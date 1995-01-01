Thanksgiving for the L ORD’S Favor.







A Psalm of David.







I will give You thanks with all my heart;I will sing praises to You before the gods.

2I will bow down toward Your holy temple

And give thanks to Your name for Your lovingkindness and Your truth;

For You have magnified Your word according to all Your name.

3On the day I called, You answered me;

You made me bold with strength in my soul.

4All the kings of the earth will give thanks to You, O L ORD ,

When they have heard the words of Your mouth.

5And they will sing of the ways of the L ORD ,

For great is the glory of the L ORD .

6For though the L ORD is exalted,

Yet He regards the lowly,

But the haughty He knows from afar.

7Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me;

You will stretch forth Your hand against the wrath of my enemies,

And Your right hand will save me.