes Me, and whoever welcomes Me welcomes the One who sent Me. For whoever is the least among all of you, he is the greatest.”
49“Master,” said John, “we saw someone driving out demons in Your name, and we tried to stop him, because he does not accompany us.”
50“Do not stop him,” Jesus replied, “for whoever is not against you is for you.”
The Samaritans Reject Jesus
51As the day of His ascension approached, Jesus resolutely set out for Jerusalem. 52He sent messengers on ahead, who went into a village of the Samaritans to make arrangements for Him. 53But the people there refused to welcome Him, because He was heading for Jerusalem.
54When the disciples James and John saw this, they asked, “Lord, do You want us to call down fire from heavene to consume them?”
55But Jesus turned and rebuked them.f 56And He and His disciples went on to another village.
The Cost of Discipleship
57As they were walking along the road, someone said to Jesus, “I will follow You wherever You go.”
58Jesus replied, “Foxes have dens and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay His head.”
59Then He said to another man, “Follow Me.”
The man replied, “Lord, first let me go and bury my father.”
60But Jesus told him, “Let the dead bury their own dead. You, however, go and proclaim the kingdom of God.”
61Still another said, “I will follow You, Lord; but first let me bid farewell to my family.”
62Then Jesus declared, “No one who puts his hand to the plow and then looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.”
Footnotes:
1 a TR His twelve disciples
3 b Or silver coins
33 c Or three tabernacles
35 d BYZ and TR This is My beloved Son; see Matthew 17:5.
54 e BYZ and TR from heaven, just as Elijah did; see 2 Kings 1:10–12.
55 f BYZ and TR include and He said, “You do not know what kind of spirit you are of. 56For the Son of Man did not come to destroy the lives of men, but to save them.”
Berean Standard Bible (BSB) printed 2016, 2020, 2022, 2025 by Bible Hub and Berean.Bible. Produced in cooperation with Bible Hub, Discovery Bible, unfoldingWord, Bible Aquifer, OpenBible.com, and the Berean Bible Translation Committee. This text of God's Word has been dedicated to the public domain. Free downloads and unlimited usage available. See also the Berean Literal Bible and Berean Interlinear Bible.
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Luke 9 SummaryThe Cost of Discipleship
Verses 1–6 – Sending of the Twelve
Verses 7–9 – Herod’s Perplexity
Verses 10–17 – Feeding the Five Thousand
Verses 18–20 – Peter’s Confession
Verses 21–27 – First Prediction & Call to the Cross
Verses 28–36 – The Transfiguration
Verses 37–43a – Healing the Demon-Torn Boy
Verses 43b–45 – Second Prediction of Suffering
Verses 46–48 – True Greatness
Verses 49–50 – The Unknown Exorcist
Verses 51–56 – Samaritan Rejection
Verses 57–62 – The Cost of Following Jesus
Luke 9 invites us into a remarkable journey of discipleship, miracles, revelation, and lessons in humility. The chapter opens with Jesus empowering the Twelve for ministry, and it culminates in lessons about the cost of following Him. Between these narratives, readers experience several important milestones in Jesus' ministry, including the miraculous feeding of five thousand, His transfiguration, and the healing of a demon-possessed boy.
Historical and Geographical Setting
• Galilee to Jerusalem: Luke 9 marks the turning point from northern ministry toward the final journey south (v. 51).
• Bethsaida’s Plain: Archaeological digs at el-Araj and et-Tell reveal fishing villages matching biblical Bethsaida, near fertile grasslands ideal for the mass feeding (John 6:10).
• Samaria: Excavations at Sebaste highlight the long rivalry between Samaritans and Jews, explaining the village’s rejection of a Jerusalem-bound Messiah (9:52–53).
• Mount of Transfiguration: Early tradition points to Mount Tabor; its 1,886-foot summit hosted ancient fortifications. Others argue for snow-capped Mount Hermon (over 9,000 ft), fitting Luke’s “eight days later” travel time from Caesarea Philippi (cf. Matthew 16–17).
The Mission of the Twelve
1. Authority Granted (v. 1) echoes Exodus 7:1-2 where God makes Moses “as God to Pharaoh”; the disciples represent Jesus with His authority.
2. Travel Instructions (vv. 3-5) promote urgency and trust in God (cf. 2 Kings 4:42-44; Luke 22:35-36).
3. Preaching the Kingdom (v. 2) ties to Isaiah 52:7—“How beautiful…who proclaim peace.” Healing authenticates the message.
Miracle Provision: Five Loaves, Two Fish
• Echo of Manna (Exodus 16) and Elisha feeding a hundred with twenty loaves (2 Kings 4:42-44).
• Twelve baskets symbolize provision for all Israel’s tribes.
• John’s account (John 6) links the sign to Jesus as “the Bread of Life.”
Peter’s Confession and Messianic Identity
• “Christ” (Greek “Anointed One”) fulfills Psalm 2:2 and 2 Samuel 7:12-16.
• Silence command (v. 21) prevents politicized expectations.
• Cross before Crown: Isaiah 53’s suffering servant theme surfaces directly in Jesus’ prediction.
The Transfiguration
• Moses (Law) and Elijah (Prophets) point to Jesus as the climax of revelation (Hebrews 1:1-3).
• Cloud of glory recalls Sinai (Exodus 24:15-18) and leads to the Father’s endorsement spoken only at Jesus’ baptism (Luke 3:22) and here.
• “Departure” (Greek exodus) links Jesus’ coming death to Israel’s rescue story.
Power over the Demonic
• Failure of the Nine (vv. 40–41) exposes dependence on prayer (Mark 9:29).
• Only Son parallels the Father’s “only begotten Son” (John 3:16); Jesus restores broken family lines.
Second and Third Passion Predictions
• Luke 9:22; 9:44; 18:31-34 build momentum toward the cross.
• “Delivered” indicates divine purpose (Acts 2:23) even as human betrayal unfolds.
Lessons in Greatness and Inclusion
• Child object lesson (vv. 48) underscores humility (Proverbs 15:33) and service (Philippians 2:3-5).
• The unknown exorcist shows the kingdom is larger than one circle, anticipating Gentile inclusion (Acts 10).
Fire from Heaven? Grace over Judgment
• James and John recall Elijah calling fire on hostile troops (2 Kings 1), yet Jesus chooses mercy (Luke 19:10).
• Later, Philip will evangelize Samaria (Acts 8), proving Jesus’ patience bears fruit.
The Cost of Discipleship
• No earthly security (v. 58) contrasts with birds and foxes—creation has lodging, the Creator does not.
• Urgent loyalty over family obligations (vv. 59-60) reflects Elijah’s call of Elisha (1 Kings 19:19-21) but with heightened immediacy.
• “Hand to the plow” (v. 62) pictures single-minded farming; looking back leads to crooked furrows and lost harvest.
Archaeological Insights
• First-century fishing boats found near Magdala mirror those used by the apostles.
• Stone weights and hooks confirm commercial fishing economy backing the Gospel accounts.
• Synagogue ruins at Gamla and Magdala highlight settings where Jesus could teach.
• Roman roads from Galilee to Jerusalem show likely routes for the Samaritan journey.
Key Themes
1. God’s Kingdom advances through humble, dependent servants.
2. Jesus’ identity as Messiah is inseparable from His atoning death and resurrection.
3. Revelation of glory and prediction of suffering stand side by side; disciples must hold both.
4. True greatness is measured by service, inclusion, and mercy.
5. Following Jesus demands immediate, wholehearted commitment, surpassing comfort, tradition, and even family ties.
Practical Application
• Rely on God’s provision, not personal resources, when serving.
• Expect both mountaintop glory and valley challenges; keep listening to the Son.
• Embrace others laboring in Jesus’ name rather than compete for status.
• Respond to opposition with grace, trusting judgment to the Lord.
• Count the cost, then follow without hesitation, confident that losing life for Christ yields life everlasting (v. 24, cf. John 12:25).
Scripture Connections
Gen 22:2; Exodus 24; Numbers 11:13; Deuteronomy 18:15; Psalm 2; Isaiah 52–53; Daniel 7:13-14; Malachi 4:5-6; Matthew 16–17; Mark 6; 2 Corinthians 4:6; Hebrews 12:2; 1 Peter 5:6.
Connections to Additional ScripturesMatthew 16:24-26
Further teaching on the cost of discipleship.
Philippians 2:5-8
The humility of Christ as an example for believers.
John 6:1-14
Another account of the feeding of the five thousand.
Romans 12:1-2
A call to live sacrificially and be transformed by renewing our minds.
Teaching PointsThe Sending of the Twelve (Luke 9:1-6)
Jesus empowers His disciples with authority over demons and diseases, sending them to proclaim the Kingdom of God. This highlights the importance of mission and reliance on God's provision.
The Feeding of the Five Thousand (Luke 9:10-17)
Jesus performs a miracle of multiplication, teaching us about His compassion and the sufficiency of His provision.
Peter’s Confession of Christ (Luke 9:18-20)
Peter declares Jesus as the Messiah, emphasizing the necessity of recognizing Jesus' true identity.
The Cost of Discipleship (Luke 9:23-26)
Jesus calls His followers to deny themselves, take up their cross daily, and follow Him, underscoring the sacrificial nature of true discipleship.
The Transfiguration (Luke 9:28-36)
Jesus is transfigured before Peter, James, and John, revealing His divine glory and affirming His fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets.
The Healing of a Boy with an Unclean Spirit (Luke 9:37-43)
Jesus demonstrates His power over evil, teaching the importance of faith and prayer.
The Greatest in the Kingdom (Luke 9:46-48)
Jesus teaches that true greatness comes from humility and serving others.
The Cost of Following Jesus (Luke 9:57-62)
Jesus challenges potential followers to consider the cost of discipleship, emphasizing the need for total commitment.
Practical ApplicationsEmbrace Mission
Like the disciples, we are called to share the Gospel and rely on God's provision in our mission fields.
Trust in God's Provision
In times of need, remember that Jesus is able to provide abundantly beyond our expectations.
Recognize Jesus' Identity
Regularly affirm and deepen your understanding of who Jesus is as the Messiah and Lord of your life.
Commit to Discipleship
Evaluate areas in your life where you need to deny yourself and take up your cross to follow Jesus more closely.
Pursue Humility
Seek opportunities to serve others, recognizing that true greatness in God's Kingdom is found in humility.
People1. Jesus
Central figure in the chapter, performing miracles, teaching, and interacting with His disciples and others. The name "Jesus" is derived from the Hebrew name "Yeshua," meaning "Yahweh is salvation."
2. The Twelve Disciples
Jesus sends them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick (Luke 9:1-6). The term "disciples" comes from the Greek "μαθηταί" (mathētai), meaning "learners" or "followers."
3. Herod the Tetrarch
Ruler who hears about Jesus and is perplexed, wondering if John the Baptist has been raised from the dead (Luke 9:7-9). "Tetrarch" is from the Greek "τετράρχης" (tetrarchēs), meaning "ruler of a quarter."
4. John the Baptist
Mentioned by Herod as a possible identity for Jesus, though John had been beheaded earlier (Luke 9:7, 9).
5. The Crowd
Large groups of people who follow Jesus, seeking healing and teaching. Jesus feeds 5,000 men, not including women and children, with five loaves and two fish (Luke 9:10-17).
6. Peter
One of the Twelve, who confesses Jesus as "the Christ of God" (Luke 9:20). "Peter" is from the Greek "Πέτρος" (Petros), meaning "rock."
7. James and John
Sons of Zebedee, also among the Twelve. They are present at the Transfiguration and later ask Jesus if they should call down fire from heaven (Luke 9:28, 54).
8. Moses and Elijah
Appear with Jesus during the Transfiguration, representing the Law and the Prophets (Luke 9:30-31).
9. A Voice from the Cloud
Identified as God the Father, who speaks during the Transfiguration, saying, "This is My Son, whom I have chosen; listen to Him!" (Luke 9:35).
10. A Demon-Possessed Boy
Brought to Jesus by his father for healing after the disciples could not cast out the demon (Luke 9:37-42).
11. The Boy's Father
Pleads with Jesus to heal his son, demonstrating faith and desperation (Luke 9:38-40).
12. Samaritan Village
The people of this village do not receive Jesus because He is heading to Jerusalem (Luke 9:52-53).
13. Three Would-Be Followers
Individuals who express a desire to follow Jesus but are challenged by Him regarding the cost of discipleship (Luke 9:57-62).
Places1. Galilee
This is the region where much of Jesus' early ministry took place. In Luke 9:10, after the apostles return from their mission, Jesus takes them to a town in Galilee for rest. The Greek term "Γαλιλαία" (Galilaia) refers to this northern region of ancient Israel.
2. Bethsaida
Mentioned in Luke 9:10, Bethsaida is the town to which Jesus and His disciples withdraw. It is located near the Sea of Galilee and is known as the place where Jesus performed miracles, including the feeding of the five thousand. The name "Bethsaida" comes from the Hebrew roots "בית" (beth, meaning "house") and "צידה" (saida, meaning "fishing" or "hunting").
3. A Mountain
In Luke 9:28, Jesus takes Peter, John, and James up a mountain to pray, where the Transfiguration occurs. While the specific mountain is not named in the text, it is traditionally associated with Mount Tabor or Mount Hermon. The Greek word "ὄρος" (oros) is used for "mountain."
4. Samaria
In Luke 9:52-53, Jesus sends messengers ahead of Him to a Samaritan village to prepare for His arrival, but the people do not welcome Him because He is heading for Jerusalem. Samaria is the central region of ancient Israel, and the Samaritans were often at odds with the Jews. The Greek term "Σαμάρεια" (Samareia) refers to this area.
5. Jerusalem
Although not a location where events occur in Luke 9, Jerusalem is mentioned as Jesus' ultimate destination (Luke 9:51). It is the central city of Jewish worship and the site of the Temple. The Greek "Ἰερουσαλήμ" (Ierousalēm) is used for Jerusalem, reflecting its significance as a religious and cultural center.
Events1. Jesus Sends Out the Twelve Apostles
Jesus calls the twelve apostles together and gives them power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases. He sends them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick (Luke 9:1-2). The Greek word for "authority" here is "ἐξουσία" (exousia), indicating delegated power.
2. Feeding of the Five Thousand
After the apostles return, Jesus takes them to a secluded place, but the crowds follow. Jesus welcomes them, speaks about the kingdom of God, and heals those in need. As the day ends, He miraculously feeds about five thousand men with five loaves and two fish (Luke 9:10-17).
3. Peter's Confession of Christ
Jesus asks His disciples who the crowds say He is, and then who they say He is. Peter answers, "The Christ of God" (Luke 9:20). The term "Christ" comes from the Greek "Χριστός" (Christos), meaning "Anointed One," equivalent to the Hebrew "Messiah."
4. Jesus Predicts His Death and Resurrection
Jesus tells His disciples that He must suffer many things, be rejected, killed, and be raised on the third day (Luke 9:22). This prediction underscores the necessity of His sacrificial mission.
5. The Transfiguration
Jesus takes Peter, John, and James up a mountain to pray. As He prays, His appearance changes, and His clothes become dazzling white. Moses and Elijah appear, speaking with Him about His departure (Luke 9:28-31). The Greek word for "departure" is "ἔξοδος" (exodos), indicating His upcoming death and ascension.
6. Healing of a Boy with an Unclean Spirit
A man from the crowd begs Jesus to heal his son, who is possessed by a spirit. The disciples could not cast it out, but Jesus rebukes the unclean spirit, heals the boy, and returns him to his father (Luke 9:37-42).
7. The Greatest in the Kingdom
The disciples argue about who among them is the greatest. Jesus, knowing their thoughts, places a child beside Him and teaches that whoever receives a child in His name receives Him, and the least among them is the greatest (Luke 9:46-48).
8. Whoever Is Not Against You Is for You
John tells Jesus they saw someone casting out demons in His name and tried to stop him because he was not one of them. Jesus responds, "Do not stop him, for whoever is not against you is for you" (Luke 9:49-50).
9. Samaritan Opposition
As Jesus sets out for Jerusalem, He sends messengers ahead to a Samaritan village, but they do not welcome Him. James and John ask if they should call down fire from heaven, but Jesus rebukes them and they move on to another village (Luke 9:51-56).
10. The Cost of Following Jesus
Jesus encounters three individuals who express a desire to follow Him. He explains the cost of discipleship, emphasizing the need for total commitment and the willingness to forsake all for the kingdom of God (Luke 9:57-62).
Lessons from Luke 9
1. The Power of Proclamation
2. Dependence on God
3. The Importance of Solitude
4. Compassion in Action
5. The Cost of Discipleship
6. The Glory of Christ Revealed
7. Faith Overcomes Fear
8. The Greatest in the Kingdom
9. The Urgency of the Gospel
10. The Call to Follow
Topics1. The Mission of the Twelve (Luke 9:1-6)
Jesus empowers the twelve disciples, giving them authority over demons and the ability to heal diseases. He sends them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick. The Greek word for "authority" (ἐξουσία, exousia) emphasizes the power and right given to them by Jesus.
2. Herod's Perplexity (Luke 9:7-9)
Herod Antipas hears about Jesus and is perplexed, fearing that John the Baptist has been raised from the dead. This passage highlights Herod's confusion and curiosity about Jesus' identity.
3. The Feeding of the Five Thousand (Luke 9:10-17)
Jesus miraculously feeds a large crowd with five loaves and two fish. This event demonstrates Jesus' compassion and divine provision, as well as foreshadowing the Eucharist.
4. Peter's Confession of Christ (Luke 9:18-20)
Peter declares Jesus as "The Christ of God" (ὁ Χριστὸς τοῦ Θεοῦ, ho Christos tou Theou), affirming His messianic identity. This confession is pivotal in the Gospel narrative.
5. Jesus Predicts His Death and Resurrection (Luke 9:21-22)
Jesus foretells His suffering, rejection, death, and resurrection. This prediction underscores the necessity of His sacrificial mission.
6. The Cost of Discipleship (Luke 9:23-27)
Jesus teaches about the demands of following Him, including self-denial and taking up one's cross. The Greek term for "deny" (ἀπαρνέομαι, aparneomai) implies a complete renunciation of self-interest.
7. The Transfiguration (Luke 9:28-36)
Jesus is transfigured before Peter, James, and John, revealing His divine glory. Moses and Elijah appear, discussing His impending "departure" (ἔξοδος, exodos), which He is about to accomplish in Jerusalem.
8. Healing a Boy with an Unclean Spirit (Luke 9:37-43a)
Jesus heals a boy possessed by a demon after the disciples are unable to do so. This miracle highlights Jesus' supreme authority over evil spirits.
9. Jesus Again Predicts His Death (Luke 9:43b-45)
Jesus reiterates His impending betrayal and death, but the disciples do not understand. This passage emphasizes the mystery and necessity of the Passion.
10. The Greatest in the Kingdom (Luke 9:46-48)
Jesus teaches that true greatness in the kingdom of God is marked by humility and servanthood, using a child as an example.
11. Whoever Is Not Against You Is for You (Luke 9:49-50)
Jesus corrects the disciples' exclusivity, teaching that those not opposing them are allies in the mission.
12. The Samaritans Reject Jesus (Luke 9:51-56)
As Jesus sets His face toward Jerusalem, a Samaritan village rejects Him. James and John wish to call down fire, but Jesus rebukes them, emphasizing mercy over judgment.
13. The Cost of Following Jesus (Luke 9:57-62)
Jesus encounters three would-be disciples, teaching about the radical commitment required to follow Him. The Greek term for "follow" (ἀκολουθέω, akoloutheō) implies a continuous, active pursuit of Jesus' path.
Themes1. The Mission of the Twelve Apostles
In Luke 9:1-6, Jesus empowers the twelve apostles, giving them "power and authority over all demons, and to cure diseases" (Luke 9:1). This theme highlights the apostolic mission and the divine authority granted to them, emphasizing the Greek term "exousia" (ἐξουσία), meaning authority or power, which underscores their divine commission.
2. The Provision of God
Jesus instructs the apostles to "take nothing for the journey—no staff, no bag, no bread, no money, no extra tunic" (Luke 9:3). This theme reflects reliance on God's provision, trusting in His care and the hospitality of those they would encounter, rooted in the concept of divine providence.
3. The Identity of Jesus
In Luke 9:18-20, Jesus asks His disciples, "Who do you say I am?" Peter responds, "The Christ of God" (Luke 9:20). This theme explores the recognition of Jesus' messianic identity, with "Christ" (Χριστός) meaning the Anointed One, affirming His divine mission and fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy.
4. The Cost of Discipleship
Jesus teaches about the demands of following Him, stating, "If anyone would come after Me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow Me" (Luke 9:23). This theme emphasizes self-denial and the sacrificial nature of true discipleship, rooted in the Greek term "stauros" (σταυρός), meaning cross, symbolizing suffering and commitment.
5. The Transfiguration
In Luke 9:28-36, Jesus is transfigured before Peter, James, and John, revealing His divine glory. This theme highlights the divine nature of Christ and the fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets, as represented by Moses and Elijah. The Greek term "metamorphoō" (μεταμορφόω), meaning to transform, underscores the revelation of His divine essence.
6. Faith and Healing
The healing of a demon-possessed boy in Luke 9:37-43 illustrates the power of faith and Jesus' authority over evil. The disciples' inability to heal the boy contrasts with Jesus' rebuke of their lack of faith, emphasizing the necessity of belief and trust in divine power.
7. The Prediction of Jesus' Death
Jesus foretells His suffering, death, and resurrection, saying, "The Son of Man is going to be delivered into the hands of men" (Luke 9:44). This theme underscores the inevitability and purpose of Jesus' sacrificial death, with "Son of Man" (υἱὸς τοῦ ἀνθρώπου) highlighting His role as the suffering servant.
8. True Greatness in the Kingdom
In Luke 9:46-48, Jesus teaches that true greatness comes from humility and serving others, using a child as an example. This theme challenges worldly notions of power and status, emphasizing the kingdom values of humility and service.
9. The Rejection of Jesus
The Samaritan village's refusal to welcome Jesus (Luke 9:51-56) highlights the theme of rejection and the disciples' misunderstanding of Jesus' mission. This incident underscores the broader theme of Jesus' rejection by His own people and His call for mercy over judgment.
10. The Urgency of the Kingdom Mission
Jesus emphasizes the urgency and priority of proclaiming the kingdom of God, stating, "No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God" (Luke 9:62). This theme stresses the commitment and focus required for those who follow Christ, rooted in the Greek concept of unwavering dedication.
Prayer PointsPray for a deeper understanding and commitment to the cost of following Jesus.
Ask for boldness and wisdom in sharing the Gospel with others.
Seek God's provision and trust in His sufficiency in all areas of life.
Pray for a heart of humility and a willingness to serve others selflessly.
Thank God for the revelation of Jesus as the Messiah and for His transformative power in our lives.
Answering Tough Questions1. Luke 9:3–6: How could the disciples realistically survive traveling with no staff, bag, or extra food, and is there any historical record supporting this?
2. Luke 9:7–9: Why does Herod’s confusion about Jesus remain unresolved if these events truly occurred, and where is the historical evidence?
3. Luke 9:13–17: Is there any scientific explanation for feeding thousands with only five loaves and two fish, or must we accept a miracle claim?
4. Luke 9:28–36: What evidence supports the transfiguration as a historical event rather than a legend or late addition to the text?
5. Luke 9:60: How can Jesus’ instruction to “let the dead bury their own dead” be reconciled with the biblically mandated responsibility to honor parents?
Bible Study Discussion Questions
1. How does the empowerment of the Twelve in the beginning of the chapter reflect on our own calling as followers of Christ?
2. In what ways do you relate to Herod's confusion about who Jesus was? How can we find clarity?
3. How does the feeding of the five thousand demonstrate God's ability to provide in scarcity?
4. Peter's confession of Christ's messianic identity is a pivotal moment in Luke 9. How can this confession transform our personal faith journeys?
5. In what ways does the lesson on self-denial challenge modern conceptions of success and self-fulfillment?
6. What does the Transfiguration reveal about the nature of Jesus? How does this affect your understanding of Him?
7. How does Jesus' healing of the demon-possessed boy demonstrate His power and compassion?
8. How can we apply Jesus' teachings about humility in our daily interactions?
9. Jesus teaches about tolerance in verses 46-50. How can these teachings inform our understanding of religious diversity and cooperation in today's world?
10. How do the challenges and sacrifices of following Jesus, as mentioned in the last part of the chapter, resonate with your personal experiences?
11. How does the emphasis on childlike humility challenge societal norms of greatness?
12. How can we learn to trust in God's provision as demonstrated in the feeding of the five thousand in our own lives?
13. How can the prediction of Jesus' death help us understand His mission and purpose?
14. How does the lesson on humility help us to reevaluate our personal ambitions and pursuits?
15. In light of Jesus' teachings on discipleship, what aspects of your life may you need to reconsider or reevaluate?
16. How does Jesus' instruction to the apostles about depending on God's provision apply to us in our modern context?
17. How does the Transfiguration reinforce the concept of the Trinity?
18. How can Jesus' acceptance of His impending death inspire us to face our own trials and challenges?
19. In what ways does the healing of the demon-possessed boy demonstrate Jesus' authority over spiritual forces?
20. How do Jesus' teachings on the cost of discipleship resonate with contemporary understandings of commitment and sacrifice?
Bible Hub Chapter Summaries and Bible Study Questions