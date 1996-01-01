1Praise the LORD!
Praise God in his sanctuary;
praise him in his mighty heaven!
2Praise him for his mighty works;
praise his unequaled greatness!
3Praise him with a blast of the ram’s horn;
praise him with the lyre and harp!
4Praise him with the tambourine and dancing;
praise him with strings and flutes!
5Praise him with a clash of cymbals;
praise him with loud clanging cymbals.
6Let everything that breathes sing praises to the LORD!
Praise the LORD!
Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
