Psalm 150
1Praise the LORD!

Praise God in his sanctuary;

praise him in his mighty heaven!

2Praise him for his mighty works;

praise his unequaled greatness!

3Praise him with a blast of the ram’s horn;

praise him with the lyre and harp!

4Praise him with the tambourine and dancing;

praise him with strings and flutes!

5Praise him with a clash of cymbals;

praise him with loud clanging cymbals.

6Let everything that breathes sing praises to the LORD!

Praise the LORD!

Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.

