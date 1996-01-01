More Proverbs of Solomon

1These are more proverbs of Solomon, collected by the advisers of King Hezekiah of Judah.

2It is God’s privilege to conceal things

and the king’s privilege to discover them.

3No one can comprehend the height of heaven, the depth of the earth,

or all that goes on in the king’s mind!

4Remove the impurities from silver,

and the sterling will be ready for the silversmith.

5Remove the wicked from the king’s court,

and his reign will be made secure by justice.

6Don’t demand an audience with the king

or push for a place among the great.

7It’s better to wait for an invitation to the head table

than to be sent away in public disgrace.

Just because you’ve seen something,

8don’t be in a hurry to go to court.

For what will you do in the end

if your neighbor deals you a shameful defeat?

9When arguing with your neighbor,

don’t betray another person’s secret.

10Others may accuse you of gossip,

and you will never regain your good reputation.

11Timely advice is lovely,

like golden apples in a silver basket.

12To one who listens, valid criticism

is like a gold earring or other gold jewelry.

13Trustworthy messengers refresh like snow in summer.

They revive the spirit of their employer.

14A person who promises a gift but doesn’t give it

is like clouds and wind that bring no rain.

15Patience can persuade a prince,

and soft speech can break bones.

16Do you like honey?

Don’t eat too much, or it will make you sick!

17Don’t visit your neighbors too often,

or you will wear out your welcome.

18Telling lies about others

is as harmful as hitting them with an ax,

wounding them with a sword,

or shooting them with a sharp arrow.

19Putting confidence in an unreliable person in times of trouble

is like chewing with a broken tooth or walking on a lame foot.

20Singing cheerful songs to a person with a heavy heart

is like taking someone’s coat in cold weather

or pouring vinegar in a wound.

21If your enemies are hungry, give them food to eat.

If they are thirsty, give them water to drink.

22You will heap burning coals of shame on their heads,

and the LORD will reward you.

23As surely as a north wind brings rain,

so a gossiping tongue causes anger!

24It’s better to live alone in the corner of an attic

than with a quarrelsome wife in a lovely home.

25Good news from far away

is like cold water to the thirsty.

26If the godly give in to the wicked,

it’s like polluting a fountain or muddying a spring.

27It’s not good to eat too much honey,

and it’s not good to seek honors for yourself.

28A person without self-control

is like a city with broken-down walls.