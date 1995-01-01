GOD'S WORD® Translation

1So those of us who have a strong [faith] must be patient with the weaknesses of those whose [faith] is not so strong. We must not think only of ourselves. 2We should all be concerned about our neighbor and the good things that will build his faith. 3Christ did not think only of himself. Rather, as Scripture says, "The insults of those who insult you have fallen on me." 4Everything written long ago was written to teach us so that we would have confidence through the endurance and encouragement which the Scriptures give us. 5May God, who gives you this endurance and encouragement, allow you to live in harmony with each other by following the example of Christ Jesus. 6Then, having the same goal, you will praise the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.

7Therefore, accept each other in the same way that Christ accepted you. He did this to bring glory to God.

8Let me explain. Christ became a servant for the Jewish people to reveal God's truth. As a result, he fulfilled God's promise to the ancestors of the Jewish people.

9People who are not Jewish praise God for his mercy as well. This is what the Scriptures say, "That is why I will give thanks to you among the nations and I will sing praises to your name."

10And Scripture says again, "You nations, be happy together with his people!"

11And again, "Praise the Lord, all you nations! Praise him, all you people of the world!"

12Again, Isaiah says, "There will be a root from Jesse. He will rise to rule the nations, and he will give the nations hope."

13May God, the source of hope, fill you with joy and peace through your faith in him. Then you will overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

14I'm convinced, brothers and sisters, that you, too, are filled with goodness. I'm also convinced that you have all the knowledge you need and that you are able to instruct each other. 15However, I've written you a letter, parts of which are rather bold, as a reminder to you. I'm doing this because God gave me the gift 16to be a servant of Christ Jesus to people who are not Jewish. I serve as a priest by spreading the Good News of God. I do this in order that I might bring the nations to God as an acceptable offering, made holy by the Holy Spirit. 17So Christ Jesus gives me the right to brag about what I'm doing for God. 18I'm bold enough to tell you only what Christ has done through me to bring people who are not Jewish to obedience. By what I have said and done, 19by the power of miraculous and amazing signs, and by the power of God's Spirit, I have finished spreading the Good News about Christ from Jerusalem to Illyricum. 20My goal was to spread the Good News where the name of Christ was not known. I didn't want to build on a foundation which others had laid.

21As Scripture says, "Those who were never told about him will see, and those who never heard will understand."

22This is what has so often kept me from visiting you.

23But now I have no new opportunities for work in this region. For many years I have wanted to visit you. 24Now I am on my way to Spain, so I hope to see you when I come your way. After I have enjoyed your company for a while, I hope that you will support my trip to Spain. 25Right now I'm going to Jerusalem to bring help to the Christians there. 26Because the believers in Macedonia and Greece owe a debt to the Christians in Jerusalem, they have decided to take up a collection for the poor among the Christians in Jerusalem. 27These Macedonians and Greeks have shared the spiritual wealth of the Christians in Jerusalem. So they are obligated to use their earthly wealth to help them. 28When the collection is completed and I have officially turned the money over to the Christians in Jerusalem, I will visit you on my way to Spain. 29I know that when I come to you I will bring the full blessing of Christ.

30Brothers and sisters, I encourage you through our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love that the Spirit creates, to join me in my struggle. Pray to God for me 31that I will be rescued from those people in Judea who refuse to believe. Pray that God's people in Jerusalem will accept the help I bring. 32Also pray that by the will of God I may come to you with joy and be refreshed when I am with you. 33May the God of peace be with you all. Amen.