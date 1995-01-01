Psalm 138
Thanksgiving for the LORD’S Favor.

A Psalm of David.

1I will give You thanks with all my heart;
            I will sing praises to You before the gods.

      2I will bow down toward Your holy temple
            And give thanks to Your name for Your lovingkindness and Your truth;
            For You have magnified Your word according to all Your name.

      3On the day I called, You answered me;
            You made me bold with strength in my soul.

      4All the kings of the earth will give thanks to You, O LORD,
            When they have heard the words of Your mouth.

      5And they will sing of the ways of the LORD,
            For great is the glory of the LORD.

      6For though the LORD is exalted,
            Yet He regards the lowly,
            But the haughty He knows from afar.

      7Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me;
            You will stretch forth Your hand against the wrath of my enemies,
            And Your right hand will save me.

      8The LORD will accomplish what concerns me;
            Your lovingkindness, O LORD, is everlasting;
            Do not forsake the works of Your hands.

