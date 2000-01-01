

































































































































































No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.No one has ever seen God. But if we love each other, God lives in us, and his love is brought to full expression in us.No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God remains in us, and His love is perfected in us.No one has seen God at any time; if we should love one another, God abides in us, and His love is having been perfected in us.No one has seen God at any time; if we love one another, God abides in us, and His love is perfected in us.No one has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God abides in us, and His love has been perfected in us.No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.No one has ever seen God. If we love one another, God remains in us and his love is made complete in us.No one has ever seen God. But if we love each other, God lives in us, and his love is truly in our hearts.No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God lives in union with us, and his love is made perfect in us.No one has ever seen God. If we love one another, God remains in us and His love is perfected in us.No one has ever seen God. If we love one another, God lives in us, and his love is perfected in us.No one has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God resides in us, and his love is perfected in us.No one has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God remains in us, and his love has been perfected in us.No person has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God abides in us, and his love is fulfilled in us.No one has ever seen God. If we love each other, God lives in us, and his love is perfected in us.No one has beheld God at any time; if we love one another, God abides in us, and His love is perfected in us.No man has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwells in us, and his love is perfected in us.No man has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwells in us, and his love is perfected in us.No man hath beheld God at any time: if we love one another, God abideth in us, and his love is perfected in us:No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God abideth in us, and his charity is perfected in us.No one has seen God at any time: if we love one another, God abides in us, and his love is perfected in us.No man hath beheld God at any time: if we love one another, God abideth in us, and his love is perfected in us:No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.No one has ever yet seen God. If we love one another, God continues in union with us, and His love in all its perfection is in our hearts.No one has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God remains in us, and his love has been perfected in us.God no one hath ever seen; if we may love one another, God in us doth remain, and His love is having been perfected in us;