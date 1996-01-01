New Living Translation Par ▾ 1Praise the LORD! Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heaven! 2Praise him for his mighty works; praise his unequaled greatness! 3Praise him with a blast of the ram’s horn; praise him with the lyre and harp! 4Praise him with the tambourine and dancing; praise him with strings and flutes! 5Praise him with a clash of cymbals; praise him with loud clanging cymbals. 6Let everything that breathes sing praises to the LORD! Praise the LORD!



Bible Hub Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc. , Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.