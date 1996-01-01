A psalm of David.

1O LORD, I give my life to you.

2I trust in you, my God!

Do not let me be disgraced,

or let my enemies rejoice in my defeat.

3No one who trusts in you will ever be disgraced,

but disgrace comes to those who try to deceive others.

4Show me the right path, O LORD;

point out the road for me to follow.

5Lead me by your truth and teach me,

for you are the God who saves me.

All day long I put my hope in you.

6Remember, O LORD, your compassion and unfailing love,

which you have shown from long ages past.

7Do not remember the rebellious sins of my youth.

Remember me in the light of your unfailing love,

for you are merciful, O LORD.

8The LORD is good and does what is right;

he shows the proper path to those who go astray.

9He leads the humble in doing right,

teaching them his way.

10The LORD leads with unfailing love and faithfulness

all who keep his covenant and obey his demands.

11For the honor of your name, O LORD,

forgive my many, many sins.

12Who are those who fear the LORD?

He will show them the path they should choose.

13They will live in prosperity,

and their children will inherit the land.

14The LORD is a friend to those who fear him.

He teaches them his covenant.

15My eyes are always on the LORD,

for he rescues me from the traps of my enemies.

16Turn to me and have mercy,

for I am alone and in deep distress.

17My problems go from bad to worse.

Oh, save me from them all!

18Feel my pain and see my trouble.

Forgive all my sins.

19See how many enemies I have

and how viciously they hate me!

20Protect me! Rescue my life from them!

Do not let me be disgraced, for in you I take refuge.

21May integrity and honesty protect me,

for I put my hope in you.

22O God, ransom Israel

from all its troubles.