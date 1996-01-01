1Better to be poor and honest

than to be dishonest and a fool.

2Enthusiasm without knowledge is no good;

haste makes mistakes.

3People ruin their lives by their own foolishness

and then are angry at the LORD.

4Wealth makes many “friends”;

poverty drives them all away.

5A false witness will not go unpunished,

nor will a liar escape.

6Many seek favors from a ruler;

everyone is the friend of a person who gives gifts!

7The relatives of the poor despise them;

how much more will their friends avoid them!

Though the poor plead with them,

their friends are gone.

8To acquire wisdom is to love yourself;

people who cherish understanding will prosper.

9A false witness will not go unpunished,

and a liar will be destroyed.

10It isn’t right for a fool to live in luxury

or for a slave to rule over princes!

11Sensible people control their temper;

they earn respect by overlooking wrongs.

12The king’s anger is like a lion’s roar,

but his favor is like dew on the grass.

13A foolish child is a calamity to a father;

a quarrelsome wife is as annoying as constant dripping.

14Fathers can give their sons an inheritance of houses and wealth,

but only the LORD can give an understanding wife.

15Lazy people sleep soundly,

but idleness leaves them hungry.

16Keep the commandments and keep your life;

despising them leads to death.

17If you help the poor, you are lending to the LORD—

and he will repay you!

18Discipline your children while there is hope.

Otherwise you will ruin their lives.

19Hot-tempered people must pay the penalty.

If you rescue them once, you will have to do it again.

20Get all the advice and instruction you can,

so you will be wise the rest of your life.

21You can make many plans,

but the LORD’s purpose will prevail.

22Loyalty makes a person attractive.

It is better to be poor than dishonest.

23Fear of the LORD leads to life,

bringing security and protection from harm.

24Lazy people take food in their hand

but don’t even lift it to their mouth.

25If you punish a mocker, the simpleminded will learn a lesson;

if you correct the wise, they will be all the wiser.

26Children who mistreat their father or chase away their mother

are an embarrassment and a public disgrace.

27If you stop listening to instruction, my child,

you will turn your back on knowledge.

28A corrupt witness makes a mockery of justice;

the mouth of the wicked gulps down evil.

29Punishment is made for mockers,

and the backs of fools are made to be beaten.