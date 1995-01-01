Thanksgiving for the LORD’S Favor.
A Psalm of David.
1I will give You thanks with all my heart;
I will sing praises to You before the gods.
2I will bow down toward Your holy temple
3On the day I called, You answered me;
4All the kings of the earth will give thanks to You, O LORD,
5And they will sing of the ways of the LORD,
6For though the LORD is exalted,
7Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me;
8The LORD will accomplish what concerns me;
