◄ Proverbs 27 ► New International Version Par ▾ 1Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring. 2Let someone else praise you, and not your own mouth; an outsider, and not your own lips. 3Stone is heavy and sand a burden, but a fool’s provocation is heavier than both. 4Anger is cruel and fury overwhelming, but who can stand before jealousy? 5Better is open rebuke than hidden love. 6Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses. 7One who is full loathes honey from the comb, but to the hungry even what is bitter tastes sweet. 8Like a bird that flees its nest is anyone who flees from home. 9Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice. 10Do not forsake your friend or a friend of your family, and do not go to your relative’s house when disaster strikes you— better a neighbor nearby than a relative far away. 11Be wise, my son, and bring joy to my heart; then I can answer anyone who treats me with contempt. 12The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty. 13Take the garment of one who puts up security for a stranger; hold it in pledge if it is done for an outsider. 14If anyone loudly blesses their neighbor early in the morning, it will be taken as a curse. 15A quarrelsome wife is like the dripping of a leaky roof in a rainstorm; 16restraining her is like restraining the wind or grasping oil with the hand. 17As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. 18The one who guards a fig tree will eat its fruit, and whoever protects their master will be honored. 19As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart. 20Death and Destruction are never satisfied, and neither are human eyes. 21The crucible for silver and the furnace for gold, but people are tested by their praise. 22Though you grind a fool in a mortar, grinding them like grain with a pestle, you will not remove their folly from them. 23Be sure you know the condition of your flocks, give careful attention to your herds; 24for riches do not endure forever, and a crown is not secure for all generations. 25When the hay is removed and new growth appears and the grass from the hills is gathered in, 26the lambs will provide you with clothing, and the goats with the price of a field. 27You will have plenty of goats’ milk to feed your family and to nourish your female servants. New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



