New International Version
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD.
New Living Translation
Let everything that breathes sing praises to the LORD! Praise the LORD!
English Standard Version
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD! Praise the LORD!
Berean Study Bible
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD! Hallelujah!
New American Standard Bible
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD!
New King James Version
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD!
King James Bible
Let every thing that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD.
Christian Standard Bible
Let everything that breathes praise the LORD. Hallelujah!
Contemporary English Version
Let every living creature praise the LORD. Shout praises to the LORD!
Good News Translation
Praise the LORD, all living creatures! Praise the LORD!
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Let everything that breathes praise the LORD. Hallelujah!
International Standard Version
Let everyone who breathes praise the LORD. Hallelujah!
NET Bible
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD! Praise the LORD!
New Heart English Bible
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD.
A Faithful Version
Let everything that breathes praise the LORD. O praise the LORD!
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Everything breathing, praise Lord Jehovah!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Let everything that breathes praise the LORD! Hallelujah!
JPS Tanakh 1917
Let every thing that hath breath praise the LORD. Hallelujah.
New American Standard 1977
Let everything that has breath praise the LORD. Praise the LORD!
King James 2000 Bible
Let every thing that has breath praise the LORD. Praise you the LORD.
American King James Version
Let every thing that has breath praise the LORD. Praise you the LORD.
American Standard Version
Let everything that hath breath praise Jehovah. Praise ye Jehovah.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Let every thing that has breath praise the Lord. [151:1] I was small among my brethren, and youngest in my father's house: I tended my father's sheep. [2] My hands formed a musical instrument, and my fingers tuned a psaltery. [3] And who shall tell my Lord? the Lord himself, he himself hears. [4] He sent forth his angel, and took me from my father's sheep, and he anointed me with the oil of his anointing. [5] My brothers were handsome and tall; but the Lord did not take pleasure in them. [6] I went forth to meet the Philistine; and he cursed me by his idols. [7] But I drew his own sword, and beheaded him, and removed reproach from the children of Israel. [152:1] O Lord, Almighty God of our fathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and of their righteous seed; [2] who hast made heaven and earth, with all the ornament thereof; [3] who hast bound the sea by the word of thy commandment; who hast shut up the deep, and sealed it by thy terrible and glorious name; [4] whom all men fear, and tremble before thy power; [5] for the majesty of thy glory cannot be borne, and thine angry threatening toward sinners is importable: [6] but thy merciful promise is unmeasurable and unsearchable; [7] for thou art the most high Lord, of great compassion, longsuffering, very merciful, and repentest of the evils of men. Thou, O Lord, according to thy great goodness hast promised repentance and forgiveness to them that have sinned against thee: and of thine infinite mercies hast appointed repentance unto sinners, that they may be saved. [8] Thou therefore, O Lord, that art the God of the just, hast not appointed repentance to the just, as to Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, which have not sinned against thee; but thou hast appointed repentance unto me that am a sinner: [9] for I have sinned above the number of the sands of the sea. My transgressions, O Lord, are multiplied: my transgressions are multiplied, and I am not worthy to behold and see the height of heaven for the multitude of mine iniquities. [10] I am bowed down with many iron bands, that I cannot lift up mine head, neither have any release: for I have provoked thy wrath, and done evil before thee: I did not thy will, neither kept I thy commandments: I have set up abominations, and have multiplied offences. [11] Now therefore I bow the knee of mine heart, beseeching thee of grace. [12] I have sinned, O Lord, I have sinned, and I acknowledge mine iniquities: [13] wherefore, I humbly beseech thee, forgive me, O Lord, forgive me, and destroy me not with mine iniquities. Be not angry with me for ever, by reserving evil for me; neither condemn me to the lower parts of the earth. For thou art the God, even the God of them that repent; [14] and in me thou wilt shew all thy goodness: for thou wilt save me, that am unworthy, according to thy great mercy. [15] Therefore I will praise thee for ever all the days of my life: for all the powers of the heavens do praise thee, and thine is the glory for ever and ever. Amen.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Praise him on high sounding cymbals: praise him on cymbals of joy: let every spirit praise the Lord. Alleluia.
Darby Bible Translation
Let everything that hath breath praise Jah. Hallelujah!
English Revised Version
Let every thing that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD.
Webster's Bible Translation
Let every thing that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD.
World English Bible
Let everything that has breath praise Yah! Praise Yah!
Young's Literal Translation
All that doth breathe doth praise Jah! Praise ye Jah!
Study BibleLet Everything That Has Breath Praise the LORD
…5Praise Him with clashing cymbals; praise Him with resounding cymbals. 6Let everything that has breath praise the LORD! Hallelujah!
Cross References
Exodus 15:2
The LORD is my strength and my song, and He has become my salvation. He is my God, and I will praise Him, my father's God, and I will exalt Him.
Psalm 41:13
Blessed be the LORD, the God of Israel, from everlasting to everlasting. Amen and Amen.
Psalm 103:22
Bless the LORD, all His works in all places of His dominion. Bless the LORD, O my soul!
Psalm 145:21
My mouth will declare the praise of the LORD; let every creature bless His holy name forever and ever.
Treasury of Scripture
Let every thing that has breath praise the LORD. Praise you the LORD.
let every thing
Psalm 103:22 Bless the LORD, all his works in all places of his dominion: bless the LORD, O my soul.
Psalm 145:10 All thy works shall praise thee, O LORD; and thy saints shall bless thee.
Psalm 148:7-11 Praise the LORD from the earth, ye dragons, and all deeps: …
LexiconLet everything
כֹּ֣ל (kōl)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
that has breath
הַ֭נְּשָׁמָה (han·nə·šā·māh)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5397: A puff, wind, angry, vital breath, divine inspiration, intellect, an animal
praise
תְּהַלֵּ֥ל (tə·hal·lêl)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1984: To shine
the LORD.
יָ֗הּ (yāh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3050: LORD -- the name of the God of Israel
Hallelujah!
הַֽלְלוּ־ (hal·lū-)
Verb - Piel - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1984: To shine
Everything that hath breath.--LXX. "every breath;" Vulg., "every spirit;" literally, all breath. We naturally wish to give these words their largest intent, and to hear the psalter close with an invocation to "the earth with her thousand voices" to praise God. But the psalm so distinctly and positively brings us into the Temple, and places us among the covenant people engaged at their devotions, that we are compelled to see here a hymn specially suited to close the collection of hymns of the covenant, as the first and second were to begin it. It is, therefore, not all breathing beings, but only all assembled in the sanctuary, that are here addressed; and the loud hallelujah with which the collection of psalms actually closes rises from Hebrew voices alone.Verse 6. - Let every thing that hath breath praise the Lord; literally, the whole of breath (comp. Revelation 5:13, "And every creature which is in heaven, and on the earth, and under the earth, and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and honor, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever;" see also Psalm 148:7, 10-12). Praise ye the Lord. "As the life of the faithful, and the history of the Church, so also the Psalter, with all its cries from the depths, runs out in a hallelujah" (Hengstenberg).
